A ponyfill for
Buffer.allocUnsafe.
Works as Node.js:
v7.0.0
Works on Node.js:
v0.10.0
npm install --save buffer-alloc-unsafe
const allocUnsafe = require('buffer-alloc-unsafe')
console.log(allocUnsafe(10))
//=> <Buffer 78 0c 80 03 01 00 00 00 05 00>
console.log(allocUnsafe(10))
//=> <Buffer 58 ed bf 5f ff 7f 00 00 01 00>
console.log(allocUnsafe(10))
//=> <Buffer 50 0c 80 03 01 00 00 00 0a 00>
allocUnsafe(-10)
//=> RangeError: "size" argument must not be negative
size <Integer> The desired length of the new
Buffer
Allocates a new non-zero-filled
Buffer of
size bytes. The
size must be
less than or equal to the value of
buffer.kMaxLength and greater than or equal
to zero. Otherwise, a
RangeError is thrown.
Buffer.alloc
Buffer.fill
Buffer.from