Browsersync recipes.

There are endless amounts of possible integrations and workflow scenarios when using Browsersync, so this project is an attempt to highlight as many of them as we can, whilst providing full, working examples.

Here's what we have currently...

... each one is a full, working example - just have a look at the readme.md in each one for installation instructions.

Contributions / Feedback

Spotted an error? Couldn't get one of the examples running? Have your own sweet setup that you want to show off to the world? We'd love to receive your feedback and contributions - so please get in touch! We aim to make this project the canonical source of example projects & code snippets related to running Browsersync.

How to contribute an example

First thing you should do, is take a look at our simplest example here - this will give you a great head-start on setting up your code.

Then, fork this repo and clone your fork down to your local machine. Now create a new folder inside recipes (note the naming structure). This is where you create your awesome example. You're free to do as you like, but there are a couple of rules you'll need to follow to ensure the project can build.

Required Files

package.json (see below for requirements)

(see below for requirements) app.js (or any JS file showing the example)

(or any JS file showing the example) ./app directory. Always include the minimum HTML, JS & CSS needed to prove your example.

Do NOT include

readme.md (this is created dynamically for you)

(this is created dynamically for you) any other files that are not related to your example.

package.json requirements

start command: For consistency, ensure your example can be run with the command npm start . To do this, you just need to provide something along these lines:

"scripts" : { "start" : "node app.js" },

main file: We inline your main Javascript file into the readme.md , so don't miss this field.

"main" : "app.js"

description: We use this as the Title. So make it short and descriptive, such as

"description" : "Server example"

After you've added your example in the recipes folder, return to the root and run

npm install && npm run build

This will install Crossbow.js and compile the project. Commit everything that has changed and push it up to your fork. Send a Pull Request when you're ready, or if you'd like us to have a look over your code before that, just ping us twitter and we'll take a look!