BuckleScript bindings for Enzyme
⚠️ Note: This package is deprecated. It's recommended that you instead use Reason Testing Library. ⚠️
shallow and
mount APIs are implemented
simulate method is currently wrapped in multiple
simulateN functions
to handle mixed variadic arguments
render API isn't implemented
Using the excellent bs-jest and Airbnb's official enzyme-adapter-react-16.
open Jest;
Enzyme.configureEnzyme(Enzyme.react_16_adapter());
let setup = (~title="Test", ~handleClick=(_evt) => (), ()) =>
Enzyme.shallow(<DummyComponent title handleClick />);
let header = (wrapper) =>
wrapper
|> Enzyme.Shallow.find("#header")
|> Enzyme.Shallow.first;
let listItems = (wrapper) =>
wrapper
|> Enzyme.Shallow.find("#list")
|> Enzyme.Shallow.children;
describe("DummyComponent", () => {
open Expect;
test("renders a #header", () => {
let title = "A test title";
let wrapper = setup(~title, ());
let headerNodes = wrapper |> header;
expect(Enzyme.Shallow.length(headerNodes)) |> toBe(1)
});
test("has the expected h1 tag in the #header", () => {
let title = "A test title";
let wrapper = setup(~title, ());
let expectedNode = <h1> (ReasonReact.stringToElement(title)) </h1>;
expect(Enzyme.Shallow.contains(expectedNode, wrapper)) |> toBe(true)
});
test("initially has its `clicked` state set to false", () => {
let wrapper = setup();
let {clicked}: DummyComponent.state = Enzyme.Shallow.state(wrapper);
expect(clicked) |> toBe(false)
});
test("folds left properly", () => {
let items = setup() |> listItems;
let result = Enzyme.Shallow.foldLeft((text, node) => text ++ Enzyme.Shallow.text(node), "", items);
expect(result) |> toBe("OneTwoThree")
});
test("maps properly", () => {
let items = setup() |> listItems;
let result = Enzyme.Shallow.map(node => Enzyme.Shallow.text(node), items);
expect(result) |> toEqual([|"One", "Two", "Three"|])
});
});
See more examples in the project's tests directory.
With npm:
npm install --save-dev bs-enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16
With Yarn:
yarn add --dev bs-enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16
Then add
bs-enzyme to
bs-dev-dependencies in your
bsconfig.json:
{
...
"bs-dev-dependencies": ["bs-enzyme"]
}
Note: If you're using this package with
bs-jest, be sure to list
bs-enzyme first in your dependencies.