BuckleScript bindings for Storybook.
The goal of this project is to provide bindings for the main Storybook API, as well as the official add-ons. Currently it supports:
First install this package:
npm install bs-storybook
Next, you'll need to add
bs-storybook to your
bsconfig.json as a dependency.
Then, get Storybook up and running according to their docs
Note: This library does not attempt to provide a way to configure storybook in Reason - just use the standard JS configs.
In your
/.storybook/config.js, import your stories from wherever your compiled Reason modules end up.
For example, if you're writing your stories inside a
__stories__ directory, and
bsb is configured for a standard build, you might do something like:
const req = require.context("../lib/js", true, /\__stories__\/.*.js$/);
configure(() => {
req.keys().forEach((module) => {
req(module).default();
});
}, module);
or if you are using Storybook v6.
/* .storybook/main.js */
module.exports = {
stories: ["../stories/**/*.js"],
addons: [
"@storybook/addon-actions",
"@storybook/addon-links",
"@storybook/addon-knobs/register",
],
};
Note that in the above example, we're assuming the convention of each module containing a function as the
default export. bs-storybook is accountable for that while writting your stories:
Here's a basic story in its entirety:
open BsStorybook.Story;
let _module = [%bs.raw "module"];
storiesOf("My First Reason Story", _module)
->add("Chapter I", () => <span> {React.string("Hello bs-storybook!")} </span>);
Storybook uses a reference to the
module global provided by webpack to facilitate hot-reloading. We'll access that via the
[%bs.raw] decorator.
If you'd prefer to use the newer Component Story Format, you can do that as well:
open BsStorybook;
let default = CSF.make(~title="My CSF Story", ());
let button = () => <MyButton />;
button->CSF.addMeta(~name="Plain Button", ());
The action addon's API is essentially unchanged from its JS implementation:
Make sure that you have
@storybook/addon-actionsin the config
let clickAction = Action.action("I Clicked The Button!");
<div onClick={clickAction} />
To use knobs you have twoo ways:
Make sure that you have @storybook/addon-knobs/register in the config
open Storybook;
open Story;
let _module = [%bs.raw "module"];
storiesOf("My First Reason Story", _module)
->addDecorator(Knobs.withKnobs)
->add("Chaper with Knobs", () => {
let name = Knobs.text(~label="Name", ~defaultValue="Patrick", ());
<span> {React.string(name)} </span>;
})
open Storybook;
open Story;
let _module = [%bs.raw "module"];
let knobsStory =
Main.createStory(
~title="Hey look, knobs!",
~decorators=[Knobs.withKnobs],
~_module,
(),
);
knobsStory.add("Chaper with Knobs", () => {
let name = Knobs.text(~label="Name", ~defaultValue="Patrick", ());
<span> {React.string(name)} </span>;
})
Each knob type is invoked using a function with labeled arguments, and each requires passing
unit as the final argument. They all share a
~label argument, and a
~defaultValue argument (where appropriate):
let myText = Knobs.text(~label="What should it say?", ~defaultValue="Sup?", ());
let myBoolean = Knobs.boolean(~label="Should Show?", ~defaultValue=true, ());
Note: The boolean type will call the underlying JS knob with a defaultValue of
false if one is not provided.
let myColor = Knobs.color(~label="Color", ~defaultValue="#333" ());
The number type works with floats. If no
defaultValue is provided, it will pass
0. It also takes an optional
rangeConfig record, which allows for specifying a
min,
max, and
step so that the knob is displayed as a range slider.
let num1 = Knobs.number(~label="Number 1", ());
let num2 =
Knobs.number(
~label="Number 2",
~rangeConfiguration={range: true, min: 0., max: 10., step: 1.},
()
);
To use the select knob, first define a record type that contains the shape of the options, then the actual options as a type of
selectConfig, passing your shape as the constructor type:
type selectOptions = {
one: string,
two: string
};
let options : Knobs.selectConfig(selectOptions) = {
one: "Hello",
two: "Hi"
};
Then define the select knob like so:
let greeting = Knobs.select(~label="Greeting", ~options, ~defaultValue=options.one, ());
Knobs.button(
~label="Knob Button",
~handler=Action.action("Clicked the knob button"),
()
)
let obj = Knobs.object_(~label="User", ~defaultValue={"color": "grey"}, ());
https://bucklescript.github.io/bucklescript/api/Js.Dict.html
let options =
Js.Dict.fromArray([|
("Red", "red"),
("Blue", "blue"),
("Yellow", "yellow"),
("None", ""),
|]);
let color =
Knobs.selectFromDict(
~label="MySelection",
~options,
~defaultValue="red",
(),
);
let color =
Knobs.selectFromArray(
~label="MySelection",
~options=[|"red", "blue", "yellow"|],
~defaultValue="red",
(),
);