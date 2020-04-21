A JavaScript Data Structure Library
Buckets is a complete, fully tested and documented data structure library written in pure JavaScript.
Buckets also includes several functions for manipulating arrays.
If it supports JavaScript, it probably supports buckets.
Download directly
Then, add it as a script tag to your page:
<script src="buckets.js"></script>
<script>
var aSet = new buckets.Set();
</script>
Or install
bucketsjs using bower
bower install bucketsjs
Or use an AMD loader
require(["./bower/bucketsjs/buckets.js"], function(buckets) {
var hm = new buckets.Dictionary();
});
Or install
buckets-js using npm
npm install buckets-js
In Node.js:
var buckets = require('buckets-js');.
var a = new buckets.Set();
var b = new buckets.Set();
a.add(1);
a.add(2);
b.add(2);
a.union(b); // {1,2}
Read the documentation.
There's nothing else you need to use buckets. However, this guide may help you if you wish to contribute to the project or modify it.