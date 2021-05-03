Bootstrap 4 Tree View

A very simple plugin to build a basic and elegant Treeview with boostrap 4.

Dependencies

Where provided these are the actual versions bootstrap-treeview has been tested against.

Support

Has this Project helped you learn something New? or Helped you at work? Do Consider Supporting.

Getting Started

Install

You can install using npm (recommended):

$ npm install bstreeview

or download manually.

Usage

Add the following resources for the bootstrap-treeview to function correctly.

< link href = "bootstrap.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "bstreeview.js" > </ script >

The component will bind to any existing DOM element.

< div id = "tree" > </ div >

Basic usage may look something like this.

function getTree ( ) { return data; } $( '#tree' ).bstreeview({ data : getTree() });

Data Structure

In order to define the hierarchical structure needed for the tree it's necessary to provide a nested array of JavaScript objects.

Example

var tree = [ { text : "Node 1" , icon : "fa fa-folder" , nodes : [ { text : "Sub Node 1" , icon : "fa fa-folder" , nodes : [ { id : "sub-node-1" , text : "Sub Child Node 1" , icon : "fa fa-folder" , class : "nav-level-3" , href : "https://google.com" }, { text : "Sub Child Node 2" , icon : "fa fa-folder" } ] }, { text : "Sub Node 2" , icon : "fa fa-folder" } ] }, { text : "Node 2" , icon : "fa fa-folder" }, { text : "Node 3" , icon : "fa fa-folder" }, { text : "Node 4" , icon : "fa fa-folder" }, { text : "Node 5" , icon : "fa fa-folder" } ];

This property text is required to display nodes.

{ text : "Node 1" }

Node Properties

text

String Mandatory

The text value displayed for a given tree node.

icon

String Optional

The icon displayed on a given node.

href

String Optional

A custom href attribute value for a given node.

class

String Optional

A class name or space separated list of class names to add to a given node.

id

String Optional

ID attribute value to assign to a given node.

Options

data

String Mandatory

Json or string array of nodes.

expandIcon

String Optional

Expand icon class name, default is fa fa-angle-down fa-fw .

collapseIcon

String Optional

Collapse icon class name, default is fa fa-angle-right fa-fw .

indent

number with decimals Optional

Custom indent between node levels (rem), default is 1.25 .

parentsMarginLeft

String Optional

margin-left value of parent nodes, default is 1.25rem .

openNodeLinkOnNewTab

Boolean Optional

Open node link on new browser Tab, default is true .

$( '#tree' ).bstreeview({ data : data, expandIcon : 'fa fa-angle-down fa-fw' , collapseIcon : 'fa fa-angle-right fa-fw' , indent : 1.25 , parentsMarginLeft : '1.25rem' , openNodeLinkOnNewTab : true });

Methods

Events

Copyright and Licensing

Copyright 2020 Sami CHNITER

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.