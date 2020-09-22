openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bdf

bs-date-fns

by Arnoldas Sidlauskas
0.1.6 (see all)

Bucklescript bindings to date-fns

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

244

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bucklescript bindings to date-fns

New 2.x bindings

You can npm install bs-date-fns@next for the new 2.x date-fns bindings which have been switched to t-first convention so you should use -> instead of |> to pipe arguments. It is more in line with the rest of ecosystem and will lead to smaller bundle sizes, because flipping arguments has led to problems with tree-shaking. However that does mean breaking changes. Also it's a major version bump in date-fns itself so that has caused breaking-changes too, refer to date-fns documentation for that.

1.x bindings

Current default npm release includes bindings for all date-fns functions using 1.x. It's missing support for locales.

Getting started

npm install bs-date-fns --save

Add "bs-date-fns" to bs-dependencies in your project's bsconfig.json

Differences from original date-fns API

In bindings the date parameter is moved to last position in a bunch of functions to work better with currying and make better use of pipe operator. Most of these can be seen from types. The ones that have same types but are different from date-fns:

laterDate |> DateFns.isAfter(earlierDate) /* true */
DateFns.isAfter(earlierDate, laterDate) /* true */

earlierDate |> DateFns.isBefore(laterDate) /* true */
DateFns.isBefore(laterDate, earlierDate) /* true */

middleDate |> DateFns.isWithinRange(earliestDate, latestDate) /* true */
DateFns.isWithinRange(earliestDate, latestDate, middleDate) /* true */

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial