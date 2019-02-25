npm install buffer-json

const BJSON = require ( 'buffer-json' ) const str = BJSON.stringify({ buf : Buffer.from( 'hello' ) }) BJSON.parse(str)

The Buffer class in Node.js is used to represent binary data. JSON does not specify a way to encode binary data, so the Node.js implementation of JSON.stringify represents buffers as an object of shape { type: "Buffer", data: [<bytes as numbers>] } . Unfortunately, JSON.parse does not turn this structure back into a Buffer object:

$ node > JSON.parse(JSON.stringify({ buf: Buffer.from('hello world') })) { buf: { type: 'Buffer' , data: [ 104 , 101 , 108 , 108 , 111 , 32 , 119 , 111 , 114 , 108 , 100 ] } }

JSON.stringify and JSON.parse accept arguments called replacer and reviver respectively which allow customizing the parsing/encoding behavior. This module provides a replacer which encodes Buffer data as a base64-encoded string, and a reviver which turns JSON objects which contain buffer-like data (either as arrays of numbers or strings) into Buffer instances. All other types of values are parsed/encoded as normal.

API

Convenience wrapper for JSON.stringify with the replacer described below.

Convenience wrapper for JSON.parse with the reviver described below.

A replacer implementation which turns every value that is a Buffer instance into an object of shape { type: 'Buffer', data: 'base64:<base64-encoded buffer content>' } . Empty buffers are encoded as { type: 'Buffer', data: '' } .

A reviver implementation which turns every object of shape { type: 'Buffer', data: <array of numbers or string> } into a Buffer instance.

Related modules

buffer-json-encoding : an abstract-encoding compatible JSON encoder/decoder which uses this module.

License

MIT