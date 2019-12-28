A worker_threads wrapper for node.js. Provides transparent fallback for
pre-11.7.0 node.js (via
child_process) as well as browser web workers.
Browserifiable, webpack-able.
const threads = require('bthreads');
if (threads.isMainThread) {
const worker = new threads.Worker(__filename, {
workerData: 'foo'
});
worker.on('message', console.log);
worker.on('error', console.error);
worker.on('exit', (code) => {
if (code !== 0)
console.error(`Worker stopped with exit code ${code}.`);
});
} else {
threads.parentPort.postMessage(threads.workerData + 'bar');
}
Output (with node@<11.7.0):
$ node --experimental-worker threads.js
foobar
$ node threads.js
foobar
bthreads has 4 backends and a few layers of fallback:
worker_threads - Uses the still experimental worker_threads module in
node.js. Only usable prior to node.js v11.7.0 if
--experimental-worker is
passed on the command line.
child_process - Leverages the child_process module in node.js to emulate
worker threads.
web_workers - Web Workers API (browser only).
polyfill - A polyfill for the web workers API.
The current backend is exposed as
threads.backend. Note that the current
backend can be set with the
BTHREADS_BACKEND environment variable.
require('bthreads') will automatically pick the backend depending on what is
stable, but in some cases that may not be what you want. Because of this,
there are also more explicit entry points:
require('bthreads/process') - Always the
child_process backend,
regardless of node version.
require('bthreads/threads') - Always the
worker_threads backend,
regardless of node version.
Some caveats for the
child_process backend:
options.workerData probably has a limited size depending on platform (the
maximum size of an environment variable).
SharedArrayBuffer does not work and will throw an error if sent.
ref() and
unref() are noops).
Proxys can be serialized and cloned as they
cannot be detected from regular javascript.
SHARE_ENV does not work and will throw an error if passed.
Caveats for the
web_workers backend:
options.workerData possibly has a limited size depending on the browser
(the maximum size of
options.name).
options.eval requires a "bootstrap" file for code. This is essentially a
bundle which provides all the necessary browserify modules (such that
require('path') works, for example), as well as bthreads itself. By
default, bthreads will pull in its own bundle as an npm
package from unpkg.com. If using the default bootstrap
file, you must have
blob: and/or
data: set as a Content-Security-Policy
source (see content-security-policy.com for a guide). When using a bundler,
note that the bundler will not be able to compile the eval'd code. This
means that
require will have limited usability (restricted to only core
browserify modules and
bthreads itself).
close event for MessagePorts only has partial support (if a thread
suddenly terminates,
close will not be emitted for any remote ports).
This is because the
close event is not yet a part of the standard Web
Worker API. See https://github.com/whatwg/html/issues/1766 for more info.
SHARE_ENV does not work and will throw an error if passed.
workerData is serialized as json instead of using the structured clone
algorithm. This limits what can be sent as
workerData. This was done to
reduce code size since serializing structured data is non-trivial.
stdio,
stdin, and
stdout options will throw an error if passed.
STDIO streams do not exist in the browser. This is done to reduce code size.
Buffer object in the browser, you
must assign
bthreads.Buffer like so:
bthreads.Buffer = Buffer;. Once
again, this was done to reduce code size.
Caveats for the
polyfill backend:
importScripts will perform a synchronous
XMLHttpRequest and potentially
freeze the UI. Additionally, XHR is bound to certain cross-origin rules that
importScripts is not.
connect-src
Content-Security-Policy directive
specifically (instead of perhaps the
worker-src directive).
ArrayBuffers behave as if they were
SharedArrayBuffers
(i.e. they're not neutered). Be careful!
error events on worker
objects.
Proxys can be serialized and cloned as they cannot be
detected from regular javascript.
Caveats for all of the above:
worker.postMessage(Buffer.prototype)).
Finally, caveats for the
worker_threads backend:
worker_threads is still experimental in node.js!
The low-level node.js API is not very useful on its own. bthreads optionally provides an API similar to bsock.
Example (for brevity, the async wrapper is not included below):
const threads = require('bthreads');
if (threads.isMainThread) {
const thread = new threads.Thread(__filename);
thread.bind('event', (x, y) => {
console.log(x + y);
});
console.log(await thread.call('job', ['hello']));
} else {
const {parent} = threads;
parent.hook('job', async (arg) => {
return arg + ' world';
});
parent.fire('event', ['foo', 'bar']);
}
Output:
foobar
hello world
You may find yourself wanting to parallelize the same worker jobs. The
high-level API offers a thread pool object (
threads.Pool) which will
automatically load balance and scale to the number of CPU cores.
if (threads.isMainThread) {
const pool = new threads.Pool(__filename);
const results = await Promise.all([
pool.call('job1'), // Runs on thread 1.
pool.call('job2'), // Runs on thread 2.
pool.call('job3') // Runs on thread 3.
]);
console.log(results);
} else {
const {parent} = threads;
Buffer.poolSize = 1; // Make buffers easily transferrable.
parent.hook('job1', async () => {
const buf = Buffer.from('job1 result');
return [buf, [buf.buffer]]; // Transfer the array buffer.
});
parent.hook('job2', async () => {
return 'job2 result';
});
parent.hook('job3', async () => {
return 'job3 result';
});
}
One of the remarkable features of bthreads is that it allows for static
analysis when bundling. The
threads.Pool and
threads.Thread objects resolve
their
filename argument as if it was a
require() from the calling file.
const thread = new threads.Thread('./worker.js');
The above line will resolve to
${__dirname}/worker.js in node.js and
${window.location}/worker.js in the browser. In node.js, it is not relative
to the current working directory! We accomplish this through various forms of
sorcery.
Why does this matter? Because it allows for browserify and/or webpack to do static analysis on your code and ship your code (including workers) as a single bundled file! Of course, this would require an extra browserify or webpack plugin which adds some more initialization code for choosing the proper entry point.
Statically analyzing the line above, the compiler should replace
'./worker.js' with
'bthreads-worker@[id]'. When initializing the code,
bthreads should be implicitly required.
bthreads will set an environment
variable called
process.env.BTHREADS_WORKER_INLINE which contains the
[id]
you generated previously, allowing you to determine which function to run
inside the worker thread.
In other words, when the compiler comes across:
const thread = new threads.Thread('./worker.js');
./worker.js should be included in the bundled and mapped to an ID (in our
case, we include it in the bundle with an ID of
1).
Our line becomes:
const thread = new threads.Thread('bthreads-worker@1');
The bundle's main entry point should include some initialization code like:
requireBthreads();
if (process.env.BTHREADS_WORKER_INLINE)
requireWorker(process.env.BTHREADS_WORKER_INLINE);
else
requireMain();
In the browser, bthreads exposes a more useful version of
importScripts
called
threads.require.
const threads = require('bthreads');
const _ = threads.require('https://unpkg.com/underscore/underscore.js');
This should work for any library exposed as UMD or CommonJS. Note that
threads.require behaves more like
require in that it caches modules
by URL.
Note that if you are eval'ing some code inside a script you plan to bundle with
browserify or webpack,
require may get unintentionally transformed or
overridden. This generally happens when you are calling toString on a defined
function.
const threads = require('bthreads');
function myWorker() {
const threads = require('bthreads');
threads.parentPort.postMessage('foo');
}
const code = `(${myWorker})();`;
const worker = new threads.Worker(code, { eval: true });
The solution is to access
module.require instead of
require.
const threads = require('bthreads');
function myWorker() {
const threads = module.require('bthreads');
threads.parentPort.postMessage('foo');
}
const code = `(${myWorker})();`;
const worker = new threads.Worker(code, { eval: true });
threads.isMainThread - See worker_threads documentation.
threads.parentPort - See worker_threads documentation (worker only).
threads.threadId - See worker_threads documentation.
threads.workerData - See worker_threads documentation (worker only).
threads.MessagePort - See worker_threads documentation.
threads.MessageChannel - See worker_threads documentation.
threads.Worker - See worker_threads documentation.
threads.backend - A string indicating the current backend
(
worker_threads,
child_process,
web_workers, or
polyfill).
threads.browser -
true if a browser backend is being used.
threads.location - The current module URL (cross-platform
import.meta.url).
threads.filename - The current module filename (cross-platform
__filename).
threads.dirname - The current module dirname (cross-platform
__dirname).
threads.require(location) -
importScripts() wrapper (browser+worker
only).
threads.resolve(location) - Resolve a URL or path to a filename. This is
what
threads.require calls internally.
threads.exit(code) - A reference to
process.exit.
threads.cores - Number of CPU cores available.
threads.Buffer - In the browser, this must be set to the
Buffer object
in order for bthreads to be aware of buffers.
threads.bufferify - A boolean indicating whether to cast Uint8Arrays
to Buffer objects after receiving. Only affects the high-level API. This
option is on by default.
threads.Thread -
Thread Class (see below).
threads.Port -
Port Class (see below).
threads.Channel -
Channel Class (see below).
threads.Pool -
Pool Class (see below).
threads.parent - A reference to the parent
Port (worker only, see
below).
new Socket() - Not meant to be called directly.
Socket#events (read only) - A reference to the bind
EventEmitter.
Socket#closed (read only) - A boolean representing whether the socket is
closed.
Socket#bind(name, handler) - Bind remote event.
Socket#unbind(name, handler) - Unbind remote event.
Socket#hook(name, handler) - Add hook handler.
Socket#unhook(name) - Remove hook handler.
Socket#send(msg, [transferList]) - Send message, will be emitted as a
message event on the other side.
Socket#read() (async) - Wait for and read the next
message event.
Socket#fire(name, args, [transferList]) - Fire bind event.
Socket#call(name, args, [transferList], [timeout]) (async) - Call remote
hook.
Socket#hasRef() - Test whether socket has reference.
Socket#ref() - Reference socket.
Socket#unref() - Clear socket reference.
Socket@message(msg) - Emitted on message received.
Socket@error(err) - Emitted on error.
Socket@event(event, args) - Emitted on bind event.
new Thread(filename, [options]) - Instantiate thread with module.
new Thread(code, [options]) - Instantiate thread with code.
new Thread(function, [options]) - Instantiate thread with function.
Thread#online (read only) - A boolean representing whether the thread is
online.
Thread#stdin (read only) - A writable stream representing stdin (only
present if
options.stdin was passed).
Thread#stdout (read only) - A readable stream representing stdout.
Thread#stderr (read only) - A readable stream representing stderr.
Thread#threadId (read only) - An integer representing the thread ID.
Thread#open() (async) - Wait for the
online event to be emitted.
Thread#close() (async) - Terminate the thread and wait for
exit event
but also listen for errors and reject the promise if any occur (in other
words, a better
async version of
Thread#terminate).
Thread#wait() (async) - Wait for thread to exit, but do not invoke
close(). Also listen for errors and reject the promise if any occur.
Thread@online() - Emitted once thread is online.
Thread@exit(code) - Emitted on exit.
new Port() - Not meant to be called directly.
Port#start() - Open and bind port (usually automatic).
Port#close() (async) - Close the port and wait for
close event, but
Port#wait() (async) - Wait for port to exit, but do not invoke
close().
Also listen for errors and reject the promise if any occur.
Port@close() - Emitted on port close.
new Channel() - Instantiate channel.
Channel#port1 (read only) - A
Port object.
Channel#port2 (read only) - A
Port object.
new Pool(filename, [options]) - Instantiate pool with module.
new Pool(code, [options]) - Instantiate pool with code.
new Pool(function, [options]) - Instantiate pool with function.
Pool#file (read only) - A reference to the filename, function, or code
that was passed in.
Pool#options (read only) - A reference to the options passed in.
Pool#size (read only) - Number of threads to spawn.
Pool#events (read only) - A reference to the bind
EventEmitter.
Pool#threads (read only) - A
Set containing all spawned threads.
Pool#open() (async) - Populate and wait until all threads are online
(otherwise threads will be lazily spawned).
Pool#close() (async) - Close all threads in pool, reject on errors.
Pool#populate() - Populate the pool with
this.size threads (otherwise
threads will be lazily spawned).
Pool#next() - Return the next thread in queue (this may spawn a new
thread).
Pool#bind(name, handler) - Bind remote event for all threads.
Pool#unbind(name, handler) - Unbind remote event for all threads.
Pool#hook(name, handler) - Add hook handler for all threads.
Pool#unhook(name) - Remove hook handler for all threads.
Pool#send(msg) - Send message to all threads, will be emitted as a
message event on the other side (this will populate the pool with threads
on the first call).
Pool#fire(name, args) - Fire bind event to all threads (this will
populate the pool with threads on the first call).
Pool#call(name, args, [transferList], [timeout]) (async) - Call remote
hook on next thread in queue (this may spawn a new thread).
Pool#hasRef() - Test whether pool has reference.
Pool#ref() - Reference pool.
Pool#unref() - Clear pool reference.
Pool@message(msg, thread) - Emitted on message received.
Pool@error(err, thread) - Emitted on error.
Pool@event(event, args, thread) - Emitted on bind event.
Pool@spawn(thread) - Emitted immediately after thread is spawned.
Pool@online(thread) - Emitted once thread is online.
Pool@exit(code, thread) - Emitted on thread exit.
The
options object accepted by the
Thread,
Pool, and
Worker classes is
nearly identical to the worker_threads worker options with some differences:
options.type and
options.credentials are valid options when using the
browser backend (see web_workers). Note that
options.type = 'module' will
not work with the
polyfill backend. If a file extension is
.mjs,
options.type is automatically set to
module for consistency with node.js.
options.bootstrap is a valid option in the browser when used in combination
with
options.eval. Its value should be the URL of a compiled bundle file.
For security, it's recommended to serve your own bootstrap file. This can be
set to
false to do a raw eval (you must inline your own initialization
code, presumably by using
importScripts).
Pool class accepts
size option. This allows you to manually set the
pool size instead of determining it by the number of CPU cores.
options.dirname allows you to set the
__dirname of an eval'd module.
This makes
require more predictable in eval'd modules (note this is not
necessary with the
Thread and
Pool objects -- it is done automatically).
In the browser,
workerData is serialized as JSON instead of structured data.
To force usage of the structured clone algorithm, it's possible to require
./lib/encoding (note that this will increase your code size greatly).
const encoding = require('bthreads/encoding');
const thread = new threads.Thread('./worker.js', {
workerData: encoding.stringify({ foo: 'bar' })
});
If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code
to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that
all code is your original work.
</legalese>
See LICENSE for more info.