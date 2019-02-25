npm install buffer-json
const BJSON = require('buffer-json')
const str = BJSON.stringify({ buf: Buffer.from('hello') })
// => '{"buf":{"type":"Buffer","data":"base64:aGVsbG8="}}'
BJSON.parse(str)
// => { buf: <Buffer 68 65 6c 6c 6f> }
The
Buffer class in Node.js is used to represent binary data. JSON does not specify a way to encode binary data, so the Node.js implementation of
JSON.stringify represents buffers as an object of shape
{ type: "Buffer", data: [<bytes as numbers>] }. Unfortunately,
JSON.parse does not turn this structure back into a
Buffer object:
$ node
> JSON.parse(JSON.stringify({ buf: Buffer.from('hello world') }))
{ buf:
{ type: 'Buffer',
data: [ 104, 101, 108, 108, 111, 32, 119, 111, 114, 108, 100 ] } }
JSON.stringify and
JSON.parse accept arguments called
replacer and
reviver respectively which allow customizing the parsing/encoding behavior. This module provides a replacer which encodes Buffer data as a base64-encoded string, and a reviver which turns JSON objects which contain buffer-like data (either as arrays of numbers or strings) into
Buffer instances. All other types of values are parsed/encoded as normal.
stringify(value[, space])
Convenience wrapper for
JSON.stringify with the
replacer described below.
parse(text)
Convenience wrapper for
JSON.parse with the
reviver described below.
replacer(key, value)
A
replacer implementation which turns every value that is a
Buffer instance into an object of shape
{ type: 'Buffer', data: 'base64:<base64-encoded buffer content>' }. Empty buffers are encoded as
{ type: 'Buffer', data: '' }.
reviver(key, value)
A
reviver implementation which turns every object of shape
{ type: 'Buffer', data: <array of numbers or string> } into a
Buffer instance.
buffer-json-encoding: an
abstract-encoding compatible JSON encoder/decoder which uses this module.
MIT