BuckleScript bindings for react-testing-library.

Documentation

Installation

$ yarn add --dev bs-react-testing-library $ npm install --save-dev bs-react-testing-library

Usage

Add to bsconfig.json

{ "bs-dev-dependencies" : [ "bs-react-testing-library" ] }

/* Component_test .re */ open Jest ; open Expect ; open ReactTestingLibrary ; test( "Component renders" , () => <div style= ReactDOMRe . Style .make(~color= "rebeccapurple" , () )> <h1> { ReasonReact . string ( "Heading" )} </h1> </div> |> render |> container |> expect |> toMatchSnapshot );

Examples

See src/__tests__ for some examples.

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/wyze/bs-react-testing-library.git $ cd bs-react-testing-library $ yarn

Build

$ yarn build

Test

$ yarn test

Change Log

Upgrade to latest dependencies (@wyze in #27)

Add sponsor button (@wyze in c69f028)

License

MIT © Neil Kistner