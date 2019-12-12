A tiny, composable validation library. Bueno primary aims to be an improvement on form validation libraries like yup and superstruct , but can also be used as a lightweight API validation library. You'll like it if you need something

🌳 Small & tree-shakeable.

💡 Expressive! Use full boolean logic to compose your schemas

💫 Bidirectional. Learn more

🚀 Awesome error messages in multiple languages supported out of the box, with more on the way. Learn more

⏱ Asynchronous (when needed!)

You can check out bueno directly in the browser in this jsfiddle.

Install using npm install --save bueno or yarn add bueno .

Check out the quickstart section below, or go directly to the API docs

Quickstart

bueno allows you to quickly and predictably compose validation schemas. Here's how it looks in action:

import { alphaNumeric, atLeast, check, checkPerKey, deDE, describePaths, either, email, enUS, length, moreThan, not, number , object, optional, string , svSE } from 'bueno' const username = string (length(atLeast( 8 )), alphaNumeric) const age = number (atLeast( 18 ), not(moreThan( 130 ))) const user = object({ id: either(email, username), age: optional(age) }) const input = { id: 'philip@example.com' , age: 17 } console .log(check(input, user, enUS)) console .log(check(input, user, describePaths(svSE, [[ 'age' , 'Ålder' ]]))) console .log(checkPerKey(input, user, deDE))

Try this example in a Fiddle

API documentation

Core

Schemas are constructed using basic schemas like number string , atLeast(10) , exactly(null) and by using combinators like either , object , array , fix to create more complex schemas.

Most schemas (specifically Schema_ :s) can be called as functions with other schemas as arguments. E.g.

number (even, atLeast( 10 ))

The semantics are a schema returning the value of number with the additional validations from even and atLeast(10) taking place.

Running a schema

check • checkPerKey • result

The following functions allow you to feed input into a schema to parse & validate it. Note that schema evaluation is cached, so calling e.g. check(input) then immediately result(input) is not inefficient.

check

checkAsync :: <A>(value : A, schema : Schema<A, any>, locale : Locale) : string | null

Returns a string with a validation error constructed using the given locale, or null if validation succeeded.

check( '123' , number , enUS)

checkByKey

Returns an object of errors for each key in an object (for a schema constructed using the object combinator)

checkByKey({ n: '123' , b: true }, object({ n: number , b: boolean }, enUS)

result

Returns the result of parsing using a schema.

result({ n: '123' , d: 'null' }, object({ n: toNumber, d: toJSON })

checkAsync , checkByKeyAsync and resultAsync

The async versions of check , checkByKey and result respectively.

Combinator API

apply • both • compact • defaultTo • either • every • fix • flip • not • object • optional • pipe • self • setMessage • some • when

Combinators create new, more complex schemas out of existing, simpler schemas.

both

Creates a schema that satisfies both of its arguments.

both :: <A, B, C, D>(v : Schema<A, C>, w : Schema<B, D>,) => Schema_<A & B, C & D>

const schema = both(even, atLeast( 10 )) check(schema, 11 , enUS) check(schema, 8 , enUS) check(schema, 12 , enUS)

You may prefer using the call signatures of schemas over using this combinator.

either

Creates a schema that satisfies either of its arguments.

either :: <A, B, C, D>(v : Schema<A, C>, w : Schema<B, D>,) => Schema_<A & B, C & D>

const schema = either(even, atLeast( 10 )) check(schema, 11 , enUS) check(schema, 8 , enUS) check(schema, 9 , enUS)

optional

Make a schema also match undefined .

optional :: <A>(v : Schema<A, B>) : Schema<A | undefined, B | undefined>

const schema = optional( number ) check(schema, 9 , enUS) check(schema, undefined , enUS) check(schema, null , enUS)

not

not :: <A, B>(v : Schema<A, B>) => Schema_<A, B>

Negates a schema. Note that negation only affect the "validation" and not the "parsing" part of a schema. Essentially, remember that not does not affect the type signature of a schema.

For example, not(number) is the same as just number . The reason is that we can't really do much with a value that we know only to have type "not a number".

const schema = number (not(moreThan( 100 ))) check( 103 , schema, enUS)

object

Create a schema on objects from an object of schemas.

object :: <AS, BS>(vs : { [Key in keyof AS]: Schema<AS[Key], any> } & { [Key in keyof BS]: Schema<any, BS[Key]> } ) => Schema_<AS, BS>

const schema = object({ age: number , name: string }) check({ age: 13 }, schema, enUS) check({ age: '30' , name: 'Philip' }, schema, enUS) check({ age: 30 , name: 'Philip' }, schema, enUS)

You can use compact to make undefined keys optional.

inexactObject and exactObject are versions of this that are more lenient / strict w.r.t keys not mentioned in the schema.

compact

Remove keys in an object that are undefined .

compact :: <A, B>(p : Schema<A, B>) : Schema_<UndefinedOptional<A>, UndefinedOptional<B>> {

const schema = compact(object({ n: optional( number ) })) result({ n: undefined }, schema)

fix

Create a schema that can recursively be defined in terms itself. Useful for e.g. creating a schema that matches a binary tree or other recursive structures.

fix :: <A, B = A>(fn : (v : Schema<A, B>) => Schema<A, B>) => Schema_<A, B>

TypeScript is not too great at inferring types using this combinators, so typically help it using an annotation as below

type BinTree<A> = { left : BinTree<A> | null , right : BinTree<A> | null , value : A } const bintree = fix<BinTree< string >, BinTree< number >>( bintree => object({ left: either(exactly( null ), bintree), right: either(exactly( null ), bintree), value: toNumber }))

self

Create a schema dynamically defined in terms of its input.

type User = { verified : boolean , email : string | null } const schema = self<User, User>( user => { return object({ verified: boolean , email: user.verified ? email : exactly( null ) }) })

flip

Reverse a schema

flip :: <A, B>(schema : Schema<A, B>) => Schema_<B, A>

const schema = reverse(toNumber) result( 123 , schema)

defaultTo

Set a default value for a schema when it fails parsing.

defaultTo :: <A, B>(b: B, schema : Schema<A, B>) => Schema_<B, A>

const schema = defaultTo( 100 , number ) result( null , schema)

pipe

Pipe the output of a schema as the input into another

pipe :: <A, B, C>(s : Schema<A, B>, t : Schema<B, C>) => Schema_<A, C>

const schema = pipe(toNumber, lift( x => x + 1 )) result( '123' , schema)

apply

Set the input of a schema to a fixed value. Can be used when creating a schema where the definition of one key depends on another.

apply :: <A>(v : Schema<A, A>, value : A, path : string) => Schema_<any, A>;

type Schedule = { weekday : string price : number } const schema = self( ( schedule : Schedule ) => object({ weekday: oneOf( 'Mon' , 'Tue' , 'Wed' , 'Thu' , 'Fri' , 'Sat' , 'Sun' ), price: when( apply(oneOf( 'Sat' , 'Sun' ), schedule.weekday, 'weekday' ), atLeast( 100 ), atMost( 50 ) ) })

every

A variable arguments version of both .

every :: <A, B>(...vs : Schema<A, B>[]) => Schema_<A, B>

setMessage

Set the error message of a parser.

const thing = setMessage( object({ foo: string , bar: number }), l => l.noun( 'should be a thingy), ) check({ foo: ' ' } as any, thing, enUS) // ' Should be a thingy '

some

A variable arguments version of either .

some :: <A, B>(...vs : Schema<A, B>[]) => Schema_<A, B>

when

"if-then-else" on parsers.

when :: <A, B>(cond : Schema<A, any>, consequent : Schema<A, B>, alternative : Schema<A, B>) => Schema_<A, B>

The "else" part is optional, in which case this combinator has the signature

when :: <A, B>(cond : Schema<A, any>, consequent : Schema<A, A>) => Schema_<A, A>

const schema = when(even, atLeast( 10 ), atMost( 20 )) check( 8 , schema, enUS) check( 21 , schema, enUS) check( 11 , schema, enUS)

Basic schemas

alphaNumeric • any • atLeast • atMost • between • boolean • date • email • emptyString • even • exactly • id • integer • length • lessThan • lift • match • moreThan • number • objectExact • objectInexact • odd • oneOf • optionalTo • pair • path • size • string • sum • swap • toDate • toJSON • toNumber • toString • toURL • unknown

Basic schemas are simple schemas that can be composed into more complex ones using the combinator API.

alphaNumeric

alphaNumeric :: Schema_<string, string>

Match an alphanumeric string.

check( 'acb123' , alphaNumeric, enUS) check( 'acb|123' , alphaNumeric, enUS)

any

any :: Schema_<any, any>

Successfully matches any input.

check( 123 , any , enUS) check( undefined , any , enUS)

atLeast

atLeast :: <A>(lb : A) => Schema_<A, A>

Matches a value at least as big as the provided lower bound lb .

const schema = atLeast( 100 ) check( 88 , schema, enUS)

atMost

atMost :: <A>(ub : A) => Schema_<A, A>

Matches a value at most as big as the provided upper bound ub .

const schema = atMost( 100 ) check( 88 , schema, enUS)

between

Matches a value between the provided lower and upper bounds (inclusive)

between :: (lb : number, ub : number) => Schema_<number, number>

check( 99 , schema, enUS) check( 201 , schema, enUS) check( 100 , schema, enUS) check( 200 , schema, enUS)

boolean

Matches a boolean.

boolean :: Schema_< boolean , boolean >

Matches a Date object.

date :: Schema_<Date, Date>

email

Matches an email (validated using a permissive regular expression)

email :: Schema_<string, string>

emptyString

Matches the empty string

emptyString :: Schema_<string, string>

even

Matches an even number

even :: Schema_<number, number>

exactly

Creates a schema that matches a single value, optionally using an equality comparison operator.

exactly :: <A>(target : A, equals : (x : A, y : A) => boolean = (x, y) => x === y) => Schema_<A, A>

check( 'abc' , exactly( 'abc' ), enUS) check( 'abd' , exactly( 'abc' ), enUS) check( 'abd' , exactly( 'abc' , ( x, y ) => x.length === y.length), enUS)

id

id :: <A>() => Schema_<A, A>

The identity schema that always succeeds. Unlike any , id can be provided a type argument other than the any type.

const schema = object({ foo: id< number >() }) check({ foo: 123 }, schema, enUS) check({ foo: 'hi!' }, schema, enUS)

integer

Match a whole number

integer :: Schema_<number, number>

length

Match an object with property length matching the schema argument

length :: <A extends { length : number }>(...vs : Schema<number, any>[]) => Schema_<A, A>

const username = string (length(exactly( 10 ))) const items = array(between( 1 , 10 ))

lessThan

Match a number less than the provided upper bound ub

lessThan :: (ub : number) => Schema_<number, number>

lift

Lift a function into a schema that uses the function for parsing.

const schema = pipe(toNumber, lift( x => x + 1 )) result( '123' , schema)

match

Match a string matching the provided regular expression.

const greeting = match( /Hello|Hi|Hola/ , m => m.mustBe( 'a greeting' )) check( 'Hello' , greeting, enUS) check( 'Yo' , greeting, enUS)

moreThan

Match a number more than the provided lower bound lb

moreThan :: (lb : number) => Schema_<number, number>

number

Match any number

number :: Schema_<number, number>

objectExact

Like object but match the object exactly, i.e. error if additional keys to the ones specified are present.

objectInexact

Like object but match the object inexactly, i.e. whereas object will silently remove any keys not specified in the schema, objectInexact will keep them.

odd

Matches an odd number

odd :: Schema_<number, number>

oneOf

Match exactly one of the given elements

const weekend = oneOf( 'Fri' , 'Sat' , 'Sun' ), check( 'Sat' , weekend, enUS) check( 'Wed' , weekend, enUS)

swap

Swap elements

swap :: <A>(dict : [[A, A]]) => Schema_<A, A>

const optionalToEmptyString = swap([[ undefined , '' ], [ null , '' ]]) result( null , optionalToEmptyString) result( undefined , optionalToEmptyString) result( 'foo' , optionalToEmptyString)

optionalTo

Map null and undefined to another value.

optionalTo :: <A>(to : A) => Schema< null | undefined | A, A>;

const schema = pipe(optionalTo( '' ), length(atMost( 3 ))) result( null , schema) check( null , schema, enUS) check( '123123' , schema, enUS)

pair

Create a schema for pairs or values from a pair of schemas (where a pair is a typed two-element array)

pair :: <A, B, C, D>(v : Schema<A, C>,w : Schema<B, D>) => Schema_<[A, B], [C, D]>

const schema = pair(toNumber, toDate) result([ '123' , '2019-12-12' ], schema)

path

Set the path that a schema reports errors at.

path :: <A, B>(path : string, v : Schema<A, B>) => Schema<A, B>

const schema = path( 'foo' , number ) check( '' , schema, enUS)

size

size is the same as length except using the size property. Usable for sets etc.

size :: <A extends { size : number }>(...vs : Schema<number, any>[]) => Schema_<A, A>

string

Match a string

string :: Schema_<string, string>

sum

Match an array with sum matching the schema argument.

sum :: (...vs : Schema<number, any>[]) => Schema_<number[], number[]>

const schema = sum(atLeast( 10 )) check([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], schema, enUS)

Convert a string to a date. Simply parses the string using the date constructor which can be unreliable, so you may want to use date-fns instead.

toDate :: Schema_<string, Date>

toJSON

Converts a string to JSON.

toJSON :: Schema_<string, any>

toNumber

Converts a string to a number.

toNumber :: Schema_<string, number>

toString

Converts a value to a string.

toString :: Schema_<string, string>

toURL

Converts a string to an URL object.

unknown

Successfully parses a value (same as any ) but types it as unknown.

Collection related schemas

array • iterable • map • set • toArray • toMap • toMapFromObject • toSet

array

Create a schema on arrays from a schema on its values.

array :: <A, B>(v : Schema<A, B>,) : Schema_<A[], B[]>

const schema = array(toNumber) result([ '1' , '2' , '3' ], schema) check([ '1' , '2' , true ], schema, enUS)

iterable

Match any Iterable value.

iterable :: <A>() => Schema_<Iterable<A>, Iterable<A>>

const schema = iterable< string >() check([ 'hello' , 'world' ], schema, enUS)

map

Create a schema that matches a Map from schemas describing the keys and values respectively.

map :: < A, B , C , D > (k : Schema < A, C > , v : Schema < B, D > ) => Schema_ < Map < A , B > , Map < C, D > >

const schema = map( number (atLeast( 10 )), string (length(atLeast( 1 )))) check( new Map([[ 1 , 'a' ], [ 2 , 'b' ], [ 3 , 'c' ]]), schema, enUS) check( new Map([[ 11 , 'a' ], [ 12 , 'b' ], [ 13 , '' ]]), schema, enUS) check( new Map([[ 11 , 'a' ], [ 12 , 'b' ], [ 13 , 'c' ]]), schema, enUS)

set

Create a schema for a Set from a schema describing the values of the set.

set :: <A, B>(v : Schema<A, B>) => Schema_<Set<A>, Set<B>>

const schema = set ( any ) check( new Set([ 1 , 'a' , true ], schema, enUS) check([ 1 , 'a' , true ], schema, enUS)

const schema = set (toNumber) parse( new Set([ '1' , '2' , '3' ]))

toArray

Convert an iterable to an array.

toArray :: <A>() => Schema_<Iterable<A>, A[]>

toMap

Convert an iterable of pairs to a Map

toMap :: <A, B>() => Schema_<Iterable<[A, B]>, Map<A, B>>

toMapFromObject

Convert an objet into a Map.

toMapFromObject :: <A extends symbol | string | number, B>() : Schema_<{ [key in A]: B }, Map<A, B>>

result({ 'a' : 3 , 'b' : 10 , 'c' : 9 }, toMapFromObject())

It only works on "real" objects.

check( '' , toMapFromObject(), enUS)

toSet

Convert an iterable of values into a set.

toSet :: <A>() : Schema_<Iterable<A>, Set<A>>

Factory functions

Factory functions let you create new schema definitions.

createSchema

createSchema :: <A, B>( parse : SchemaFactory<A, B>, unparse : SchemaFactory<B, A> = irreversible( 'createSchema' ) ) : Schema_<A, B>

Create a schema from two "parser factories" for each "direction" of parsing. (See Bidirectionality.) A single factory may be provided, but the schema will not be invertible.

A SchemaFactory is simply a function of type

type SchemaFactory<A, B> = ( a : A ) => Action<{ parse?: { ok : boolean , msg : string | Message }, validate?: { ok : boolean , msg : string | Message }, result?: B, score?: number }>

All properties are optional and described below.

result

Provide this if the schema performs any parsing. This is the result value of the parsing. A schema performs parsing when it transforms the input of the schema into something else, e.g. by transforming a string representation of a date into a Date -object.

parse

Provide this if the schema is doing any parsing. (See result )

The ok parameter indicates whether the parse was successful. message is the error message describing what the parser does.

Provide this if the schema is doing any validation. The ok parameter indicates whether the validation was successful. message is the error message describing what the parser does.

score

The score is used by bueno to generate better error messages in certain situations. You're most likely fine not providing it.

You may however optionally proide a score between 0 and 1 to indicate how successful the schema was. This will by default be either 0 or 1 depending on whether the schema successfully handled its input or not.

An example of a schema that uses a non-binary score is array(number) . If we ask this schema to handle the input [1,2,3,4,'5'] it will be ranked with a score of 4/5.

Here's an example, creating a schema matching a "special" number.

const special = number (createSchema( async function ( a : number ) { await new Promise ( k => setTimeout(k, 100 )) return { validate: { ok: [ 2 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 8 ].indexOf(a) >= 0 , msg: ( l : Builder ) => l.mustBe( 'a special number' )> }, result: '' + a } } ))

Types

The type of a schema. Converts a value of type A into one of type B and validates the result.

A Schema that can be used with "call syntax". An example of a Schema_ is number , and it can be enhanced by calling it with additional arguments.

const schema = number (even, atLeast( 12 ))

Action

An Action<A> is either an A or a Promise<A> . A schema returning a Promise will be asynchronous.

Builder

A builder is an object that contains methods for building error messages when using type-safe i18n. See customizing errors

Message

This type is used to create error messages that are independent of a specific locale.

It is a value of type <Rep>(l : MessageBuilder<Rep>) => Rep . I.e. it uses a message builder to create a representation of an error message. An example would be

<Rep> ( l : MessageBuilder<Rep> ) => l.mustBe( 'a thingy!' )