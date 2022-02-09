openbase logo
buefy

by buefy
0.9.13 (see all)

Lightweight UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5
Read All Reviews
nixxholas
zeroinformatique
vladislavkn

Top Feedback

6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge
3Responsive Maintainers
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

Readme

Buefy is a lightweight library of responsive UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma framework and design.

Features

  • Keep your current Bulma theme / variables easily
  • Supports both Material Design Icons and FontAwesome
  • Very lightweight with none internal dependencies aside from Vue & Bulma
  • About 88KB min+gzip (with Bulma included)
  • Semantic code output
  • Follows Bulma design and some of the Material Design UX
  • Focus on usability and performance without over-animating stuff

Documentation

The documentation is in the docs directory, it serves as the demo as well.

Browse online documentation here.

Quick start

You need Vue.js version 2.6+. (Vue 3 is not supported)

1 Install via npm

npm install buefy

2 Import and use Buefy

Bundle

import Vue from 'vue';
import Buefy from 'buefy';
import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css';

Vue.use(Buefy);

or Individual Components


import Vue from 'vue'
import { Field, Input } from 'buefy'
import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css'

Vue.use(Field)
Vue.use(Input)

3 Include Material Design Icons

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mdi/font@5.8.55/css/materialdesignicons.min.css">

If you want to customize the icons or the theme, refer to the customization section on the documentation.

Alternatively, you can use a CDN or even download

<!-- Buefy CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.css">

<!-- Buefy JavaScript -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.js"></script>

Browser support

Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE10+ is only partially supported.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines

Versioning

Version will follow v0.Y.Z, where:

  • Y: Major (breaking changes)
  • Z: Minor or patch

Core Team


Walter Tommasi

Special thanks to Rafael Beraldo, the original author.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Rafael Beraldo
💻
Alexandre Paradis
💻
Yuxing Liao
💻
Adrien
💻
Apolokak Lab
💻
Antério Vieira
💻
Jorge Nieto
💻
Mateus Machado Luna
💻

All contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

Code released under MIT license.

100
NicholasSingapore3 Ratings3 Reviews
core engineer @nozomi-ai
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

One of the easiest libraries and the must have for bulma-based projects built with Vue. Core team is exceptional when it comes to accepting new feature ideas and fixes and is receptive to any form of feedback. One thing to take note is that Bulma may have been a little slow in progression (not Buefy), so the framework may not be highly adopted compared to Bootstrap (May not be as well covered by the community for edge case solutions).

0
zeroinformatique10 Ratings8 Reviews
August 18, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Buggy

A very nice and simple component library for Vue. It's not very powerful, but it's clean and does the job. The community is friendly and fixed the few bugs I reported in less than a month. My only complaint comes from bug regressions in minor updates. They could improve their testing; especially since the regressions are visible on their own documentation website.

0
Vladislav KnyshovRostov-on-Don, Russia56 Ratings46 Reviews
Hello, I am junior frontend developer with skills in JS, React and Node.js.
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Not a bad thing if you like bootstrap. Buefy is easy to use, so it just fits into your project. I only used it once, but I liked it. In my opinion, this is a great choice for an MVP.

0
