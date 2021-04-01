BuckleScript bindings for Storybook.

The goal of this project is to provide bindings for the main Storybook API, as well as the official add-ons. Currently it supports:

Getting Started

First install this package:

npm install bs-storybook

Next, you'll need to add bs-storybook to your bsconfig.json as a dependency.

Then, get Storybook up and running according to their docs

Note: This library does not attempt to provide a way to configure storybook in Reason - just use the standard JS configs.

In your /.storybook/config.js , import your stories from wherever your compiled Reason modules end up. For example, if you're writing your stories inside a __stories__ directory, and bsb is configured for a standard build, you might do something like:

const req = require .context( "../lib/js" , true , /\__stories__\/.*.js$/); configure( () => { req.keys().forEach( ( module ) => { req( module ).default(); }); }, module );

or if you are using Storybook v6.

module .exports = { stories : [ "../stories/**/*.js" ], addons : [ "@storybook/addon-actions" , "@storybook/addon-links" , "@storybook/addon-knobs/register" , ], };

Note that in the above example, we're assuming the convention of each module containing a function as the default export. bs-storybook is accountable for that while writting your stories:

Writing a story

Here's a basic story in its entirety:

open BsStorybook.Story; let _module = [%bs.raw "module"]; storiesOf("My First Reason Story", _module) ->add("Chapter I", () => <span> {React.string("Hello bs-storybook!")} </span>);

Storybook uses a reference to the module global provided by webpack to facilitate hot-reloading. We'll access that via the [%bs.raw] decorator.

Writing a CSF Story

If you'd prefer to use the newer Component Story Format, you can do that as well:

open BsStorybook; let default = CSF.make(~title="My CSF Story", ()); let button = () => <MyButton />; button->CSF.addMeta(~name="Plain Button", ());

The Actions Addon

The action addon's API is essentially unchanged from its JS implementation:

Make sure that you have @storybook/addon-actions in the config

let clickAction = Action.action("I Clicked The Button!"); <div onClick={clickAction} />

The Knobs Addon

To use knobs you have twoo ways:

Make sure that you have @storybook/addon-knobs/register in the config

As a decorator

open Storybook; open Story; let _module = [%bs.raw "module"]; storiesOf("My First Reason Story", _module) ->addDecorator(Knobs.withKnobs) ->add("Chaper with Knobs", () => { let name = Knobs.text(~label="Name", ~defaultValue="Patrick", ()); <span> {React.string(name)} </span>; })

Creating the story

open Storybook; open Story; let _module = [%bs.raw "module"]; let knobsStory = Main.createStory( ~title="Hey look, knobs!", ~decorators=[Knobs.withKnobs], ~_module, (), ); knobsStory.add("Chaper with Knobs", () => { let name = Knobs.text(~label="Name", ~defaultValue="Patrick", ()); <span> {React.string(name)} </span>; })

Each knob type is invoked using a function with labeled arguments, and each requires passing unit as the final argument. They all share a ~label argument, and a ~defaultValue argument (where appropriate):

Text

let myText = Knobs.text(~label="What should it say?", ~defaultValue="Sup?", ());

Boolean

let myBoolean = Knobs.boolean(~label="Should Show?", ~defaultValue=true, ());

Note: The boolean type will call the underlying JS knob with a defaultValue of false if one is not provided.

Color

let myColor = Knobs.color(~label="Color", ~defaultValue="#333" ());

Number

The number type works with floats. If no defaultValue is provided, it will pass 0 . It also takes an optional rangeConfig record, which allows for specifying a min , max , and step so that the knob is displayed as a range slider.

let num1 = Knobs.number(~label="Number 1", ()); let num2 = Knobs.number( ~label="Number 2", ~rangeConfiguration={range: true, min: 0., max: 10., step: 1.}, () );

Select

To use the select knob, first define a record type that contains the shape of the options, then the actual options as a type of selectConfig , passing your shape as the constructor type:

type selectOptions = { one: string, two: string }; let options : Knobs.selectConfig(selectOptions) = { one: "Hello", two: "Hi" };

Then define the select knob like so:

let greeting = Knobs.select(~label="Greeting", ~options, ~defaultValue=options.one, ());

Button

Knobs.button( ~label="Knob Button", ~handler=Action.action("Clicked the knob button"), () )

Object

let obj = Knobs.object_(~label="User", ~defaultValue={"color": "grey"}, ());

let options = Js.Dict.fromArray([| ("Red", "red"), ("Blue", "blue"), ("Yellow", "yellow"), ("None", ""), |]); let color = Knobs.selectFromDict( ~label="MySelection", ~options, ~defaultValue="red", (), );

Array