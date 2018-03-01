A Node module to get dimensions of any image
file buffer
Fork of image-size
This fork doesn't use the 'fs' and 'path' node modules.
npm install buffer-image-size --save
var sizeOf = require('buffer-image-size');
var dimensions = sizeOf(yourImageBuffer);
console.log(dimensions.width, dimensions.height);
No need for asynchronous usage in this fork. See the original instead: https://github.com/image-size/image-size
If the target file is an icon (.ico) or a cursor (.cur), the
width and
height will be the ones of the first found image.
An additional
images array is available and returns the dimensions of all the available images
var sizeOf = require('buffer-image-size');
var images = sizeOf(icoBuffer).images;
for (const dimensions of images) {
console.log(dimensions.width, dimensions.height);
}
var url = require('url');
var http = require('http');
var sizeOf = require('buffer-image-size');
var imgUrl = 'http://my-amazing-website.com/image.jpeg';
var options = url.parse(imgUrl);
http.get(options, function (response) {
var chunks = [];
response.on('data', function (chunk) {
chunks.push(chunk);
}).on('end', function() {
var buffer = Buffer.concat(chunks);
console.log(sizeOf(buffer));
});
});
You can optionally check the buffer lengths & stop downloading the image after a few kilobytes. You don't need to download the entire image
No CLI usage in this fork. See the original instead: https://github.com/image-size/image-size
not a direct port, but an attempt to have something like dabble's imagesize as a node module.