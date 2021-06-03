openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bsv

by moneybutton
2.0.10 (see all)

Bitcoin SV javascript library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

136

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bsv

bsv is a javascript library for Bitcoin SV (BSV) intended to satisfy certain goals:

  1. Support ease-of-use by being internally consistent. It should not be necessary to read the source code of a class or function to know how to use it. Once you know how to use part of the library, the other parts should feel natural.

  2. Have 100% test coverage, or nearly so, so that the library is known to be reliable. This should include running standard test vectors from the reference implementation.

  3. Library objects have an interface suitable for use with a command-line interface or other libraries and tools, in particular having toString, fromString, toJSON, fromJSON, toBuffer, fromBuffer, toHex, fromHex methods.

  4. All standard features of the blockchain are implemented (or will be) and saved in lib/. All BIPs are correctly implemented and, where appropriate, saved as bip-xx.js in lib/ (since that is their standard name). In order to allow rapid development, Yours Bitcoin includes non-standard and experimental features. Any non-standard features (such as colored coins or stealth addresses) are labeled as such in index.js as well as in comments.

  5. Expose everything, including dependencies. This makes it possible to develop apps that require fine-grained control over the basics, such as big numbers and points. However, it also means that you can hurt yourself if you misuse these primitives.

  6. Use standard javascript conventions wherever possible so that other developers find the code easy to understand.

  7. Minimize the use of dependencies so that all code can be easily audited.

  8. All instance methods modify the state of the object and return the object, unless there is a good reason to do something different. To access the result of an instance method, you must access the object property(s) that it modifies.

  9. Support web workers to unblock web wallet UIs when performing cryptography.

Environment Variables

  • BSV_JS_BASE_URL - Default "/".
  • BSV_JS_BUNDLE_FILE - Default "bsv.js"
  • BSV_JS_WORKER_FILE - Default "bsv-worker.js"
  • NETWORK - Default "mainnet"

You can change the network to run the CLI in testnet mode:

NETWORK=testnet ./bin/bsv.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bitcoinjs-libA javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
bip39JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
233K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bitcoreA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
79
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bitcore-libA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bitcore-lib-cashA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4K
@ledgerhq/hw-app-btcLedger's JavaScript libraries
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 54 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial