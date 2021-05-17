



ReScript bindings to react-intl.

To extract messages from ReScript source files for localization, use rescript-react-intl-extractor.

Installation

yarn yarn add rescript-react-intl or npm npm install --save rescript-react-intl

Note: If you need a version of the bindings that still supports the old Reason syntax, use the old package name bs-react-intl instead.

Examples

Clone this repo.

yarn install yarn start

Status

rescript-react-intl should cover all of the react-intl 3.0.0 API. If you find anything missing, please file an issue.

Usage