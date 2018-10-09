Bucklescript loader for Webpack

This library is in maintanence mode. Instead of using bs-loader we recommend using bsb' new in-source builds in conjunction with .bs.js extensions:

{ "package-specs" : { "module" : "commonjs" , "in-source" : true }, "suffix" : ".bs.js" , }

This works with both Reason and OCaml files

Installation

npm install bs-loader

Setting up Bucklescript

First install bs-platform into the project:

npm i -D bs-platform

Create a bsconfig.json for Bucklescript:

{ "name" : "hello" , "sources" : [ "src" ], "bs-dependencies" : [ "reason-react" ], "reason" : { "react-jsx" : 2 } }

We will also need reason-react , and bs-platform . You can install bs-platform globally and use npm link to the link the binary, or install bs-platform as a devDependency. Your package.json should look something like this:

{ "name" : "reason-webpack" , "private" : true , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "" , "scripts" : { "build" : "webpack" }, "author" : "" , "license" : "ISC" , "devDependencies" : { "bs-loader" : "^1.0.0" , "reason-react" : "0.1.3" , "webpack" : "^2.2.1" }, "dependencies" : { "react" : "^15.4.2" , "react-dom" : "^15.4.2" } }

Using the loader

To use the loader you must:

Register the .re and .ml extensions with Webpack

and extensions with Webpack Configure .re and .ml to use the loader

An example config would look like:

const path = require ( 'path' ) module .exports = { entry : './src/entry.re' , output : { filename : 'out.js' , path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'build' ) }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(re|ml)$/ , use : 'bs-loader' }, ] }, resolve : { extensions : [ '.re' , '.ml' , '.js' ] } }

Usage with Jest

bs-loader includes a transform for usage with Jest. This lets Jest run Reason and OCaml files as tests. An example Jest configuration using bs-loader :

"jest" : { "moduleFileExtensions" : [ "re" , "js" , "ml" ], "testMatch" : [ "**/src/*_test.re" ], "transform" : { ".(re|ml)" : "bs-loader" } }

Options

Most of these settings are inferred from your bsconfig.json . These are available for manual override, but might go away in the future.

module

To tell Webpack to load a module type that isn't JS (for example, amd or goog ) give the loader a module option. For example, to use AMD modules produced by Bucklescript, use the config

{ test : /\.(re|ml)$/ , use : 'bs-loader?module=amd' }

inSource

To use bs-loader with bsb's in-souce builds, add the inSource option to your loader config:

{ test : /\.(re|ml)$/ , use : { loader : 'bs-loader' , options : { module : 'es6' , inSource : true } } }

cwd

This option specifies what directory to run bsb from. For example, to run bsb from the same directory as your webpack config, use:

{ test : /\.(re|ml)$/ , use : { loader : 'bs-loader' , options : { cwd : __dirname } } }

showWarnings