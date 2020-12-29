A stepper plugin for Bootstrap 4.

You can use it on React and Angular too because this plugin is written with the most used JavaScript framework: VanillaJS.

Demo

If you want to see our latest changes check out https://bs-stepper.netlify.com/

Features:

Linear stepper

Non linear stepper

Fade effect with .fade

Vertical stepper

Works with Bootstrap 4

Accessible

Works without dependencies (so no jQuery needed)

needed) Built in UMD so it can be used everywhere

Small, only 2kb

Table of contents

Install

With npm or yarn

npm install bs-stepper --save yarn add bs-stepper

CDN

CDN Link jsDelivr, js minified https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-stepper/dist/js/bs-stepper.min.js jsDelivr, css minified https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-stepper/dist/css/bs-stepper.min.css

How to use it

HTML markup

Include the CSS file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bs-stepper.min.css" >

Add the following HTML:

< div class = "bs-stepper" > < div class = "bs-stepper-header" role = "tablist" > < div class = "step" data-target = "#logins-part" > < button type = "button" class = "step-trigger" role = "tab" aria-controls = "logins-part" id = "logins-part-trigger" > < span class = "bs-stepper-circle" > 1 </ span > < span class = "bs-stepper-label" > Logins </ span > </ button > </ div > < div class = "line" > </ div > < div class = "step" data-target = "#information-part" > < button type = "button" class = "step-trigger" role = "tab" aria-controls = "information-part" id = "information-part-trigger" > < span class = "bs-stepper-circle" > 2 </ span > < span class = "bs-stepper-label" > Various information </ span > </ button > </ div > </ div > < div class = "bs-stepper-content" > < div id = "logins-part" class = "content" role = "tabpanel" aria-labelledby = "logins-part-trigger" > </ div > < div id = "information-part" class = "content" role = "tabpanel" aria-labelledby = "information-part-trigger" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

If you want to use the fade animation, add the .fade class on your .content and set animation to true .

animation, add the class on your and set to . To create a vertical stepper, just add the .vertical class on your stepper. All steppers will switch to vertical on small viewports.

JavaScript

Include the script before the end of the <body> HTML tag:

< script src = "bs-stepper.min.js" > </ script >

Or with npm

import Stepper from 'bs-stepper'

Create a stepper

You should wait for the document ready event and create a new instance of Stepper .

Vanilla JS

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { var stepper = new Stepper( document .querySelector( '.bs-stepper' )) })

With jQuery

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { var stepper = new Stepper($( '.bs-stepper' )[ 0 ]) })

For more examples check out this file.

This library is UMD-ready so you can use it everywhere.

Methods

constructor

Create an instance of Stepper , accepts two parameters.

Parameters

element

type: DOMElement

Pass your Stepper DOMElement

options (optional) type: Object default value: { linear : true , animation : false , selectors : { steps : '.step' , trigger : '.step-trigger' , stepper : '.bs-stepper' } } Allows you to customize the stepper selectors and its behavior.



next

Will navigate to the next step of your stepper. This method also emits the show.bs-stepper event before showing the step and the shown.bs-stepper even when the step is displayed.

var stepper = new Stepper( document .querySelector( '.bs-stepper' )) stepper.next()

previous

Will navigate to the previous step of your stepper. This method also emits the show.bs-stepper event before showing the step and the shown.bs-stepper event when the step is displayed.

to

Will navigate to a step of your stepper. This method also emits the show.bs-stepper event before showing the step and the shown.bs-stepper event when the step is displayed.

var stepper = new Stepper( document .querySelector( '.bs-stepper' )) stepper.to( 2 )

reset

Will reset your stepper to the first step (useful for linear stepper). This method also emits the show.bs-stepper before showing the step and the shown.bs-stepper event when the step is displayed.

destroy

Remove stored data related to your stepper and listeners.

Events

The methods which triggers a step change trigger two events:

show.bs-stepper

shown.bs-stepper

You can listen on those events like this:

var stepperEl = document .getElementById( 'stepper' ) var stepper = new Stepper(stepperEl) stepperEl.addEventListener( 'show.bs-stepper' , function ( event ) { console .warn(event.detail.indexStep) }) stepperEl.addEventListener( 'shown.bs-stepper' , function ( event ) { console .warn( 'step shown' ) })

The event detail object contains the following properties:

{ indexStep : contains the id of the step which will be displayed, to: alias of indexStep, from: previous step id (or current step id) }

If you need to prevent the display of a step, you have to call preventDefault on the show.bs-stepper listener.

Compatibility

bsStepper is compatible with:

IE10+

Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Chrome Android

Safari iOS

You can find our BrowserStack list of browsers here.

Support me

If you want to thank me or support my work:

You can become my Patron

Or buy me a coffee: PayPal

Thanks

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers!

License

MIT