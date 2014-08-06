a command-line bitcoin price board for geeks
$ [sudo] npm install btc -g
just run
btc , prices board will show
$ btc
btc cli provides some useful shortcuts for you:
[enter] -> refresh prices as you wish
[g] -> go to current exchange market
[a] -> autorefresh the current exchange market every 10 seconds,
press [a] to cancel or [enter] to cancel all
[q] -> quit
var btc = require('btc');
// fetch a prices list
btc.price(function(err, prices){
console.log(prices);
});
// fetch a seleced exchanger
btc.price('btcchina', function(err, prices){
console.log(prices);
});
please feel free to add new coin's api:
$ git clone https://github.com/turingou/btc.git && cd btc
$ vi ./libs/exchangers.js
make sure every api has its unique
url
site and fill param
currency.
check this file:
index.js
btc supports exchanges below:
project : btc
repo age : 7 weeks
active : 12 days
commits : 24
files : 11
authors :
14 Guo Yu 58.3%
4 Connor Keenan 16.7%
2 Aleksander Gregorka 8.3%
2 Glenn Murray 8.3%
1 Andrew Seidl 4.2%
1 ekousp 4.2%
Copyright (c) 2013 turing <o.u.turing@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.