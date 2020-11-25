Toast - A Bootstrap 4.2+ jQuery plugin

About

As of Bootstrap 4.2, toasts have been introduced and the aim of this plugin is to make them easier to use.

Usage

Gloabls

Modify the global variables to apply specific rules/styles to all your toasts.

$.toastDefaults = { position : 'top-right' , dismissible : true , stackable : true , pauseDelayOnHover : true , style : { toast : '' , info : '' , success : '' , warning : '' , error : '' , } };

Snack

A "snack" is a bitesized "toast".

$.snack(type, title, delay)

Note: The final argument delay is omitable. If omitted, the toast will remain forever.

Toast

$.toast({ type : 'info' , title : 'Notice!' , subtitle : '11 mins ago' , content : 'Hello, world! This is a toast message.' , delay : 5000 , img : { src : 'https://via.placeholder.com/20' , class : 'rounded-0' , alt : 'Image' } });

Contributing

Feel free to contribute in any of the ways outlined: