Bili

Features

🚀 Fast, zero-config by default.

📦 Using Rollup under the hood.

🚗 Automatically transforms JS files using Buble/Babel/TypeScript.

💅 Built-in support for CSS Sass Stylus Less CSS modules .

. 🎶 Ridiculously easy to use Rollup plugins if you want.

🚨 Friendly error logging experience.

💻 Written in TypeScript, automatically generated API docs.

Documentation

https://bili.egoist.sh

Author

bili © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).