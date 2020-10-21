openbase logo
brt

bs-react-testing-library

by Neil Kistner
0.8.0

BuckleScript bindings for react-testing-library.

Readme

bs-react-testing-library · Build Status npm Codecov

BuckleScript bindings for react-testing-library.

Documentation

Read the docs | Edit the docs

Installation

$ yarn add --dev bs-react-testing-library

# or..

$ npm install --save-dev bs-react-testing-library

Usage

Add to bsconfig.json

{
  "bs-dev-dependencies": [
    "bs-react-testing-library"
  ]
}

With bs-jest

/* Component_test.re */

open Jest;
open Expect;
open ReactTestingLibrary;

test("Component renders", () =>
  <div style=ReactDOMRe.Style.make(~color="rebeccapurple", ())>
    <h1> {ReasonReact.string("Heading")} </h1>
  </div>
  |> render
  |> container
  |> expect
  |> toMatchSnapshot
);

Examples

See src/__tests__ for some examples.

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/wyze/bs-react-testing-library.git
$ cd bs-react-testing-library
$ yarn # or `npm install`

Build

$ yarn build

Test

$ yarn test

Change Log

Full Change Log

v0.8.0 (2020-10-21)

License

MIT © Neil Kistner

