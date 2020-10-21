BuckleScript bindings for dom-testing-library.
$ yarn add --dev bs-dom-testing-library
# or..
$ npm install --save-dev bs-dom-testing-library
bsconfig.json
{
"bs-dev-dependencies": [
"bs-dom-testing-library"
]
}
bs-jest
/* Header_test.re */
open Jest;
open Expect;
open Webapi.Dom;
open Webapi.Dom.Element;
test("header exists", () => {
let div = Document.createElement("div", document);
div->setInnerHTML({|<h1>Hello, World!</h1>|});
div
|> getByText(~matcher=`Str("Hello, World!"))
|> expect
|> ExpectJs.toBeTruthy;
});
See
src/__tests__ for some examples.
$ git clone https://github.com/wyze/bs-dom-testing-library.git
$ cd bs-dom-testing-library
$ yarn # or `npm install`
$ yarn build
$ yarn test
MIT © Neil Kistner