Readme

bs58

build status

JavaScript component to compute base 58 encoding. This encoding is typically used for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin.

Note: If you're looking for base 58 check encoding, see: https://github.com/bitcoinjs/bs58check, which depends upon this library.

Install

npm i --save bs58

API

encode(input)

input must be a Buffer or an Array. It returns a string.

example:

const bs58 = require('bs58')

const bytes = Buffer.from('003c176e659bea0f29a3e9bf7880c112b1b31b4dc826268187', 'hex')
const address = bs58.encode(bytes)
console.log(address)
// => 16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS

decode(input)

input must be a base 58 encoded string. Returns a Buffer.

example:

const bs58 = require('bs58')

const address = '16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS'
const bytes = bs58.decode(address)
console.log(bytes.toString('hex'))
// => 003c176e659bea0f29a3e9bf7880c112b1b31b4dc826268187

Browser

You can use this module in the browser. Install Browserify:

npm install -g browserify

then run:

browserify node_modules/bs58/index.js -o bs58.bundle.js --standalone bs58

Hack / Test

Uses JavaScript standard style. Read more:

js-standard-style

Credits

License

MIT

