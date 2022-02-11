A BSON parser Node.JS native addon.

BSON is short for Bin­ary JSON and is the bin­ary-en­coded seri­al­iz­a­tion of JSON-like doc­u­ments. You can learn more about it in the specification.

While this library is compatible with the mongodb driver version 4+, bson-ext will soon be deprecated and no longer supported. It is strongly recommended that js-bson be used instead.

NOTE: bson-ext version 4+ works with js-bson version 4+ and the mongodb driver version 4+.

Installation

npm install bson-ext

Usage

A simple example of how to use BSON in Node.js :

const BSON = require ( 'bson-ext' ) const Long = BSON.Long; const doc = { long : Long.fromNumber( 100 ) } const data = BSON.serialize(doc) console .log( 'data:' , data) var docRoundTrip = bson.deserialize(data) console .log( 'docRoundTrip:' , docRoundTrip)

Compiling

To build a new version perform the following operation.

npm install npm run build

API

BSON types

For all BSON types documentation, please refer to the documentation for the MongoDB Node.js driver.

The BSON serialize method takes a JavaScript object and an optional options object and returns a Node.js Buffer.

interface Document { [key: string ]: any ; } interface SerializeOptions { checkKeys?: boolean ; serializeFunctions?: boolean ; ignoreUndefined?: boolean ; } function serialize ( object: Document, options?: SerializeOptions ): Buffer ;

The BSON serializeWithBufferAndIndex method takes an object, a target buffer instance and an optional options object and returns the end serialization index in the final buffer.

function serializeWithBufferAndIndex ( object: Document, finalBuffer: Buffer, options?: SerializeOptions ): number ;

The BSON calculateObjectSize method takes a JavaScript object and an optional options object and returns the size of the BSON object.

interface CalculateObjectSizeOptions { serializeFunctions?: boolean ; ignoreUndefined?: boolean ; } function calculateObjectSize ( object: Document, options?: CalculateObjectSizeOptions ): number ;

The BSON deserialize method takes a Node.js Buffer and an optional options object and returns a deserialized JavaScript object.

interface DeserializeOptions { evalFunctions?: boolean ; cacheFunctions?: boolean ; promoteLongs?: boolean ; promoteBuffers?: boolean ; promoteValues?: boolean ; fieldsAsRaw?: Document; bsonRegExp?: boolean ; allowObjectSmallerThanBufferSize?: boolean ; index?: number ; } function deserialize ( buffer: Buffer | ArrayBufferView | ArrayBuffer , options?: DeserializeOptions ): Document ;

The BSON deserializeStream method takes a Node.js Buffer, startIndex and allow more control over deserialization of a Buffer containing concatenated BSON documents.