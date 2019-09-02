bs58

JavaScript component to compute base 58 encoding. This encoding is typically used for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin.

Note: If you're looking for base 58 check encoding, see: https://github.com/bitcoinjs/bs58check, which depends upon this library.

Install

npm i --save bs58

API

input must be a Buffer or an Array . It returns a string .

example:

const bs58 = require ( 'bs58' ) const bytes = Buffer.from( '003c176e659bea0f29a3e9bf7880c112b1b31b4dc826268187' , 'hex' ) const address = bs58.encode(bytes) console .log(address)

input must be a base 58 encoded string. Returns a Buffer.

example:

const bs58 = require ( 'bs58' ) const address = '16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS' const bytes = bs58.decode(address) console .log(bytes.toString( 'hex' ))

Browser

You can use this module in the browser. Install Browserify:

npm install -g browserify

then run:

browserify node_modules/bs58/index.js -o bs58.bundle.js --standalone bs58

Hack / Test

Uses JavaScript standard style. Read more:

Credits

Mike Hearn for original Java implementation

Stefan Thomas for porting to JavaScript

Stephan Pair for buffer improvements

Daniel Cousens for cleanup and merging improvements from bitcoinjs-lib

Jared Deckard for killing bigi as a dependency

License

MIT