bj

buckets-js

by Mauricio
1.98.2

A complete, fully tested and documented data structure library written in pure JavaScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Buckets

Build Status NPM Version

A JavaScript Data Structure Library

Buckets is a complete, fully tested and documented data structure library written in pure JavaScript.

Included data structures

Buckets also includes several functions for manipulating arrays.

Supported platforms

  • Every desktop and mobile browser (including IE6)
  • Node.js

If it supports JavaScript, it probably supports buckets.

Downloading Buckets

Download directly

Then, add it as a script tag to your page:

<script src="buckets.js"></script>
<script>
  var aSet = new buckets.Set();
</script>

Or install bucketsjs using bower

bower install bucketsjs

Or use an AMD loader

require(["./bower/bucketsjs/buckets.js"], function(buckets) {
  var hm = new buckets.Dictionary();
});

Or install buckets-js using npm

npm install buckets-js

In Node.js: var buckets = require('buckets-js');.

Usage

var a = new buckets.Set();
var b = new buckets.Set();
a.add(1);
a.add(2);
b.add(2);
a.union(b); // {1,2}

Read the documentation.

Building Buckets

There's nothing else you need to use buckets. However, this guide may help you if you wish to contribute to the project or modify it.

