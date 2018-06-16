Beautiful bubbly backgrounds in less than 1kB (750 bytes gzipped).

Usage

Add bubbly to your webpage and call bubbly() :

< body > ... < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bubbly-bg@1.0.0/dist/bubbly-bg.js" > </ script > < script > bubbly(); </ script > </ body >

Bubbly creates a canvas element and appends it to the body . This element has position: fixed and z-index: -1 , and always fills the width/height of the viewport, which should make it plug and play for most projects.

You can also use bubbly with a canvas you create yourself, by including {canvas: yourCanvas} in the configuration.

Installation

Configuration / Docs / Options

bubbly({ animate : false , blur : 1 , bubbleFunc : () => `hsla( ${ Math .random() * 360 } , 100%, 50%, ${ Math .random() * 0.25 } )` , bubbles : 100 , canvas : document .querySelector( "#background" ), colorStart : "#4c004c" , colorStop : "#1a001a" , compose : "lighter" , shadowColor : "#0ff" , angleFunc : () => Math .random() * Math .PI * 2 , velocityFunc : () => 0.1 + Math .random() * 0.5 , radiusFunc : () => 4 + Math .random() * 25 });

Config from examples

Blue with white bubbles

bubbly();

Black/red with red bubbles

bubbly({ colorStart : "#111" , colorStop : "#422" , bubbleFunc : () => `hsla(0, 100%, 50%, ${ Math .random() * 0.25 } )` });

Purple with multicolored bubbles

bubbly({ colorStart : "#4c004c" , colorStop : "#1a001a" , bubbleFunc : () => `hsla( ${ Math .random() * 360 } , 100%, 50%, ${ Math .random() * 0.25 } )` });

Yellow/pink with red/orange/yellow bubbles