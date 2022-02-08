⚠️ This package is deprecated, BTCPay Server is exposing a new, more complete and easy to use API called Greenfield . Check the doc

Install

npm i btcpay

Private key generation

Generate and save private key:

$ node -p "require('btcpay').crypto.generate_keypair().getPrivate('hex')" XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Store the printed value in a safe place, e.g. environment variables

Pairing

After generating your private key, you have to pair your client with your BTCPay store:

On BTCPay Server > Stores > Settings > Access Tokens > Create a new token, (leave PublicKey blank) > Request pairing

Copy pairing code:

Pair client to server and save returned token:

$ [space] BTCPAY_URL=https://mydomain.com/ BTCPAY_KEY=... BTCPAY_PAIRCODE=... node -e "const btcpay=require('btcpay'); new btcpay.BTCPayClient(process.env.BTCPAY_URL, btcpay.crypto.load_keypair(Buffer.from(process.env.BTCPAY_KEY, 'hex'))).pair_client(process.env.BTCPAY_PAIRCODE).then(console.log).catch(console.error)" >>> { merchant: 'XXXXXX' }

Store the value of "merchant" in a safe place, e.g. environment variables

Recreating a client

After pairing your client to the store, you can recreate the client as needed and use it in your code

const btcpay = require ( 'btcpay' ) const keypair = btcpay.crypto.load_keypair( new Buffer.from(<PRIVATEKEY>, 'hex')) // Recreate client const client = new btcpay.BTCPayClient(<BTCPAYURL>, keypair, {merchant: <MERCHANT>})

Get rates

Fetches current rates from BitcoinAverage (using your BTCPayServer)

client.get_rates([ 'BTC_USD' ], <STOREID>) .then( rates => console .log(rates)) .catch( err => console .log(err))

The first argument accepts a comma-separated list of currency pair.

Create invoice

See BitPay Invoice API documentation

client.create_invoice({ price : 20 , currency : 'USD' }) .then( invoice => console .log(invoice.url)) .catch( err => console .log(err))

Get invoice