Bucklescript loader for Webpack
This library is in maintanence mode. Instead of using bs-loader we recommend using bsb' new in-source builds in conjunction with .bs.js extensions:
// bcsconfig.json
{
"package-specs": {
"module": "commonjs",
"in-source": true
},
"suffix": ".bs.js",
}
This works with both Reason and OCaml files
npm install bs-loader
First install
bs-platform into the project:
$ npm i -D bs-platform
Create a
bsconfig.json for Bucklescript:
/* bsconfig.json */
{
"name": "hello",
"sources": [
"src"
],
"bs-dependencies": [
"reason-react"
],
"reason": {
"react-jsx": 2
}
}
We will also need
reason-react, and
bs-platform. You can install
bs-platform globally and
use
npm link to the link the binary, or install
bs-platform as a devDependency.
Your
package.json should look something like this:
/* package.json */
{
"name": "reason-webpack",
"private": true,
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack"
},
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"devDependencies": {
"bs-loader": "^1.0.0",
"reason-react": "0.1.3",
"webpack": "^2.2.1"
},
"dependencies": {
"react": "^15.4.2",
"react-dom": "^15.4.2"
}
}
To use the loader you must:
.re and
.ml extensions with Webpack
.re and
.ml to use the loader
An example config would look like:
// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path')
module.exports = {
// Entry file can be a Reason or OCaml file
entry: './src/entry.re',
output: {
filename: 'out.js',
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'build')
},
module: {
rules: [
// Set up Reason and OCaml files to use the loader
{ test: /\.(re|ml)$/, use: 'bs-loader' },
]
},
resolve: {
// Add .re and .ml to the list of extensions webpack recognizes
extensions: ['.re', '.ml', '.js']
}
}
bs-loader includes a transform for usage with Jest. This lets Jest run
Reason and OCaml files as tests. An example Jest configuration using
bs-loader:
"jest": {
"moduleFileExtensions": [
"re",
"js",
"ml"
],
"testMatch": [
"**/src/*_test.re"
],
"transform": {
".(re|ml)": "bs-loader"
}
}
Most of these settings are inferred from your
bsconfig.json. These are available
for manual override, but might go away in the future.
module
To tell Webpack to load a module type that isn't JS (for example,
amd or
goog)
give the loader a
module option. For example, to use AMD modules produced by Bucklescript,
use the config
{ test: /\.(re|ml)$/, use: 'bs-loader?module=amd' }
inSource
To use bs-loader with bsb's in-souce builds,
add the
inSource option to your loader config:
{
test: /\.(re|ml)$/,
use: {
loader: 'bs-loader',
options: {
module: 'es6',
inSource: true
}
}
}
cwd
This option specifies what directory to run
bsb from. For example, to
run
bsb from the same directory as your webpack config, use:
{
test: /\.(re|ml)$/,
use: {
loader: 'bs-loader',
options: {
cwd: __dirname
}
}
}
showWarnings
Controls whether
bsb compile warnings are shown. Defaults to
true.