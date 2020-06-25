openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bud

budo

by Matt DesLauriers
11.6.4 (see all)

🎬 a dev server for rapid prototyping

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

30

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

budō

build status stability NPM version Downloads js-standard-style

This is a browserify development server focused on incremental reloading, LiveReload integration (including CSS injection) and other high-level features for rapid prototyping.

To install it globally:

npm install budo -g

Running budo will start a server with a default index.html and incrementally bundle your source on filesave. The requests are delayed until the bundle has finished, so you won't be served stale or empty bundles if you refresh the page mid-update. Examples:

# serve file on port 9966 and open browser
budo index.js --open

# enable LiveReload on HTML/CSS/JS file changes
budo index.js --live

# default html will use src="static/bundle.js"
budo src/index.js:static/bundle.js

# pass some options to browserify
budo index.js --live -- -t babelify

# use HTTPS and enable CORS headers
budo index.js --ssl --cors

# LiveReload public directory without any bundling
budo --dir public/ --live

Then open http://localhost:9966/ to see the content in action.

By default, budo pretty-prints to terminal with garnish.

See docs for more details and integrations, such as React Hot Module Replacement, Pushstate Servers and HTTPS. PRs/suggestions/comments welcome.

features

At a glance:

  • serves a default index.html
  • fast incremental bundling, suspending the response until the new source is ready
  • watches HTML and CSS files for changes; CSS is injected without reloading the page
  • can emit ndjson logs to use another pretty-printer, like bistre.
  • provides clear error messaging during development in DOM and console
  • supports SSL and can generate a self-signed certificate
  • the rich API allows you to build more complex development tools on top of budo

Below is an example of how syntax errors look during development, using the babelify transform.

docs

usage

NPM

CLI

Details for budo command-line interface.

Usage:
  budo index.js [opts] -- [browserify opts]

Options:
  --help, -h       show help message
  --version        show version
  --port, -p       the port to run, default 9966
  --host, -H       the host, default internal IP (localhost)
  --dir, -d        a path, or array of paths for base static content
  --serve, -s      override the bundle path being served
  --live, -l       enable default LiveReload integration
  --live-port, -L  the LiveReload port, default 35729
  --open, -o       launch the browser once connected
  --pushstate, -P  always render the index page instead of a 404 page
  --base           set the base path for the generated HTML, default to '/'
  --onupdate       a shell command to trigger on bundle update
  --poll=N         use polling for file watch, with optional interval N
  --title          optional title for default index.html
  --css            optional stylesheet href for default index.html
  --ssl, -S        create an HTTPS server instead of HTTP
  --cert, -C       the cert for SSL (default cert.pem)
  --key, -K        the key for SSL (default key.pem)
  --cors           set header to use CORS (Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *)
  --ndjson         print ndjson instead of pretty-printed logs
  --verbose, -v    also include debug messages
  --force-default-index always serve a generated index.html instead of a static one
  --no-stream      do not print messages to stdout
  --no-debug       do not use inline source maps
  --no-portfind    will not attempt auto-portfinding
  --no-error-handler    disable default DOM error handling
  --watch-glob, --wg    glob(s) to watch for reloads, default '**/*.{html,css}'
  --static-options      subarg options to pass to serve-static module

By default, messages will be printed to process.stdout, and --debug will be sent to browserify (for source maps). You can turn these off with --no-stream and --no-debug, respectively.

Everything after -- is passed directly to browserify. Example:

budo index.js --live -- -t [ babelify --extensions .es6 ]

API

The API mirrors the CLI except it does not write to process.stdout by default.

var budo = require('budo')
var babelify = require('babelify')

budo('./src/index.js', {
  live: true,             // setup live reload
  port: 8000,             // use this port
  browserify: {
    transform: babelify   // ES6
  }
}).on('connect', function (ev) {
  console.log('Server running on %s', ev.uri)
  console.log('LiveReload running on port %s', ev.livePort)
}).on('update', function (buffer) {
  console.log('bundle - %d bytes', buffer.length)
})

See API usage for details.

See Also

budō combines several smaller and less opinionated modules.

Also, special thanks to beefy and wzrd which originally inspired budo.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial