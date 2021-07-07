openbase logo
bs-enzyme

by Rhys Powell
0.6.1 (see all)

Bucklescript bindings for Enzyme

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

289

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bs-enzyme

Travis npm (scoped)

BuckleScript bindings for Enzyme

⚠️ Note: This package is deprecated. It's recommended that you instead use Reason Testing Library. ⚠️

Status

  • Most of the shallow and mount APIs are implemented
  • The simulate method is currently wrapped in multiple simulateN functions to handle mixed variadic arguments
  • The render API isn't implemented
  • I haven't extensively tested most of the functions, so some might be broken

Example

Using the excellent bs-jest and Airbnb's official enzyme-adapter-react-16.

open Jest;

Enzyme.configureEnzyme(Enzyme.react_16_adapter());

let setup = (~title="Test", ~handleClick=(_evt) => (), ()) =>
  Enzyme.shallow(<DummyComponent title handleClick />);

let header = (wrapper) =>
wrapper
  |> Enzyme.Shallow.find("#header")
  |> Enzyme.Shallow.first;

let listItems = (wrapper) =>
  wrapper
  |> Enzyme.Shallow.find("#list")
  |> Enzyme.Shallow.children;

describe("DummyComponent", () => {
  open Expect;

  test("renders a #header", () => {
    let title = "A test title";
    let wrapper = setup(~title, ());
    let headerNodes = wrapper |> header;
    expect(Enzyme.Shallow.length(headerNodes)) |> toBe(1)
  });

  test("has the expected h1 tag in the #header", () => {
    let title = "A test title";
    let wrapper = setup(~title, ());
    let expectedNode = <h1> (ReasonReact.stringToElement(title)) </h1>;
    expect(Enzyme.Shallow.contains(expectedNode, wrapper)) |> toBe(true)
  });

  test("initially has its `clicked` state set to false", () => {
    let wrapper = setup();
    let {clicked}: DummyComponent.state = Enzyme.Shallow.state(wrapper);
    expect(clicked) |> toBe(false)
  });

  test("folds left properly", () => {
    let items = setup() |> listItems;
    let result = Enzyme.Shallow.foldLeft((text, node) => text ++ Enzyme.Shallow.text(node), "", items);
    expect(result) |> toBe("OneTwoThree")
  });

  test("maps properly", () => {
    let items = setup() |> listItems;
    let result = Enzyme.Shallow.map(node => Enzyme.Shallow.text(node), items);
    expect(result) |> toEqual([|"One", "Two", "Three"|])
  });
});

See more examples in the project's tests directory.

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save-dev bs-enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16

With Yarn:

yarn add --dev bs-enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16

Then add bs-enzyme to bs-dev-dependencies in your bsconfig.json:

{
  ...
  "bs-dev-dependencies": ["bs-enzyme"]
}

Note: If you're using this package with bs-jest, be sure to list bs-enzyme first in your dependencies.

