A browserify transform for Bublé to transform ES2015 to ES5.
npm install --save-dev bubleify
const browserify = require('browserify');
const bubleify = require('bubleify');
const b = browserify();
b.add('./file.es2015.js'));
b.transform(bubleify, {
target: {
chrome: 48,
firefox: 44,
},
transforms: {
arrow: true,
defaultParameter: false,
dangerousForOf: true,
},
});
b.bundle();
browserify script.js -o bundle.js -t [ bubleify ]
Target specifies a list of environments the output file should be compatible to. Bublè will decide based on this list which transforms should be used.
Transforms define which ES2015 features should or should not be transformed into ES5.
Bublèify by default disables the
module transform to not throw an error when ES2015
import and
export statements are used. If you want to use ES2015 modules you should add another transform to do so.
Find a list of all transforms on the Bublè documentation in section list of transforms. For more detailed information about each transform also see supported features and dangerous transforms.
Define whether an inline source map should or should not be created by Bublé.
Default is
true.
Please note that browserify will not output any source map if debug mode is
false, even if sourceMap was set to
true.
The allowed file extensions that should be transformed with Bublé. Files included into the stream that do not match an extension will be ignored by Bubléify.
Default is
['.js', '.jsx', '.es', '.es6'].
Define whether the error generated by Bublè or a the Bublè error message as a string should be emitted in case of an error.
Default is
false.
Bublè may in some situations throw a custom error. Browserify will, when used on the command line, just output the call stack in this situation but does not show the error message. Turning this option on will display the error message but suppresses the call stack.
Thanks goes to Rich Harris for the Bublè package.
Licensed under the MIT License.