bsk-core

by angular
1.10.0 (see all)

The modern web developer’s platform

0

GitHub Stars

79.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

1,731

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Angular - The modern web developer's platform.

angular-logo
Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications
using Typescript/JavaScript and other languages.

www.angular.io

Contributing Guidelines · Submit an Issue · Blog

CI status   Angular on npm   Discord conversation

Documentation

Get started with Angular, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.

Advanced

Development Setup

Prerequisites

Setting Up a Project

Install the Angular CLI globally:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Create workspace:

ng new [PROJECT NAME]

Run the application:

cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve

Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.

Quickstart

Get started in 5 minutes.

Ecosystem

angular ecosystem logos

Changelog

Learn about the latest improvements.

Upgrading

Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.

Contributing

Contributing Guidelines

Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.

Want to Help?

Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.

Community

Join the conversation and help the community.

Love Angular badge

Love Angular? Give our repo a star ⭐ ⬆️.

