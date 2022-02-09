Buefy is a lightweight library of responsive UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma framework and design.
The documentation is in the docs directory, it serves as the demo as well.
Browse online documentation here.
You need Vue.js version 2.6+. (Vue 3 is not supported)
npm install buefy
Bundle
import Vue from 'vue';
import Buefy from 'buefy';
import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css';
Vue.use(Buefy);
or Individual Components
import Vue from 'vue'
import { Field, Input } from 'buefy'
import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css'
Vue.use(Field)
Vue.use(Input)
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mdi/font@5.8.55/css/materialdesignicons.min.css">
If you want to customize the icons or the theme, refer to the customization section on the documentation.
<!-- Buefy CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.css">
<!-- Buefy JavaScript -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.js"></script>
Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE10+ is only partially supported.
Please see the contributing guidelines
Version will follow v0.Y.Z, where:
Walter Tommasi
Special thanks to Rafael Beraldo, the original author.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Rafael Beraldo
💻
Alexandre Paradis
💻
Yuxing Liao
💻
Adrien
💻
Apolokak Lab
💻
Antério Vieira
💻
Jorge Nieto
💻
Mateus Machado Luna
💻
All contributors
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Code released under MIT license.
One of the easiest libraries and the must have for bulma-based projects built with Vue. Core team is exceptional when it comes to accepting new feature ideas and fixes and is receptive to any form of feedback. One thing to take note is that Bulma may have been a little slow in progression (not Buefy), so the framework may not be highly adopted compared to Bootstrap (May not be as well covered by the community for edge case solutions).
A very nice and simple component library for Vue. It's not very powerful, but it's clean and does the job. The community is friendly and fixed the few bugs I reported in less than a month. My only complaint comes from bug regressions in minor updates. They could improve their testing; especially since the regressions are visible on their own documentation website.
Not a bad thing if you like bootstrap. Buefy is easy to use, so it just fits into your project. I only used it once, but I liked it. In my opinion, this is a great choice for an MVP.