Express bindings for BuckleScript in Reason.

Installing

Install bs-express using npm:

npm install --save bs-express

Add bs-express as a dependency to your bsconfig.json :

{ "name" : "your-project" , "bs-dependencies" : [ "bs-express" ] }

Right now the library is somewhat underdocumented, so please view the interface file Express.rei or the example folder to see library usage.

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, you can follow the instructions below to get things working locally.

Getting Started

After cloning the repo, install the dependencies

npm install

Build and start the example server:

npm start

Running the tests

To run tests, run the command: