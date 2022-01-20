ReScript bindings for Jest

NOTE: The NPM package has moved to @glennsl/rescript-jest . Remember to update both package.json AND bsconfig.json .

Status

bs-jest is rebranded as rescript-jest

rescript-jest depends on Rescript 9.1.4, Jest 27.3.1 and @ryyppy/rescript-promise 2.1.0.

Starting from Jest 27.0.0 jest-jasmine was replaced by jest-circus changing the semantics for before and after hooks. afterAllAsync and afterAllPromise hooks now time-out consistent with the behavior of beforeAllAsync and beforeAllPromise in version 0.7.0 of bs-jest. beforeAllAsync and beforeAllPromise also now behave consistently with ' afterAllAsync and afterAllPromise when included in skipped test suites.

and hooks now time-out consistent with the behavior of and in version 0.7.0 of bs-jest. and also now behave consistently with ' and when included in skipped test suites. rescript-jest API now uses data-first semantics throughout and uses rescript-promise in place of Js.Promise .

in place of . usefakeTimers() binding updated to address changes in the Jest fake timer API (useFakeTimer(~implementation=[#legacy|#modern], ()))

Deprecated BuckleScript @bs.send.pipe bindings were converted to rescript @send bindings.

bindings were converted to rescript bindings. All tests have been updated to reflect semantic and behavioral changes.

Babel modules have been added as dev dependencies to make generated bs-jest bindings available in ES6 module format.

Babel and Jest config files are included illustrating how to transform ES6 modules for Jest.

To generate ES6 bindings for your project, update bsconfig.json

"suffix" : ".mjs" , "package-specs" : { "module" : "ES6" , "in-source" : true },

Then add @babel/core , @babel/preset-env and babel-jest packages to your project. Also, add babel.config.js

module .exports = { presets : [ [ '@babel/preset-env' , { targets : { node : 'current' }} ] ], "plugins" : [] }

Finally, add minimal jest.config.js

module .exports = { moduleFileExtensions : [ "js" , "mjs" , ], testMatch : [ "**/__tests__/**/*_test.mjs" , "**/__tests__/**/*_test.bs.js" , ], transform : { "^.+\.m?js$" : "babel-jest" }, transformIgnorePatterns : [ "node_modules/(?!(rescript)/)" ],

Update testMatch, transform and transformIgnorePatterns settings depending on where your tests are stored, and other dependenies of your project that may need to be transformed to ES6 format.

Most of what's commonly used is very stable. But the more js-y parts should be considered experimental, such as mocking and some of the expects that don't transfer well, or just don't make sense for testing idiomatic Reason/OCaml code but could be useful for testing js interop.

Global: Fully implemented and tested, apart from require.*

Expect: Mostly implemented. Functionality that makes sense only for JS interop have been moved to ExpectJs . Some functionality does not make sense in a typed language, or is not possible to implement sensibly in Rescript.

. Some functionality does not make sense in a typed language, or is not possible to implement sensibly in Rescript. Mock Functions: Experimental and unsafe implementation, very much in flux. The Jest bindings will most likely be relegated to the MockJs module as it's very quirky to use with native code. A separate native from-scratch implementation might suddenly appear as Mock .

module as it's very quirky to use with native code. A separate native from-scratch implementation might suddenly appear as . The Jest Object: Fake timers are fully implemented and tested. Mock functionality has been moved to JestJs . It's mostly implemented, but experimental and largely untested.

. It's mostly implemented, but experimental and largely untested. Snapshotting: Expect functions exist and work, but there's currently no way to implement custom snapshot serializers.

Example

open Jest; describe("Expect", () => { open Expect; test("toBe", () => expect(1 + 2) -> toBe(3)) }); describe("Expect.Operators", () => { open Expect; open! Expect.Operators; test("==", () => expect(1 + 2) === 3) } );

See the tests for more examples.

Installation

npm install --save-dev @glennsl/rescript-jest

or

yarn install --save-dev @ glennsl / rescript - jest

Then add @glennsl/rescript-jest to bs-dev-dependencies in your bsconfig.json :

{ ... "bs-dev-dependencies" : [ "@glennsl/rescript-jest" ] }

Then add __tests__ to sources in your bsconfig.json :

"sources" : [ { "dir" : "src" }, { "dir" : "__tests__" , "type" : "dev" } ]

Usage

Put tests in a __tests__ directory and use the suffix *test.res / (Make sure to use valid module names. e.g. <name>_test.res is valid while <name>.test.res is not). When compiled they will be put in a __tests__ directory under lib , with a *test.bs.js suffix, ready to be picked up when you run jest . If you're not already familiar with Jest, see the Jest documentation.

One very important difference from Jest is that assertions are not imperative. That is, expect(1 + 2) -> toBe(3) , for example, will not "execute" the assertion then and there. It will instead return an assertion value which must be returned from the test function. Only after the test function has completed will the returned assertion be checked. Any other assertions will be ignored, but unless you explicitly ignore them, it will produce compiler warnings about unused values. This means there can be at most one assertion per test. But it also means there must be at least one assertion per test. You can't forget an assertion in a branch, and think the test passes when in fact it doesn't even test anything. It will also force you to write simple tests that are easy to understand and refactor, and will give you more information about what's wrong when something does go wrong.

At first sight this may still seem very limiting, and if you write very imperative code it really is, but I'd argue the real problem then is the imperative code. There are however some workarounds that can alleviate this:

Compare multiple values by wrapping them in a tuple: expect((this, that)) -> toBe((3, 4))

Use the testAll function to generate tests based on a list of data

function to generate tests based on a list of data Use describe and/or beforeAll to do setup for a group of tests. Code written in Rescript is immutable by default. Take advantage of it.

and/or to do setup for a group of tests. Code written in Rescript is immutable by default. Take advantage of it. Write a helper function if you find yourself repeating code. That's what functions are for, after all. You can even write a helper function to generate tests.

If you're still struggling, make an issue on GitHub or bring it up in Discord. We'll either figure out a good way to do it with what we already have, or realize that something actually is missing and add it.

Documentation

For the moment, please refer to Jest.resi.

Extensions

bs-jest-dom - Custom matchers to test the state of the DOM

Troubleshooting

If you encounter the error SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module , it may be that you are mixing es6 and commonjs modules in your project. For example, this can happen when you are building a React project since React builds are always in ES6. To fix this, please do the following:

Make sure your bsconfig.json compiles "es6" or "es6-global" : "package-specs" : { "module" : "es6" , }

compiles or : Install esbuild-jest through yarn or npm as a devDependency .

or as a . Build your Rescript project with deps: rescript build -with-deps .

. Add this to your Jest config (or jest of your package.json ): { "transform" : { "^.+\\.jsx?$" : "esbuild-jest" }, "transformIgnorePatterns" : [ "<rootDir>/node_modules/(?!(rescript|@glennsl/rescript-jest)/)" ] }

of your ): The property "transformIgnorePatterns" is an array of strings. Either you do some regex or organize them in an array. Please make sure all folders in node_modules involving compiled .res/.ml/.re files and the like such as rescript or @glennsl/rescript-jest are mentioned in the aforementioned array.

This problem is also addressed in Issue #63.

Contribute

git clone https://github.com/glennsl/rescript-jest.git cd rescript-jest npm install

Then build and run tests with npm test , start watchers for rescript and jest with npm run watch:rescript and npm run watch:jest respectively. Install screen to be able to use npm run watch:screen to run both watchers in a single terminal window.

Changes

[BREAKING] Removed the unnecessarily verbose generated namespace.

Moved repository from glennsl/rescript-jest to glennsl/rescript-jest

to Renamed published package to @glennsl/rescript-jest

[BREAKING] Converted source code to ReScript, hence will no longer work with versions of BuckleScript that lack ReScript support.

[BREAKING] As of Jest 27.0.0, Jest-Circus replaces Jest-Jasmine by default leading to change in behavior of async and Promise before and after hooks.

[BREAKING] As the |> operator is deprecated in Recript 9.x, all APIs now use data-first ( -> ) semantics.

[BREAKING] Actually removed toThrowException , toThrowMessage and toThrowMessageRe as they relied on assumptions about BuckleScript internals that no longer hold.

Added Expect.toContainEqual

Updated to Jest 26.5.2

Upgraded bs-platform to 8.3.1

Added Expect.toMatchInlineSnapshot

Updated to Jest 25.1.0

Added Todo.test

Updated jest to 24.3.1

Fixed jest warnings not to return anything from describe callbacks by explicitly returning undefined (otherwise BuckleScript will return something else like () , which is represented as 0 )

callbacks by explicitly returning (otherwise BuckleScript will return something else like , which is represented as ) Fixed several newly uncovered uncurrying issues caused by surprise breaking changes in BuckleScript (Thanks again, Bob!)

Added Jest.advanceTimersByTime , which is basically just an alias of Jest.runTimersToTime

Added Expect.not__ for transitional compatibility with Reason syntax change of "unkeywording" not by mangling it into not_ , and not_ into not__ and so on.

Made uncurrying explicit for afterAllPromise too.

Made uncurrying explicit to fix a breaking change in implicit uncurrying from bs-platform 4.0.7 (Thanks Bob!)

Removed some optimizations on skipped tests that Jest 23 suddenly started objecting to (#30)

Added MockJs.new0 , new1 and new2

, and Added timeout argument to testAsync and testPromise functions

argument to and functions Added beforeEachAsync , beforeEachPromise , afterEachAsync and afterEachPromise

, , and Added beforeAllAsync , beforeAllPromise , afterAllAsync and afterAllPromise

Moved repository from reasonml-community/bs-jest to glennsl/bs-jest

to Renamed NPM package from bs-jest to @glennsl/bs-jest

Added toThrowException

Fixed an issue with custom Runner implementation shadowing the global test function from jest

function from jest Fixed a typo in the js boundary of not_ |> toBeLessThanEqual