I am no longer have the time to work on this project. Feel free to fork!
Buffalo is a lightweight BSON and Mongo Wire Protocol library for Node.js. It was built as the underlying engine for Mongolian DeadBeef.
The motivation is to make a fast and simple parser and serializer for BSON.
DISCLAIMER: The API is experimental. I will be adding, removing, and changing the API in the interest of a solid API. Use at your own risk
You can either clone the source and install with
npm link, or install the latest published version from npm with
npm install buffalo.
Run the tests with
npm test.
Buffalo exposes two methods:
exports.parse = function(buffer) { ... }
exports.serialize = function(object) { ... }
And several types:
exports.Long // goog.math.Long - http://closure-library.googlecode.com/svn/docs/class_goog_math_Long.html
exports.ObjectId = function(buffer) // buffer must be a 12-byte Buffer, accessible via the bytes property
exports.ObjectId = function(string) // string must be a 24-char hex string
exports.ObjectId = function(number) // generate an ObjectId from a timestamp number
exports.ObjectId = function(date) // generate an ObjectId from a date
exports.ObjectId = function() // generates an ObjectId
exports.Timestamp // under construction
The BSON types are mapped as follows:
0x01 - Floating point - mapped to
Number
0x02 - UTF-8 string - mapped to
String
0x03 - Embedded document - mapped to
Object
0x04 - Array - mapped to
Array
0x05 - Binary data - mapped to Node.js
Buffer (with property
subtype)
0x06 - Undefined - mapped to
undefined
0x07 - ObjectId - mapped to
exports.ObjectId
0x08 - Boolean - mapped to
true or
false
0x09 - UTC datetime - mapped to
Date
0x0A - Null value - mapped to
null
0x0B - Regular expression - mapped to
RegExp (Note: only flags g, i, and m are supported)
0x0C - DBPointer - currently unmapped
0x0D - JavaScript code - mapped to
Function or
Object with property
code
0x0E - Symbol - mapped to
String
0x0F - JavaScript code w/ scope - mapped to
Function or
Object with properties
code and
scope
0x10 - 32-bit Integer - mapped to
Number
0x11 - Timestamp - mapped to
exports.Timestamp
0x12 - 64-bit integer - mapped to
exports.Long
0xFF - Min key - currently unmapped
0x7F - Max key - currently unmapped
var BSON = require('buffalo')
// Parse a Buffer
var object = BSON.parse(buffer)
// Serialize an object
var buffer = BSON.serialize(object)
Try it out and send me feedback! Unit tests and documentation are good, too.
Buffalo is open source software under the zlib license.