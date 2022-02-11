BSON is short for "Binary JSON," and is the binary-encoded serialization of JSON-like documents. You can learn more about it in the specification.
This browser version of the BSON parser is compiled using rollup and the current version is pre-compiled in the
dist directory.
This is the default BSON parser, however, there is a C++ Node.js addon version as well that does not support the browser. It can be found at mongod-js/bson-ext.
To build a new version perform the following operations:
npm install
npm run build
A simple example of how to use BSON in
Node.js:
const BSON = require('bson');
const Long = BSON.Long;
// Serialize a document
const doc = { long: Long.fromNumber(100) };
const data = BSON.serialize(doc);
console.log('data:', data);
// Deserialize the resulting Buffer
const doc_2 = BSON.deserialize(data);
console.log('doc_2:', doc_2);
If you are not using a bundler like webpack, you can include
dist/bson.bundle.js using a script tag. It includes polyfills for built-in node types like
Buffer.
<script src="./dist/bson.bundle.js"></script>
<script>
function start() {
// Get the Long type
const Long = BSON.Long;
// Serialize a document
const doc = { long: Long.fromNumber(100) }
const data = BSON.serialize(doc);
console.log('data:', data);
// De serialize it again
const doc_2 = BSON.deserialize(data);
console.log('doc_2:', doc_2);
}
</script>
If using webpack, you can use your normal import/require syntax of your project to pull in the
bson library.
ES6 Example:
import { Long, serialize, deserialize } from 'bson';
// Serialize a document
const doc = { long: Long.fromNumber(100) };
const data = serialize(doc);
console.log('data:', data);
// De serialize it again
const doc_2 = deserialize(data);
console.log('doc_2:', doc_2);
ES5 Example:
const BSON = require('bson');
const Long = BSON.Long;
// Serialize a document
const doc = { long: Long.fromNumber(100) };
const data = BSON.serialize(doc);
console.log('data:', data);
// Deserialize the resulting Buffer
const doc_2 = BSON.deserialize(data);
console.log('doc_2:', doc_2);
Depending on your settings, webpack will under the hood resolve to one of the following:
dist/bson.browser.esm.js If your project is in the browser and using ES6 modules (Default for
webworker and
web targets)
dist/bson.browser.umd.js If your project is in the browser and not using ES6 modules
dist/bson.esm.js If your project is in Node.js and using ES6 modules (Default for
node targets)
lib/bson.js (the normal include path) If your project is in Node.js and not using ES6 modules
For more information, see this page on webpack's
resolve.mainFields and the
package.json for this project
Starting with Angular 6, Angular CLI removed the shim for
global and other node built-in variables (original comment here). If you are using BSON with Angular, you may need to add the following shim to your
polyfills.ts file:
// In polyfills.ts
(window as any).global = window;
npm install bson
object
Sets the size of the internal serialization buffer.
Buffer
Serialize a Javascript object.
Number
Serialize a Javascript object using a predefined Buffer and index into the buffer, useful when pre-allocating the space for serialization.
Object
Deserialize data as BSON.
Number
Calculate the bson size for a passed in Javascript object.
Number
Deserialize stream data as BSON documents.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|text
string
|[options]
object
|Optional settings
|[options.relaxed]
boolean
true
|Attempt to return native JS types where possible, rather than BSON types (if true)
Parse an Extended JSON string, constructing the JavaScript value or object described by that string.
Example
const { EJSON } = require('bson');
const text = '{ "int32": { "$numberInt": "10" } }';
// prints { int32: { [String: '10'] _bsontype: 'Int32', value: '10' } }
console.log(EJSON.parse(text, { relaxed: false }));
// prints { int32: 10 }
console.log(EJSON.parse(text));
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
object
|The value to convert to extended JSON
|[replacer]
function |
array
|A function that alters the behavior of the stringification process, or an array of String and Number objects that serve as a whitelist for selecting/filtering the properties of the value object to be included in the JSON string. If this value is null or not provided, all properties of the object are included in the resulting JSON string
|[space]
string |
number
|A String or Number object that's used to insert white space into the output JSON string for readability purposes.
|[options]
object
|Optional settings
|[options.relaxed]
boolean
true
|Enabled Extended JSON's
relaxed mode
|[options.legacy]
boolean
true
|Output in Extended JSON v1
Converts a BSON document to an Extended JSON string, optionally replacing values if a replacer function is specified or optionally including only the specified properties if a replacer array is specified.
Example
const { EJSON } = require('bson');
const Int32 = require('mongodb').Int32;
const doc = { int32: new Int32(10) };
// prints '{"int32":{"$numberInt":"10"}}'
console.log(EJSON.stringify(doc, { relaxed: false }));
// prints '{"int32":10}'
console.log(EJSON.stringify(doc));
|Param
|Type
|Description
|bson
object
|The object to serialize
|[options]
object
|Optional settings passed to the
stringify function
Serializes an object to an Extended JSON string, and reparse it as a JavaScript object.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|ejson
object
|The Extended JSON object to deserialize
|[options]
object
|Optional settings passed to the parse method
Deserializes an Extended JSON object into a plain JavaScript object with native/BSON types
|Param
|Type
|Description
|size
number
|The desired size for the internal serialization buffer
Sets the size of the internal serialization buffer.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|object
Object
|the Javascript object to serialize.
|[options.checkKeys]
Boolean
|the serializer will check if keys are valid.
|[options.serializeFunctions]
Boolean
false
|serialize the javascript functions (default:false).
|[options.ignoreUndefined]
Boolean
true
|ignore undefined fields (default:true).
Serialize a Javascript object.
Returns:
Buffer - returns the Buffer object containing the serialized object.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|object
Object
|the Javascript object to serialize.
|buffer
Buffer
|the Buffer you pre-allocated to store the serialized BSON object.
|[options.checkKeys]
Boolean
|the serializer will check if keys are valid.
|[options.serializeFunctions]
Boolean
false
|serialize the javascript functions (default:false).
|[options.ignoreUndefined]
Boolean
true
|ignore undefined fields (default:true).
|[options.index]
Number
|the index in the buffer where we wish to start serializing into.
Serialize a Javascript object using a predefined Buffer and index into the buffer, useful when pre-allocating the space for serialization.
Returns:
Number - returns the index pointing to the last written byte in the buffer.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|buffer
Buffer
|the buffer containing the serialized set of BSON documents.
|[options.evalFunctions]
Object
false
|evaluate functions in the BSON document scoped to the object deserialized.
|[options.cacheFunctions]
Object
false
|cache evaluated functions for reuse.
|[options.promoteLongs]
Object
true
|when deserializing a Long will fit it into a Number if it's smaller than 53 bits
|[options.promoteBuffers]
Object
false
|when deserializing a Binary will return it as a node.js Buffer instance.
|[options.promoteValues]
Object
false
|when deserializing will promote BSON values to their Node.js closest equivalent types.
|[options.fieldsAsRaw]
Object
|allow to specify if there what fields we wish to return as unserialized raw buffer.
|[options.bsonRegExp]
Object
false
|return BSON regular expressions as BSONRegExp instances.
|[options.allowObjectSmallerThanBufferSize]
boolean
false
|allows the buffer to be larger than the parsed BSON object
Deserialize data as BSON.
Returns:
Object - returns the deserialized Javascript Object.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|object
Object
|the Javascript object to calculate the BSON byte size for.
|[options.serializeFunctions]
Boolean
false
|serialize the javascript functions (default:false).
|[options.ignoreUndefined]
Boolean
true
|ignore undefined fields (default:true).
Calculate the bson size for a passed in Javascript object.
Returns:
Number - returns the number of bytes the BSON object will take up.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|data
Buffer
|the buffer containing the serialized set of BSON documents.
|startIndex
Number
|the start index in the data Buffer where the deserialization is to start.
|numberOfDocuments
Number
|number of documents to deserialize.
|documents
Array
|an array where to store the deserialized documents.
|docStartIndex
Number
|the index in the documents array from where to start inserting documents.
|[options]
Object
|additional options used for the deserialization.
|[options.evalFunctions]
Object
false
|evaluate functions in the BSON document scoped to the object deserialized.
|[options.cacheFunctions]
Object
false
|cache evaluated functions for reuse.
|[options.promoteLongs]
Object
true
|when deserializing a Long will fit it into a Number if it's smaller than 53 bits
|[options.promoteBuffers]
Object
false
|when deserializing a Binary will return it as a node.js Buffer instance.
|[options.promoteValues]
Object
false
|when deserializing will promote BSON values to their Node.js closest equivalent types.
|[options.fieldsAsRaw]
Object
|allow to specify if there what fields we wish to return as unserialized raw buffer.
|[options.bsonRegExp]
Object
false
|return BSON regular expressions as BSONRegExp instances.
Deserialize stream data as BSON documents.
Returns:
Number - returns the next index in the buffer after deserialization x numbers of documents.
undefined get converted to
null?
The
undefined BSON type has been deprecated for many years, so this library has dropped support for it. Use the
ignoreUndefined option (for example, from the driver ) to instead remove
undefined keys.
This library looks for
toBSON() functions on every path, and calls the
toBSON() function to get the value to serialize.
const BSON = require('bson');
class CustomSerialize {
toBSON() {
return 42;
}
}
const obj = { answer: new CustomSerialize() };
// "{ answer: 42 }"
console.log(BSON.deserialize(BSON.serialize(obj)));
