BTC Markets Javascript API Client

This library is a node.js wrapper for the private and public methods exposed by the BTC Markets API. You will need to have a registered account with BTC Markets and generated API keys to access the private methods.

Please contact support@btcmarkets.net if you are having trouble opening an account or generating an API key.

Install

npm install btc-markets

Version 1.x

This library has bee upgraded to be written in TypeScript and use promises. If you want the old version that used to callbacks, then use v0.0.10.

Other changes are:

Removed the Underscore dependency

Added static numberConverter to convert decimal numbers to BTC Markets API integers

Added withdrawalHistory API (still in preview so not tested)

Design Principles

thin the client is just a simple wrapper to the BTC Markets API. There is no parameter validation as this is delegated to the BTC Market API server. Similarly, there is no data transformation.

all errors are returned as Error objects which can be used programmatically or for debugging no retries it's up to the calling program to handle retries as it'll vary between programs. For example, error handling timeouts on mutable API calls like addTrade and cancelOrder is not as simple as retying the API call as the operation may have been successful on the exchange but the response back was not.

Error handling

The first parameter to each API function is a callback function which is passed error and data objects.

The error object is an instance of VError which is an extension of the standard Error object. The three main properties are:

message a description of the error with all the available information so problems in production can be diagnosed. For example, the url, http request method, parameters, error codes and messages

a description of the error with all the available information so problems in production can be diagnosed. For example, the url, http request method, parameters, error codes and messages name the HTTP error code or BTC Markets error message so specific errors can be programatically detected.

the HTTP error code or BTC Markets error message so specific errors can be programatically detected. cause the underlying error object. eg the error object from a failed request or json parse. Note there will be no cause error for BTC Markets errors

Security Warning

Do not commit your API keys into public source code repositories. These can be in code, config files or IDE config files used to run tests or processes.

If you can't avoid committing API keys into your repo then use something like git-crypt.

Most cloud providers now offer solutions for securely storing API keys. For example:

And while I'm at it, make sure you enable two-factor authentication. Your account is easy to hack without 2FA enabled. You have been warned!

Examples

The following is from examples.js