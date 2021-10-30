Logging implementation for ReScript.
[@log] helper.
ReasonReact integration.
Get the package:
# yarn
yarn add rescript-logger
# or npm
npm install --save rescript-logger
Then add it to
bsconfig.json:
"bs-dependencies": [
"rescript-logger"
],
"ppx-flags": ["rescript-logger/ppx"]
There are 5 log levels:
trace
debug
info
warn
error
You can log message of specific level using appropriate macros:
// ReScript
%log.info("Info message")
%log.error("Error message")
// Reason
[%log.info "Info message"];
[%log.error "Error message"];
You can add data to log entry like this:
// ReScript
%log.info(
"Info message"
("Foo", 42)
)
%log.info(
"Info message"
("Foo", {x: 42})
("Bar", [1, 2, 3])
)
// Reason
[%log.info "Info message"; ("Foo", 42)];
[%log.info
"Info message";
("Foo", {x: 42});
("Bar", [1, 2, 3]);
];
Currently, logger can accept up to 7 additional entries.
Output verbosity can be customized by providing specific log level and/or code locations.
You can set maximum log level via environment variable
RES_LOG.
Let's say you want to log only warnings and errors. To make it happen, run your build like this:
RES_LOG=warn bsb -clean-world -make-world
Available
RES_LOG values:
*: log everything
trace: basically, the same as
*
debug: log everything except
trace level messages
info: log everything except
trace &
debug level messages
warn: log
warn &
error messages only
error: log
error messages only
off: don't log anything
If
RES_LOG is set to
off, nothing will be logged and none of the log entries will appear in your JS assets.
In case if
RES_LOG environment variable is not set, log level
warn will be used.
Also, see Usage in libraries.
If you want to focus on logging from specific part(s) of your code, you can use
RES_LOG_ONLY environment variable.
For example, if you want to see logs only from module
Test, run the build as following:
RES_LOG_ONLY=Test bsb -clean-world -make-world
You can pass submodules and functions to it as well. If you want to log from multiple locations, separate them by
,.
Consider the following source:
// Test.res
%log.warn("Top level message")
module Submodule1 = {
%log.warn("Message from Submodule1")
}
module Submodule2 = {
%log.warn("Message from Submodule2")
let fn = () => %log.warn("Message from function within Submodule2")
fn()
}
Here is what will be logged with different build configurations:
# build
RES_LOG_ONLY=Test bsb -clean-world -make-world
# output
WARNING [Test] Top level message
WARNING [Test.Submodule1] Message from Submodule1
WARNING [Test.Submodule2] Message from Submodule2
WARNING [Test.Submodule2.fn] Message from function within Submodule2
# build
RES_LOG_ONLY=Test.Submodule2 bsb -clean-world -make-world
# output
WARNING [Test.Submodule2] Message from Submodule2
WARNING [Test.Submodule2.fn] Message from function within Submodule2
# build
RES_LOG_ONLY=Test.Submodule1,Test.Submodule2.fn bsb -clean-world -make-world
# output
WARNING [Test.Submodule1] Message from Submodule1
WARNING [Test.Submodule2.fn] Message from function within Submodule2
[@log] helper
This helper can be placed in front of any
switch expression with constructor patterns and it will inject debug expressions into each branch.
// ReScript
let _ =
x =>
@log
switch x {
| A => "A"
| B(b) => b
}
// Reason
let _ =
x =>
[@log]
switch (x) {
| A => "A"
| B(b) => b
}
Without a
@log helper, an equivalent would be:
// ReScript
let _ =
x =>
switch (x) {
| A =>
%log.debug("A")
"A"
| B(b) =>
%log.debug("B with payload" ("b", b))
b
}
// Reason
let _ =
x =>
switch (x) {
| A =>
[%log.debug "A"];
"A";
| B(b) =>
[%log.debug "B with payload"; ("b", b)];
b;
}
You can pass optional custom namespace to helper like this:
@log("MyNamespace").
[@log] helper works only for
switch expressions with constructor patterns, for now. Let us know in the issues if you need to handle more cases.
ReasonReact integration
Using
@log helper, you can log dispatched actions in your components.
Annotate
reducer function like this:
// ReScript
let reducer =
(state, action) =>
@log
switch action {
...
}
// Reason
let reducer =
(state, action) =>
[@log]
switch (action) {
...
}
These entries are logged on the
debug level so none of it will appear in your production builds.
rescript-logger ships with 2 loggers:
ReScriptLogger.Browser (default)
ReScriptLogger.Node
And you can easily plug your own.
For example, in development, you want to log everything to console using default logger, but in production, you want to disable console logging and send
error level events to bug tracker.
To implement your own logger, you need to create a module (e.g.
BugTracker.re) and set the following environment variables for production build.
RES_LOG=error
RES_LOGGER=BugTracker
Considering that you want to log only
error level messages, you need to create functions only for errors logging.
// BugTracker.res
let error = (loc, msg) => BugTrackerSDK.notify(`${msg} in ${loc.rootModule}`)
let error1 =
(
loc,
msg,
(label, payload),
) =>
BugTrackerSDK.notify(
`${msg} in ${loc.rootModule}`,
[|(label, payload)|],
);
let error2 =
(
loc,
msg,
(label1, payload1),
(label2, payload2),
) =>
BugTrackerSDK.notify(
`${msg} in ${loc.rootModule}`,
[|
(label1, payload1),
(label2, payload2),
|],
);
// Up to 7
The first argument
loc is a
ReScriptLogger.Location.t record. It's passed by PPX and contains the location data.
type t = {
rootModule: string,
subModulePath: list<string>,
value: option<string>,
fullPath: string,
filePath: string,
}
If
Test.Submodule.fn gets called, logger would receive the following location:
// Test.res
module Submodule = {
let fn = () => %log.warn("Warn!")
}
// Location
{
rootModule: "Test",
subModulePath: list{"Submodule"},
value: Some("fn"),
fullPath: "Test.Submodule.fn",
filePath: "/absolute/path/to/project/src/Test.res",
}
Note, you don't have to re-implement all functions from the default logger, only the ones you actually use. Don't worry to forget to implement something. If later on, you will attempt to use unimplemented method it will be compile time error.
I you develop a library and want to use
rescript-logger during development process, you can do so without spamming output of consumers of your library.
rescript-logger/ppx accepts
--lib flag:
"ppx-flags": [
["rescript-logger/ppx", "--lib=my-lib"]
]
Once this flag is passed, you need to provide special value of
RES_LOG to log your entries:
RES_LOG=my-lib=* bsb -make-world
If consumers of your lib would like to see log output from your lib, they can do so too by extending a value of
RES_LOG variable:
RES_LOG=*,my-lib=error bsb -make-world
Few more examples to illustrate how it works:
# log everything from application code only
RES_LOG=* bsb -make-world
# log everything from application code
# log errors from `my-lib`
RES_LOG=*,my-lib=error bsb -make-world
# log everything from application code
# log errors from `my-lib-1`
# log warnings and errors from `my-lib-2`
RES_LOG=*,my-lib-1=error,my-lib-2=warn bsb -make-world
Logging is disabled after file save
If you run
bsb via editor integration, make sure editor picked up
RES_LOG variable. E.g. if you use Atom run it like this:
RES_LOG=info atom .
If your editor is telling you, variables used in ppx are unused, you can either:
_
RES_LOG variable set to appropriate level.
Changing value of
RES_LOG/
RES_LOGGER/
RES_LOG_ONLY doesn't make any effect
When you change a value of environment variable,
-clean-world before the next build.
Repo consists of 2 parts:
yarn
esy
Clone repo and install deps:
esy install
yarn install
Build loggers and ppx:
esy build
cd lib && yarn run build
cd ../examples && yarn run build
Note, this project doesn't use auto-formatting in OCaml/Reason files (
*.ml or
*.re), so if you're intended to contribute, please, turn auto-formatting in the editor off while editing such files.