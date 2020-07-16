Low-level bindings to fetch for BuckleScript.

bs-fetch is intended as a thin layer atop the JS API, upon which more high-level and idiomatic libraries can be made. Once such a library has been established, these bindings will likely be refactored to be even thinner.

Example

Js.Promise.( Fetch.fetch("/api/hellos/1") |> then_(Fetch.Response.text) |> then_(text => print_endline(text) |> resolve) );

Installation

npm install --save bs-fetch

Then add bs-fetch to bs-dependencies in your bsconfig.json :

{ ... "bs-dependencies" : [ "bs-fetch" ] }

Usage

See usage examples in ocaml_examples.ml and reason_examples.re . The source is a single file!

Node.js polyfill

fetch is a Web API that isn't available out-of-the-box in Node.js, and will therefore need to be polyfilled. isomorphic-fetch one such polyfill that seems to work well. Just install it via npm and add [%raw "require('isomorphic-fetch')"] to the top of your main file, but be aware that there are some subtle differences and even parts that are missing entirely.

Changes

Added FormData bindings

Bugfix: Response._type was generating _type instead of type

was generating instead of Breaking: Rename Response._type to Response.type_ to follow the name mangling convention trends

Added AbortController

Fixed Headers.append and Headers.delete . They were missing the return type.

Bumped bs-platform to 5.0.4 to stop compiler from complaining.

Added HeadersInit.makeWithDict so as to be able to make headers in OCaml too

so as to be able to make headers in OCaml too Require bs-platform >= 3.0.0 due to internal dependency on Js.boolean that has now been removed