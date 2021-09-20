



Documentation • Installation • Basic usage

Installation 📦

yarn add @ rescriptbr / reform reschema

Then add it to bsconfig.json

"bs-dependencies" : [ "@rescriptbr/reform" , "reschema" ]

Then add lenses-ppx

yarn add lenses-ppx -D

And update your bsconfig.json with ppx-flags

"ppx-flags" : [ "lenses-ppx/ppx" ]

As you might know, you can use any existing React / JavaScript libraries with ReScript, including form libraries like Formik, react-hook-form, Final Form, since you install or create bindings for these libraries. ReForm is not a set of bindings for an existing form library, it was created from scratch to use with ReScript and React.

Code that deals with strongly typed forms can quickly become walls of repeated text. We created ReForm to be both deadly simple and to make forms sound good leveraging ReScript's powerful typesytem. Even the schemas we use are nothing more than constructors built-in in the language itself with a small size footprint.

Features ⚡

Hook API

Schema API

Type safe, handleChange properly infers the value of the field it is handling

properly infers the value of the field it is handling Context Provider

Field component

Validation strategy, OnDemand and OnChange

Alternatives 🔥

Support 🚀

🌍 We usually hang out at https://discord.gg/reasonml or https://forum.rescript-lang.org/ so feel free to ask anything there.

🇧🇷 🇵🇹 Se você é Brasileiro, Português ou fala português, você pode entrar contato através do discord do ReasonBR

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!