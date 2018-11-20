openbase logo
bau

buffer-alloc-unsafe

by Linus Unnebäck
1.1.0 (see all)

A ponyfill for Buffer.allocUnsafe

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Buffer Alloc Unsafe

A ponyfill for Buffer.allocUnsafe.

Works as Node.js: v7.0.0
Works on Node.js: v0.10.0

Installation

npm install --save buffer-alloc-unsafe

Usage

const allocUnsafe = require('buffer-alloc-unsafe')

console.log(allocUnsafe(10))
//=> <Buffer 78 0c 80 03 01 00 00 00 05 00>

console.log(allocUnsafe(10))
//=> <Buffer 58 ed bf 5f ff 7f 00 00 01 00>

console.log(allocUnsafe(10))
//=> <Buffer 50 0c 80 03 01 00 00 00 0a 00>

allocUnsafe(-10)
//=> RangeError: "size" argument must not be negative

API

allocUnsafe(size)

  • size <Integer> The desired length of the new Buffer

Allocates a new non-zero-filled Buffer of size bytes. The size must be less than or equal to the value of buffer.kMaxLength and greater than or equal to zero. Otherwise, a RangeError is thrown.

See also

