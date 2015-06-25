Smallest/simplest possible means of using btoa with both Node and browserify.
In the browser, encoding base64 strings is done using:
var encoded = btoa(decoded)
However in Node, it's done like so:
var encoded = new Buffer(decoded).toString('base64')
You can easily check if
Buffer exists and switch between the approaches
accordingly, but using
Buffer anywhere in your browser source will pull
in browserify's
Buffer shim which is pretty hefty. This package uses
the
main and
browser fields in its
package.json to perform this
check at build time and avoid pulling
Buffer in unnecessarily.
encoded = btoa(decoded)
Returns the base64-encoded value of a string.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.