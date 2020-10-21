BuckleScript bindings for dom-testing-library.

Documentation

Installation

$ yarn add --dev bs-dom-testing-library $ npm install --save-dev bs-dom-testing-library

Usage

Add to bsconfig.json

{ "bs-dev-dependencies" : [ "bs-dom-testing-library" ] }

/* Header_test .re */ open Jest ; open Expect ; open Webapi . Dom ; open Webapi . Dom . Element ; test( "header exists" , () => { let div = Document .createElement( "div" , document); div->setInnerHTML({|<h1> Hello , World !</h1>|}); div |> getByText(~matcher= `Str ( "Hello, World!" )) |> expect |> ExpectJs .toBeTruthy; });

Examples

See src/__tests__ for some examples.

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/wyze/bs-dom-testing-library.git $ cd bs-dom-testing-library $ yarn

Build

$ yarn build

Test

$ yarn test

Change Log

Add waitForElementToBeRemoved (@wyze in #23)

Add more ByRole options (@wyze in #22)

Update some of the utility functions (@wyze in #21)

Add sponsor button (@wyze in dec1dab)

Upgrade to latest dependencies (@wyze in #20)

License

MIT © Neil Kistner