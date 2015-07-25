An unofficial node.js client for the btc-e trade api including v2 public api methods(depth, fee, ticker, and trades).

Installation

node-btc-e is available as btc-e on npm.

npm install btc -e

Usage

var BTCE = require ( 'btc-e' ), btceTrade = new BTCE( "YourApiKey" , "YourSecret" ), btcePublic = new BTCE(); btcePublic.ticker( "ltc_btc" , function ( err, data ) { console .log(err, data); }); btceTrade.getInfo( function ( err, info ) { console .log(err, info); });

Options

The constructor supports an optional third parameter for passing in various options to override defaults, which can either be a hash of the overrides or a nonce generation function if that is the only override required.

When passed as a hash, the following options are supported:

agent - The HTTPS agent to use when making requests

timeout - The timeout to use when making requests, defaults to 5 seconds

nonce - A nonce generation function (Custom nonce generation)

tapi_url - The base url to use when making trade api requests, defaults to https://btc-e.com/tapi

public_url - The base url to use when making public api requests, defaults to https://btc-e.com/api/2/

strict_ssl - true by default, but can be set to false if desired, such as if btc-e has problems with their SSL certificate again.

var BTCE = require ( 'btc-e' ), HttpsAgent = require ( 'agentkeepalive' ).HttpsAgent, btceTrade = new BTCE( "YourApiKey" , "YourSecret" , { agent : new HttpsAgent() });

Custom nonce generation

By default the module generates a nonce based on the current timestamp in seconds(can't use anything smaller than seconds since btc-e is capped at 4294967294 for nonces) as a means of providing a consistently increasing number, but for traders who want to possibly get in more than one trade api request per second per api key there is a way to do so by providing a nonce generation function as the nonce option in an options hash provided as the third parameter to the constructor. Please don't abuse the service btc-e is providing though.

btc-e expects every nonce given to be greater than the previous one for each api key you have, this presents a big problem when trying to do multiple async calls with the same api key since there is no guarantee that the first api call will be processed before the second one and so on. Chaining calls synchronously(take a look at promises with q.js for help with that) or using multiple clients, each with their own API key are the only way around that problem.

var BTCE = require ( 'btc-e' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ), currentNonce = fs.existsSync( "nonce.json" ) ? JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync( "nonce.json" )) : 0 , btce = new BTCE( "YourApiKey" , "YourSecret" , { nonce : function ( ) { return ++currentNonce; } }); process.on( 'exit' , function ( code ) { fs.writeFileSync( "nonce.json" , currentNonce); process.exit(); }); process.on( 'SIGINT' , process.exit); btce.getInfo( function ( err, info ) { console .log(err, info); });

Reference

A method-by-method reference is available on the wiki.

License

This module is ISC licensed.