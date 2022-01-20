NOTE: The NPM package has moved to
@glennsl/rescript-jest. Remember to update both
package.json AND
bsconfig.json.
afterAllAsync and
afterAllPromise hooks now time-out consistent with the behavior of
beforeAllAsync and
beforeAllPromise in version 0.7.0 of bs-jest.
beforeAllAsync and
beforeAllPromise also now behave consistently with '
afterAllAsync and
afterAllPromise when included in skipped test suites.
rescript-promise in place of
Js.Promise.
@bs.send.pipe bindings were converted to rescript
@send bindings.
To generate ES6 bindings for your project, update bsconfig.json
"suffix": ".mjs",
"package-specs": {
"module": "ES6",
"in-source": true
},
Then add
@babel/core,
@babel/preset-env and
babel-jest packages to your project. Also, add babel.config.js
module.exports = {
presets: [
['@babel/preset-env',
{targets: {node: 'current'}}
]
],
"plugins": []
}
Finally, add minimal jest.config.js
module.exports = {
moduleFileExtensions: [
"js",
"mjs",
],
testMatch: [
"**/__tests__/**/*_test.mjs",
"**/__tests__/**/*_test.bs.js",
],
transform: {
"^.+\.m?js$": "babel-jest"
},
transformIgnorePatterns: [
"node_modules/(?!(rescript)/)"
],
Update testMatch, transform and transformIgnorePatterns settings depending on where your tests are stored, and other dependenies of your project that may need to be transformed to ES6 format.
Most of what's commonly used is very stable. But the more js-y parts should be considered experimental, such as mocking and some of the expects that don't transfer well, or just don't make sense for testing idiomatic Reason/OCaml code but could be useful for testing js interop.
require.*
ExpectJs. Some functionality does not make sense in a typed language, or is not possible to implement sensibly in Rescript.
MockJs module as it's very quirky to use with native code. A separate native from-scratch implementation might suddenly appear as
Mock.
JestJs. It's mostly implemented, but experimental and largely untested.
open Jest;
describe("Expect", () => {
open Expect;
test("toBe", () =>
expect(1 + 2) -> toBe(3))
});
describe("Expect.Operators", () => {
open Expect;
open! Expect.Operators;
test("==", () =>
expect(1 + 2) === 3)
}
);
See the tests for more examples.
npm install --save-dev @glennsl/rescript-jest
or
yarn install --save-dev @glennsl/rescript-jest
Then add
@glennsl/rescript-jest to
bs-dev-dependencies in your
bsconfig.json:
{
...
"bs-dev-dependencies": ["@glennsl/rescript-jest"]
}
Then add
__tests__ to
sources in your
bsconfig.json:
"sources": [
{
"dir": "src"
},
{
"dir": "__tests__",
"type": "dev"
}
]
Put tests in a
__tests__ directory and use the suffix
*test.res/ (Make sure to use valid module names. e.g.
<name>_test.res is valid while
<name>.test.res is not). When compiled they will be put in a
__tests__ directory under
lib, with a
*test.bs.js suffix, ready to be picked up when you run
jest. If you're not already familiar with Jest, see the Jest documentation.
One very important difference from Jest is that assertions are not imperative. That is,
expect(1 + 2) -> toBe(3), for example, will not "execute" the assertion then and there. It will instead return an
assertion value which must be returned from the test function. Only after the test function has completed will the returned assertion be checked. Any other assertions will be ignored, but unless you explicitly ignore them, it will produce compiler warnings about unused values. This means there can be at most one assertion per test. But it also means there must be at least one assertion per test. You can't forget an assertion in a branch, and think the test passes when in fact it doesn't even test anything. It will also force you to write simple tests that are easy to understand and refactor, and will give you more information about what's wrong when something does go wrong.
At first sight this may still seem very limiting, and if you write very imperative code it really is, but I'd argue the real problem then is the imperative code. There are however some workarounds that can alleviate this:
expect((this, that)) -> toBe((3, 4))
testAll function to generate tests based on a list of data
describe and/or
beforeAll to do setup for a group of tests. Code written in Rescript is immutable by default. Take advantage of it.
For the moment, please refer to Jest.resi.
If you encounter the error
SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module, it may be that you are mixing
es6 and
commonjs modules in your project. For example, this can happen when you are building a React project since React builds are always in ES6. To fix this, please do the following:
bsconfig.json compiles
"es6" or
"es6-global":
"package-specs": {
"module": "es6",
}
yarn or
npm as a
devDependency.
rescript build -with-deps.
jest of your
package.json):
{
"transform": {
"^.+\\.jsx?$": "esbuild-jest"
},
"transformIgnorePatterns": ["<rootDir>/node_modules/(?!(rescript|@glennsl/rescript-jest)/)"]
}
"transformIgnorePatterns" is an array of strings. Either you do some regex or organize them in an array. Please make sure all folders in
node_modules involving compiled .res/.ml/.re files and the like such as
rescript or
@glennsl/rescript-jest are mentioned in the aforementioned array.
This problem is also addressed in Issue #63.
git clone https://github.com/glennsl/rescript-jest.git
cd rescript-jest
npm install
Then build and run tests with
npm test, start watchers for
rescriptand
jest with
npm run watch:rescript and
npm run watch:jest respectively. Install
screen to be able to use
npm run watch:screen to run both watchers in a single terminal window.
glennsl/rescript-jest to
glennsl/rescript-jest
@glennsl/rescript-jest
|> operator is deprecated in Recript 9.x, all APIs now use data-first (
->) semantics.
toThrowException,
toThrowMessage and
toThrowMessageRe as they relied on assumptions about BuckleScript internals that no longer hold.
Expect.toContainEqual
Expect.toMatchInlineSnapshot
Todo.test
describe callbacks by explicitly returning
undefined (otherwise BuckleScript will return something else like
(), which is represented as
0)
Jest.advanceTimersByTime, which is basically just an alias of
Jest.runTimersToTime
Expect.not__ for transitional compatibility with Reason syntax change of "unkeywording"
not by mangling it into
not_, and
not_ into
not__ and so on.
afterAllPromise too.
bs-platform 4.0.7 (Thanks Bob!)
MockJs.new0,
new1 and
new2
timeout argument to
testAsync and
testPromise functions
beforeEachAsync,
beforeEachPromise,
afterEachAsync and
afterEachPromise
beforeAllAsync,
beforeAllPromise,
afterAllAsync and
afterAllPromise
reasonml-community/bs-jest to
glennsl/bs-jest
bs-jest to
@glennsl/bs-jest
toThrowException
test function from jest
not_ |> toBeLessThanEqual
testAll,
Only.testAll,
Skip.testAll that generates tests from a list of inputs
fail
expectFn