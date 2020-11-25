openbase logo
Readme

Toast - A Bootstrap 4.2+ jQuery plugin

About

As of Bootstrap 4.2, toasts have been introduced and the aim of this plugin is to make them easier to use.

Usage

Gloabls

Modify the global variables to apply specific rules/styles to all your toasts.

$.toastDefaults = {
    position: 'top-right', /** top-left/top-right/top-center/bottom-left/bottom-right/bottom-center - Where the toast will show up **/
    dismissible: true, /** true/false - If you want to show the button to dismiss the toast manually **/
    stackable: true, /** true/false - If you want the toasts to be stackable **/
    pauseDelayOnHover: true, /** true/false - If you want to pause the delay of toast when hovering over the toast **/
    style: {
        toast: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to each created toast element (.toast) **/
        info: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the "info" type style  **/
        success: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the "success" type style  **/
        warning: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the "warning" type style  **/
        error: '', /** Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the "error" type style  **/
    }
};

Snack

A "snack" is a bitesized "toast".

$.snack(type, title, delay)

Note: The final argument delay is omitable. If omitted, the toast will remain forever.

Toast

$.toast({
    type: 'info',
    title: 'Notice!',
    subtitle: '11 mins ago',
    content: 'Hello, world! This is a toast message.',
    delay: 5000,
    img: {
        src: 'https://via.placeholder.com/20',
        class: 'rounded-0', /**  Classes you want to apply separated my a space to modify the image **/
        alt: 'Image'
    }
});

Contributing

Feel free to contribute in any of the ways outlined:

  • Submit issues/pull requests
  • Tell us how you're using this plugin in your project

