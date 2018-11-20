A ponyfill for
Buffer.alloc.
Works as Node.js:
v7.0.0
Works on Node.js:
v0.10.0
npm install --save buffer-alloc
const alloc = require('buffer-alloc')
console.log(alloc(4))
//=> <Buffer 00 00 00 00>
console.log(alloc(6, 0x41))
//=> <Buffer 41 41 41 41 41 41>
console.log(alloc(10, 'linus', 'utf8'))
//=> <Buffer 6c 69 6e 75 73 6c 69 6e 75 73>
size <Integer> The desired length of the new
Buffer
fill <String> | <Buffer> | <Integer> A value to pre-fill the new
Buffer with. Default:
0
encoding <String> If
fill is a string, this is its encoding. Default:
'utf8'
Allocates a new
Buffer of
size bytes. If
fill is
undefined, the
Buffer will be zero-filled.
Buffer.allocUnsafe
Buffer.fill
Buffer.from