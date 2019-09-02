JavaScript component to compute base 58 encoding. This encoding is typically used for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin.
Note: If you're looking for base 58 check encoding, see: https://github.com/bitcoinjs/bs58check, which depends upon this library.
npm i --save bs58
input must be a Buffer or an
Array. It returns a
string.
example:
const bs58 = require('bs58')
const bytes = Buffer.from('003c176e659bea0f29a3e9bf7880c112b1b31b4dc826268187', 'hex')
const address = bs58.encode(bytes)
console.log(address)
// => 16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS
input must be a base 58 encoded string. Returns a Buffer.
example:
const bs58 = require('bs58')
const address = '16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS'
const bytes = bs58.decode(address)
console.log(bytes.toString('hex'))
// => 003c176e659bea0f29a3e9bf7880c112b1b31b4dc826268187
You can use this module in the browser. Install Browserify:
npm install -g browserify
then run:
browserify node_modules/bs58/index.js -o bs58.bundle.js --standalone bs58
Uses JavaScript standard style. Read more:
MIT