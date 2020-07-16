openbase logo
bs-fetch

by reasonml-community
0.6.2 (see all)

Fetch bindings for BuckleScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

bs-fetch

Low-level bindings to fetch for BuckleScript.

npm Issues Last Commit Size

bs-fetch is intended as a thin layer atop the JS API, upon which more high-level and idiomatic libraries can be made. Once such a library has been established, these bindings will likely be refactored to be even thinner.

Example

Js.Promise.(
  Fetch.fetch("/api/hellos/1")
  |> then_(Fetch.Response.text)
  |> then_(text => print_endline(text) |> resolve)
);

Installation

npm install --save bs-fetch

Then add bs-fetch to bs-dependencies in your bsconfig.json:

{
  ...
  "bs-dependencies": ["bs-fetch"]
}

Usage

See usage examples in ocaml_examples.ml and reason_examples.re. The source is a single file!

Node.js polyfill

fetch is a Web API that isn't available out-of-the-box in Node.js, and will therefore need to be polyfilled. isomorphic-fetch one such polyfill that seems to work well. Just install it via npm and add [%raw "require('isomorphic-fetch')"] to the top of your main file, but be aware that there are some subtle differences and even parts that are missing entirely.

Changes

0.6.2

  • Added FormData bindings

0.6.0

  • Bugfix: Response._type was generating _type instead of type
  • Breaking: Rename Response._type to Response.type_ to follow the name mangling convention trends

0.5.2

  • Added AbortController

0.5.0

  • Fixed Headers.append and Headers.delete. They were missing the return type.

0.4.0

  • Bumped bs-platform to 5.0.4 to stop compiler from complaining.

0.3.0

  • Added HeadersInit.makeWithDict so as to be able to make headers in OCaml too
  • Require bs-platform >= 3.0.0 due to internal dependency on Js.boolean that has now been removed

0.2.0

  • Rename Bs_fetch module to Fetch. Bs_fetch is kept around as an alias for backwards compatibility, but should be considered deprecated.

