As of Bootstrap 4.2, toasts have been introduced and the aim of this plugin is to make them easier to use.
Modify the global variables to apply specific rules/styles to all your toasts.
$.toastDefaults = {
position: 'top-right', /** top-left/top-right/top-center/bottom-left/bottom-right/bottom-center - Where the toast will show up **/
dismissible: true, /** true/false - If you want to show the button to dismiss the toast manually **/
stackable: true, /** true/false - If you want the toasts to be stackable **/
pauseDelayOnHover: true, /** true/false - If you want to pause the delay of toast when hovering over the toast **/
style: {
toast: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to each created toast element (.toast) **/
info: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the "info" type style **/
success: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the "success" type style **/
warning: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the "warning" type style **/
error: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the "error" type style **/
}
};
A "snack" is a bitesized "toast".
$.snack(type, title, delay)
Note: The final argument
delay is omitable. If omitted, the toast will remain forever.
$.toast({
type: 'info',
title: 'Notice!',
subtitle: '11 mins ago',
content: 'Hello, world! This is a toast message.',
delay: 5000,
img: {
src: 'https://via.placeholder.com/20',
class: 'rounded-0', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the image **/
alt: 'Image'
}
});
Feel free to contribute in any of the ways outlined: