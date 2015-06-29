Project Inactive

I am no longer have the time to work on this project. Feel free to fork!

Buffalo

Buffalo is a lightweight BSON and Mongo Wire Protocol library for Node.js. It was built as the underlying engine for Mongolian DeadBeef.

The motivation is to make a fast and simple parser and serializer for BSON.

Installation

DISCLAIMER: The API is experimental. I will be adding, removing, and changing the API in the interest of a solid API. Use at your own risk

You can either clone the source and install with npm link , or install the latest published version from npm with npm install buffalo .

Running Tests

Run the tests with npm test .

API

Buffalo exposes two methods:

exports.parse = function ( buffer ) { ... } exports.serialize = function ( object ) { ... }

And several types:

exports .Long exports .ObjectId = function(buffer) exports .ObjectId = function(string) exports .ObjectId = function(number) exports .ObjectId = function(date) exports .ObjectId = function() exports .Timestamp

The BSON types are mapped as follows:

0x01 - Floating point - mapped to Number

- Floating point - mapped to 0x02 - UTF-8 string - mapped to String

- UTF-8 string - mapped to 0x03 - Embedded document - mapped to Object

- Embedded document - mapped to 0x04 - Array - mapped to Array

- Array - mapped to 0x05 - Binary data - mapped to Node.js Buffer (with property subtype )

- Binary data - mapped to Node.js (with property ) 0x06 - Undefined - mapped to undefined

- Undefined - mapped to 0x07 - ObjectId - mapped to exports.ObjectId

- ObjectId - mapped to 0x08 - Boolean - mapped to true or false

- Boolean - mapped to or 0x09 - UTC datetime - mapped to Date

- UTC datetime - mapped to 0x0A - Null value - mapped to null

- Null value - mapped to 0x0B - Regular expression - mapped to RegExp (Note: only flags g, i, and m are supported)

- Regular expression - mapped to (Note: only flags g, i, and m are supported) 0x0C - DBPointer - currently unmapped

- DBPointer - currently unmapped 0x0D - JavaScript code - mapped to Function or Object with property code

- JavaScript code - mapped to or with property 0x0E - Symbol - mapped to String

- Symbol - mapped to 0x0F - JavaScript code w/ scope - mapped to Function or Object with properties code and scope

- JavaScript code w/ scope - mapped to or with properties and 0x10 - 32-bit Integer - mapped to Number

- 32-bit Integer - mapped to 0x11 - Timestamp - mapped to exports.Timestamp

- Timestamp - mapped to 0x12 - 64-bit integer - mapped to exports.Long

- 64-bit integer - mapped to 0xFF - Min key - currently unmapped

- Min key - currently unmapped 0x7F - Max key - currently unmapped

Examples

var BSON = require ( 'buffalo' ) var object = BSON.parse(buffer) var buffer = BSON.serialize(object)

Contributing

Try it out and send me feedback! Unit tests and documentation are good, too.

License

Buffalo is open source software under the zlib license.