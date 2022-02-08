⚠️ This package is deprecated, BTCPay Server is exposing a new, more complete and easy to use API called
Greenfield. Check the doc
npm i btcpay
$ node -p "require('btcpay').crypto.generate_keypair().getPrivate('hex')"
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
Store the printed value in a safe place, e.g. environment variables
After generating your private key, you have to pair your client with your BTCPay store:
# Replace the BTCPAY_XXX envirnoment variables with your values and run:
$ [space] BTCPAY_URL=https://mydomain.com/ BTCPAY_KEY=... BTCPAY_PAIRCODE=... node -e "const btcpay=require('btcpay'); new btcpay.BTCPayClient(process.env.BTCPAY_URL, btcpay.crypto.load_keypair(Buffer.from(process.env.BTCPAY_KEY, 'hex'))).pair_client(process.env.BTCPAY_PAIRCODE).then(console.log).catch(console.error)"
# (prepend the line with a space to prevent BTCPAY_KEY from being saved to your bash history)
>>> { merchant: 'XXXXXX' }
Store the value of "merchant" in a safe place, e.g. environment variables
After pairing your client to the store, you can recreate the client as needed and use it in your code
const btcpay = require('btcpay')
const keypair = btcpay.crypto.load_keypair(new Buffer.from(<PRIVATEKEY>, 'hex'))
// Recreate client
const client = new btcpay.BTCPayClient(<BTCPAYURL>, keypair, {merchant: <MERCHANT>})
Fetches current rates from BitcoinAverage (using your BTCPayServer)
client.get_rates(['BTC_USD'], <STOREID>)
.then(rates => console.log(rates))
.catch(err => console.log(err))
The first argument accepts a comma-separated list of currency pair.
See BitPay Invoice API documentation
client.create_invoice({price: 20, currency: 'USD'})
.then(invoice => console.log(invoice.url))
.catch(err => console.log(err))
client.get_invoice(<invoice-id>)
.then(invoice => console.log(invoice.status))
.catch(err => console.log(err))