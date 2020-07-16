Low-level bindings to fetch for BuckleScript.
bs-fetch is intended as a thin layer atop the JS API, upon which more high-level and idiomatic libraries can be made. Once such a library has been established, these bindings will likely be refactored to be even thinner.
Js.Promise.(
Fetch.fetch("/api/hellos/1")
|> then_(Fetch.Response.text)
|> then_(text => print_endline(text) |> resolve)
);
npm install --save bs-fetch
Then add
bs-fetch to
bs-dependencies in your
bsconfig.json:
{
...
"bs-dependencies": ["bs-fetch"]
}
See usage examples in
ocaml_examples.ml and
reason_examples.re. The source is a single file!
fetch is a Web API that isn't available out-of-the-box in Node.js, and will therefore need to be polyfilled. isomorphic-fetch one such polyfill that seems to work well. Just install it via npm and add
[%raw "require('isomorphic-fetch')"] to the top of your main file, but be aware that there are some subtle differences and even parts that are missing entirely.
FormData bindings
Response._type was generating
_type instead of
type
Response._type to
Response.type_ to follow the name mangling convention trends
AbortController
Headers.append and
Headers.delete. They were missing the return type.
bs-platform to 5.0.4 to stop compiler from complaining.
HeadersInit.makeWithDict so as to be able to make headers in OCaml too
bs-platform >= 3.0.0 due to internal dependency on Js.boolean that has now been removed
Bs_fetch module to
Fetch.
Bs_fetch is kept around as an alias for backwards compatibility, but should be considered deprecated.