BuckleScript bindings for Enzyme

⚠️ Note: This package is deprecated. It's recommended that you instead use Reason Testing Library. ⚠️

Status

Most of the shallow and mount APIs are implemented

and APIs are implemented The simulate method is currently wrapped in multiple simulateN functions to handle mixed variadic arguments

method is currently wrapped in multiple functions to handle mixed variadic arguments The render API isn't implemented

API isn't implemented I haven't extensively tested most of the functions, so some might be broken

Example

Using the excellent bs-jest and Airbnb's official enzyme-adapter-react-16.

open Jest; Enzyme.configureEnzyme(Enzyme.react_16_adapter()); let setup = (~title="Test", ~handleClick=(_evt) => (), ()) => Enzyme.shallow(<DummyComponent title handleClick />); let header = (wrapper) => wrapper |> Enzyme.Shallow.find("#header") |> Enzyme.Shallow.first; let listItems = (wrapper) => wrapper |> Enzyme.Shallow.find("#list") |> Enzyme.Shallow.children; describe("DummyComponent", () => { open Expect; test("renders a #header", () => { let title = "A test title"; let wrapper = setup(~title, ()); let headerNodes = wrapper |> header; expect(Enzyme.Shallow.length(headerNodes)) |> toBe(1) }); test("has the expected h1 tag in the #header", () => { let title = "A test title"; let wrapper = setup(~title, ()); let expectedNode = <h1> (ReasonReact.stringToElement(title)) </h1>; expect(Enzyme.Shallow.contains(expectedNode, wrapper)) |> toBe(true) }); test("initially has its `clicked` state set to false", () => { let wrapper = setup(); let {clicked}: DummyComponent.state = Enzyme.Shallow.state(wrapper); expect(clicked) |> toBe(false) }); test("folds left properly", () => { let items = setup() |> listItems; let result = Enzyme.Shallow.foldLeft((text, node) => text ++ Enzyme.Shallow.text(node), "", items); expect(result) |> toBe("OneTwoThree") }); test("maps properly", () => { let items = setup() |> listItems; let result = Enzyme.Shallow.map(node => Enzyme.Shallow.text(node), items); expect(result) |> toEqual([|"One", "Two", "Three"|]) }); });

See more examples in the project's tests directory.

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save-dev bs-enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16

With Yarn:

yarn add --dev bs-enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16

Then add bs-enzyme to bs-dev-dependencies in your bsconfig.json :

{ ... "bs-dev-dependencies" : [ "bs-enzyme" ] }