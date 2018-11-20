Buffer Alloc Unsafe

A ponyfill for Buffer.allocUnsafe .

Works as Node.js: v7.0.0

Works on Node.js: v0.10.0

Installation

npm install --save buffer-alloc-unsafe

Usage

const allocUnsafe = require ( 'buffer-alloc-unsafe' ) console .log(allocUnsafe( 10 )) console .log(allocUnsafe( 10 )) console .log(allocUnsafe( 10 )) allocUnsafe( -10 )

API

size <Integer> The desired length of the new Buffer

Allocates a new non-zero-filled Buffer of size bytes. The size must be less than or equal to the value of buffer.kMaxLength and greater than or equal to zero. Otherwise, a RangeError is thrown.

See also