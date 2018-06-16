Beautiful bubbly backgrounds in less than 1kB (750 bytes gzipped).
Add bubbly to your webpage and call
bubbly():
<body>
...
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bubbly-bg@1.0.0/dist/bubbly-bg.js"></script>
<script>bubbly();</script>
</body>
Bubbly creates a
canvas element and appends it to the
body. This element has
position: fixed and
z-index: -1, and always fills the width/height of the viewport, which should make it plug and play for most projects.
You can also use bubbly with a canvas you create yourself, by including
{canvas: yourCanvas} in the configuration.
npm install bubbly-bg
bubbly({
animate: false, // default is true
blur: 1, // default is 4
bubbleFunc: () => `hsla(${Math.random() * 360}, 100%, 50%, ${Math.random() * 0.25})`, // default is () => `hsla(0, 0%, 100%, ${r() * 0.1})`)
bubbles: 100, // default is Math.floor((canvas.width + canvas.height) * 0.02);
canvas: document.querySelector("#background"), // default is created and attached
colorStart: "#4c004c", // default is blue-ish
colorStop: "#1a001a",// default is blue-ish
compose: "lighter", // default is "lighter"
shadowColor: "#0ff", // default is #fff
angleFunc: () => Math.random() * Math.PI * 2, // default is this
velocityFunc: () => 0.1 + Math.random() * 0.5, // default is this
radiusFunc: () => 4 + Math.random() * 25 // default is 4 + Math.random() * width / 25
});
bubbly();
bubbly({
colorStart: "#111",
colorStop: "#422",
bubbleFunc: () => `hsla(0, 100%, 50%, ${Math.random() * 0.25})`
});
bubbly({
colorStart: "#4c004c",
colorStop: "#1a001a",
bubbleFunc: () => `hsla(${Math.random() * 360}, 100%, 50%, ${Math.random() * 0.25})`
});
bubbly({
colorStart: "#fff4e6",
colorStop: "#ffe9e4",
blur: 1,
compose: "source-over",
bubbleFunc: () => `hsla(${Math.random() * 50}, 100%, 50%, .3)`
});