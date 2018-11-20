Buffer Alloc

A ponyfill for Buffer.alloc .

Works as Node.js: v7.0.0

Works on Node.js: v0.10.0

Installation

npm install --save buffer-alloc

Usage

const alloc = require ( 'buffer-alloc' ) console .log(alloc( 4 )) console .log(alloc( 6 , 0x41 )) console .log(alloc( 10 , 'linus' , 'utf8' ))

API

size <Integer> The desired length of the new Buffer

<Integer> The desired length of the new fill <String> | <Buffer> | <Integer> A value to pre-fill the new Buffer with. Default: 0

<String> | <Buffer> | <Integer> A value to pre-fill the new with. encoding <String> If fill is a string, this is its encoding. Default: 'utf8'

Allocates a new Buffer of size bytes. If fill is undefined , the Buffer will be zero-filled.

See also