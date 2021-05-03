A very simple plugin to build a basic and elegant Treeview with boostrap 4.
Where provided these are the actual versions bootstrap-treeview has been tested against.
You can install using npm (recommended):
$ npm install bstreeview
or download manually.
Add the following resources for the bootstrap-treeview to function correctly.
<!-- Required Stylesheets -->
<link href="bootstrap.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Required Javascript -->
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="bstreeview.js"></script>
The component will bind to any existing DOM element.
<div id="tree"></div>
Basic usage may look something like this.
function getTree() {
// Some logic to retrieve, or generate tree structure
return data;
}
$('#tree').bstreeview({ data: getTree() });
In order to define the hierarchical structure needed for the tree it's necessary to provide a nested array of JavaScript objects.
Example
var tree = [
{
text: "Node 1",
icon: "fa fa-folder",
nodes: [
{
text: "Sub Node 1",
icon: "fa fa-folder",
nodes: [
{
id: "sub-node-1",
text: "Sub Child Node 1",
icon: "fa fa-folder",
class: "nav-level-3",
href: "https://google.com"
},
{
text: "Sub Child Node 2",
icon: "fa fa-folder"
}
]
},
{
text: "Sub Node 2",
icon: "fa fa-folder"
}
]
},
{
text: "Node 2",
icon: "fa fa-folder"
},
{
text: "Node 3",
icon: "fa fa-folder"
},
{
text: "Node 4",
icon: "fa fa-folder"
},
{
text: "Node 5",
icon: "fa fa-folder"
}
];
This property
text is required to display nodes.
{
text: "Node 1"
}
String
Mandatory
The text value displayed for a given tree node.
String
Optional
The icon displayed on a given node.
String
Optional
A custom
href attribute value for a given node.
String
Optional
A class name or space separated list of class names to add to a given node.
String
Optional
ID attribute value to assign to a given node.
String
Mandatory
Json or string array of nodes.
String
Optional
Expand icon class name, default is
fa fa-angle-down fa-fw.
String
Optional
Collapse icon class name, default is
fa fa-angle-right fa-fw.
number with decimals
Optional
Custom indent between node levels (rem), default is
1.25.
String
Optional
margin-left value of parent nodes, default is
1.25rem.
Boolean
Optional
Open node link on new browser Tab, default is
true.
// Example: initializing the bstreeview
$('#tree').bstreeview({
data: data,
expandIcon: 'fa fa-angle-down fa-fw',
collapseIcon: 'fa fa-angle-right fa-fw',
indent: 1.25,
parentsMarginLeft: '1.25rem',
openNodeLinkOnNewTab: true
});
