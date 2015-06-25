openbase logo
btoa-lite

by Hugh Kennedy
1.0.0 (see all)

Smallest/simplest possible means of using btoa with both Node and browserify

Downloads/wk

1.5M

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

btoa-lite

Smallest/simplest possible means of using btoa with both Node and browserify.

In the browser, encoding base64 strings is done using:

var encoded = btoa(decoded)

However in Node, it's done like so:

var encoded = new Buffer(decoded).toString('base64')

You can easily check if Buffer exists and switch between the approaches accordingly, but using Buffer anywhere in your browser source will pull in browserify's Buffer shim which is pretty hefty. This package uses the main and browser fields in its package.json to perform this check at build time and avoid pulling Buffer in unnecessarily.

Usage

NPM

encoded = btoa(decoded)

Returns the base64-encoded value of a string.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

