by David (javalin.io)
1.0.0 (see all)

Beautiful bubbly backgrounds in less than 1kB (750 bytes gzipped)

12

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

bubbly-bg

Beautiful bubbly backgrounds in less than 1kB (750 bytes gzipped).

Usage

Add bubbly to your webpage and call bubbly(): 

<body>
  ...
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bubbly-bg@1.0.0/dist/bubbly-bg.js"></script>
  <script>bubbly();</script>
</body>

Bubbly creates a canvas element and appends it to the body. This element has position: fixed and z-index: -1, and always fills the width/height of the viewport, which should make it plug and play for most projects.

You can also use bubbly with a canvas you create yourself, by including {canvas: yourCanvas} in the configuration.

Live demo: https://tipsy.github.io/bubbly-bg

Gif demo:

Bubbly animated

PNG demo:

Bubbly examples

Installation

Configuration / Docs / Options

bubbly({
    animate: false, // default is true
    blur: 1, // default is 4
    bubbleFunc: () => `hsla(${Math.random() * 360}, 100%, 50%, ${Math.random() * 0.25})`, // default is () => `hsla(0, 0%, 100%, ${r() * 0.1})`)
    bubbles: 100, // default is Math.floor((canvas.width + canvas.height) * 0.02);
    canvas: document.querySelector("#background"), // default is created and attached
    colorStart: "#4c004c", // default is blue-ish
    colorStop: "#1a001a",// default is blue-ish
    compose: "lighter", // default is "lighter"
    shadowColor: "#0ff", // default is #fff
    angleFunc: () => Math.random() * Math.PI * 2, // default is this
    velocityFunc: () => 0.1 + Math.random() * 0.5, // default is this
    radiusFunc: () => 4 + Math.random() * 25 // default is 4 + Math.random() * width / 25
});

Config from examples

Blue with white bubbles

bubbly();

Black/red with red bubbles

bubbly({
    colorStart: "#111",
    colorStop: "#422",
    bubbleFunc: () => `hsla(0, 100%, 50%, ${Math.random() * 0.25})`
});

Purple with multicolored bubbles

bubbly({
    colorStart: "#4c004c",
    colorStop: "#1a001a",
    bubbleFunc: () => `hsla(${Math.random() * 360}, 100%, 50%, ${Math.random() * 0.25})`
});

Yellow/pink with red/orange/yellow bubbles

bubbly({
    colorStart: "#fff4e6",
    colorStop: "#ffe9e4",
    blur: 1,
    compose: "source-over",
    bubbleFunc: () => `hsla(${Math.random() * 50}, 100%, 50%, .3)`
});

