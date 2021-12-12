This is a self-hosted explorer for the Bitcoin blockchain, driven by RPC calls to your own Bitcoin node. It is easy to run and can be connected to other tools (like Electrum servers) to achieve a full-featured explorer.
Whatever reasons you may have for running a full node (trustlessness, technical curiosity, supporting the network, etc) it's valuable to appreciate the fullness of your node. With this explorer, you can explore not just the blockchain database, but also explore all of the functional capabilities of your own node.
Live demos:
See CHANGELOG.md.
Bitcoin Core - instructions. Ensure that
Bitcoin Core's' RPC server is enabled (
server=1).
Bitcoin Core to synchronize with the Bitcoin network (you can use this tool while sychronizing, but some pages may fail).
This tool is designed to work best with full transaction indexing enabled (
txindex=1) and pruning disabled.
However, if you're running Bitcoin Core v0.21+ you can run without
txindex enabled and/or with
pruning enabled and this tool will continue to function, but some data will be incomplete or missing. Also note that such Bitcoin Core configurations receive less thorough testing.
In particular, with
pruning enabled and/or
txindex disabled, the following functionality is altered:
If you're running on mainnet with the default datadir and port, the default configuration should Just Work. Otherwise, see the Configuration section below.
npm:
npm install -g btc-rpc-explorer
btc-rpc-explorer
git clone https://github.com/janoside/btc-rpc-explorer
cd btc-rpc-explorer
npm install
npm start
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/btc-rpc-explorer.git
cd btc-rpc-explorer
makepkg -csi
systemctl enable --now btc-rpc-explorer
After a default installation+startup using any of the above methods, the app can be viewed at http://127.0.0.1:3002/
Configuration options may be set via environment variables or CLI arguments.
To configure with environment variables, you need to create one of the 2 following files and enter values in it:
~/.config/btc-rpc-explorer.env
.env in the working directory for btc-rpc-explorer
In either case, refer to .env-sample for a list of the options and formatting details.
For configuring with CLI arguments, run
btc-rpc-explorer --help for the full list of options. An example execution is:
btc-rpc-explorer --port 8080 --bitcoind-port 18443 --bitcoind-cookie ~/.bitcoin/regtest/.cookie
To match the features visible on the demo site at BitcoinExplorer.org you'll need to set the following non-default configuration values:
BTCEXP_DEMO=true # enables some demo/informational aspects of the site
BTCEXP_NO_RATES=false # enables querying of exchange rate data
BTCEXP_SLOW_DEVICE_MODE=false # enables resource-intensive tasks (UTXO set query, 24hr volume querying) that are inappropriate for "slow" devices
BTCEXP_ADDRESS_API=electrum # use electrum-protocol servers for address lookups
BTCEXP_ELECTRUM_SERVERS=tcp://your-electrum-protocol-server-host:50001 # address(es) for my electrum-protocol server(s)
BTCEXP_IPSTACK_APIKEY=your-api-key # enable peer ip geo-location
BTCEXP_MAPBOX_APIKEY=your-api-key # enable map of peer locations
You can configure SSO authentication similar to what ThunderHub and RTL provide.
To enable it, make sure
BTCEXP_BASIC_AUTH_PASSWORD is not set and set
BTCEXP_SSO_TOKEN_FILE to point to a file write-accessible by btc-rpc-explorer.
Then to access btc-rpc-explorer, your SSO provider needs to read the token from this file and set it in URL parameter
token.
For security reasons the token changes with each login, so the SSO provider needs to read it each time!
After successful access with the token, a cookie is set for authentication, so you don't need to worry about it anymore.
To improve user experience you can set
BTCEXP_SSO_LOGIN_REDIRECT_URL to the URL of your SSO provider.
This will cause users to be redirected to your login page if needed.
docker build -t btc-rpc-explorer .
docker run -it -p 3002:3002 -e BTCEXP_HOST=0.0.0.0 btc-rpc-explorer
See instructions here for using nginx+certbot (letsencrypt) for an HTTPS-accessible, reverse-proxied site.
If you get value from this project, please consider supporting my work with a donation. All donations are truly appreciated.
Donate via BTC Pay Server:
Or, via a lightning address: