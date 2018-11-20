openbase logo
buffer-alloc

by Linus Unnebäck
1.2.0 (see all)

A ponyfill for Buffer.alloc

Readme

Buffer Alloc

A ponyfill for Buffer.alloc.

Works as Node.js: v7.0.0
Works on Node.js: v0.10.0

Installation

npm install --save buffer-alloc

Usage

const alloc = require('buffer-alloc')

console.log(alloc(4))
//=> <Buffer 00 00 00 00>

console.log(alloc(6, 0x41))
//=> <Buffer 41 41 41 41 41 41>

console.log(alloc(10, 'linus', 'utf8'))
//=> <Buffer 6c 69 6e 75 73 6c 69 6e 75 73>

API

alloc(size[, fill[, encoding]])

  • size <Integer> The desired length of the new Buffer
  • fill <String> | <Buffer> | <Integer> A value to pre-fill the new Buffer with. Default: 0
  • encoding <String> If fill is a string, this is its encoding. Default: 'utf8'

Allocates a new Buffer of size bytes. If fill is undefined, the Buffer will be zero-filled.

See also

