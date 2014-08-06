openbase logo
by Guo Yu
0.0.4 (see all)

a command-line bitcoin price board for geeks

Readme

a command-line bitcoin price board for geeks

screenshot

Installation

$ [sudo] npm install btc -g

Command Line Interface

just run btc , prices board will show

$ btc

Shortcuts

btc cli provides some useful shortcuts for you:

[enter]  ->  refresh prices as you wish
[g]      ->  go to current exchange market
[a]      ->  autorefresh the current exchange market every 10 seconds, 
             press [a] to cancel or [enter] to cancel all
[q]      ->  quit

Example

var btc = require('btc');

// fetch a prices list
btc.price(function(err, prices){
    console.log(prices);
});

// fetch a seleced exchanger
btc.price('btcchina', function(err, prices){
    console.log(prices);
});

Add your coin's API

please feel free to add new coin's api:

$ git clone https://github.com/turingou/btc.git && cd btc
$ vi ./libs/exchangers.js

make sure every api has its unique url site and fill param currency.

API

check this file: index.js

btc supports exchanges below:

Contributors

 project  : btc
 repo age : 7 weeks
 active   : 12 days
 commits  : 24
 files    : 11
 authors  :
    14  Guo Yu                  58.3%
     4  Connor Keenan           16.7%
     2  Aleksander Gregorka     8.3%
     2  Glenn Murray            8.3%
     1  Andrew Seidl            4.2%
     1  ekousp                  4.2%

Contributing

  • Fork this repo
  • Clone your repo
  • Install dependencies
  • Checkout a feature branch
  • Feel free to add your features
  • Make sure your features are fully tested
  • Open a pull request, and enjoy <3

MIT license

Copyright (c) 2013 turing <o.u.turing@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

