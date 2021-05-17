openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bs-react-intl

by cca-io
2.0.0 (see all)

ReScript bindings to react-intl

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

267

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rescript-react-intl

NPM
Build Status

ReScript bindings to react-intl.

To extract messages from ReScript source files for localization, use rescript-react-intl-extractor.

Installation

# yarn
yarn add rescript-react-intl

# or npm
npm install --save rescript-react-intl

Note: If you need a version of the bindings that still supports the old Reason syntax, use the old package name bs-react-intl instead.

Examples

Clone this repo.

yarn install
yarn start

Status

rescript-react-intl should cover all of the react-intl 3.0.0 API. If you find anything missing, please file an issue.

Usage

See examples folder.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial