openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bs-storybook

by draftbit
1.1.0 (see all)

Easily use Storybook with ReasonML!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

220

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bs-storybook

BuckleScript bindings for Storybook.

The goal of this project is to provide bindings for the main Storybook API, as well as the official add-ons. Currently it supports:

Getting Started

First install this package:

npm install bs-storybook

Next, you'll need to add bs-storybook to your bsconfig.json as a dependency.

Then, get Storybook up and running according to their docs

Note: This library does not attempt to provide a way to configure storybook in Reason - just use the standard JS configs.

In your /.storybook/config.js, import your stories from wherever your compiled Reason modules end up. For example, if you're writing your stories inside a __stories__ directory, and bsb is configured for a standard build, you might do something like:

const req = require.context("../lib/js", true, /\__stories__\/.*.js$/);
configure(() => {
  req.keys().forEach((module) => {
    req(module).default();
  });
}, module);

or if you are using Storybook v6.

/* .storybook/main.js */
module.exports = {
  stories: ["../stories/**/*.js"],
  addons: [
    "@storybook/addon-actions",
    "@storybook/addon-links",
    "@storybook/addon-knobs/register",
  ],
};

Note that in the above example, we're assuming the convention of each module containing a function as the default export. bs-storybook is accountable for that while writting your stories:

Writing a story

Here's a basic story in its entirety:

open BsStorybook.Story;

let _module = [%bs.raw "module"];

storiesOf("My First Reason Story", _module)
->add("Chapter I", () => <span> {React.string("Hello bs-storybook!")} </span>);

Storybook uses a reference to the module global provided by webpack to facilitate hot-reloading. We'll access that via the [%bs.raw] decorator.

Writing a CSF Story

If you'd prefer to use the newer Component Story Format, you can do that as well:

open BsStorybook;

let default = CSF.make(~title="My CSF Story", ());

let button = () => <MyButton />;

button->CSF.addMeta(~name="Plain Button", ());

The Actions Addon

The action addon's API is essentially unchanged from its JS implementation:

Make sure that you have @storybook/addon-actions in the config

let clickAction = Action.action("I Clicked The Button!");

<div onClick={clickAction} />

The Knobs Addon

To use knobs you have twoo ways:

Make sure that you have @storybook/addon-knobs/register in the config

As a decorator

open Storybook;
open Story;

let _module = [%bs.raw "module"];

storiesOf("My First Reason Story", _module)
->addDecorator(Knobs.withKnobs)
->add("Chaper with Knobs", () => {
    let name = Knobs.text(~label="Name", ~defaultValue="Patrick", ());
    <span> {React.string(name)} </span>;
  })

Creating the story

open Storybook;
open Story;

let _module = [%bs.raw "module"];

let knobsStory =
  Main.createStory(
    ~title="Hey look, knobs!",
    ~decorators=[Knobs.withKnobs],
    ~_module,
    (),
  );

knobsStory.add("Chaper with Knobs", () => {
  let name = Knobs.text(~label="Name", ~defaultValue="Patrick", ());
  <span> {React.string(name)} </span>;
})

Each knob type is invoked using a function with labeled arguments, and each requires passing unit as the final argument. They all share a ~label argument, and a ~defaultValue argument (where appropriate):

Text

let myText = Knobs.text(~label="What should it say?", ~defaultValue="Sup?", ());

Boolean

let myBoolean = Knobs.boolean(~label="Should Show?", ~defaultValue=true, ());

Note: The boolean type will call the underlying JS knob with a defaultValue of false if one is not provided.

Color

let myColor = Knobs.color(~label="Color", ~defaultValue="#333" ());

Number

The number type works with floats. If no defaultValue is provided, it will pass 0. It also takes an optional rangeConfig record, which allows for specifying a min, max, and step so that the knob is displayed as a range slider.

let num1 = Knobs.number(~label="Number 1", ());
let num2 =
  Knobs.number(
    ~label="Number 2",
    ~rangeConfiguration={range: true, min: 0., max: 10., step: 1.},
    ()
  );

Select

To use the select knob, first define a record type that contains the shape of the options, then the actual options as a type of selectConfig, passing your shape as the constructor type:

type selectOptions = {
  one: string,
  two: string
};

let options : Knobs.selectConfig(selectOptions) = {
  one: "Hello",
  two: "Hi"
};

Then define the select knob like so:

let greeting = Knobs.select(~label="Greeting", ~options, ~defaultValue=options.one, ());

Button

Knobs.button(
  ~label="Knob Button",
  ~handler=Action.action("Clicked the knob button"),
  ()
)

Object

let obj = Knobs.object_(~label="User", ~defaultValue={"color": "grey"}, ());

Js.Dict

https://bucklescript.github.io/bucklescript/api/Js.Dict.html

let options =
  Js.Dict.fromArray([|
    ("Red", "red"),
    ("Blue", "blue"),
    ("Yellow", "yellow"),
    ("None", ""),
  |]);

let color =
  Knobs.selectFromDict(
    ~label="MySelection",
    ~options,
    ~defaultValue="red",
    (),
  );

Array

let color =
  Knobs.selectFromArray(
    ~label="MySelection",
    ~options=[|"red", "blue", "yellow"|],
    ~defaultValue="red",
    (),
  );

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial