A little plugin which makes Bootstrap 4 custom file input dynamic with no dependencies.

You can use it on React and Angular too because this plugin is written with the most used JavaScript framework: VanillaJS.

Demo

Features:

Works with Bootstrap 4

Works without dependencies and jQuery

Display file name

Display file names for multiple input

input Reset your custom file input to its initial state

Handle form reset

Allow custom selectors for input, and form

Allow to drag and drop files

Allow you to change the default display with a child in the <label> element

element Built in UMD to be used everywhere

Small, only 2kb and less if you gzip it

Table of contents

Install

With npm

npm install bs-custom-file-input --save

CDN

CDN Link jsDelivr https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-custom-file-input/dist/bs-custom-file-input.js jsDelivr, minified https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-custom-file-input/dist/bs-custom-file-input.min.js

How to use it

You should wait for the document ready event and call the init method to make your custom file input dynamic. We expose one global variable available everywhere: bsCustomFileInput

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { bsCustomFileInput.init() })

Use it with npm

import bsCustomFileInput from 'bs-custom-file-input'

For more examples check out this file.

This library is UMD ready so you can use it everywhere.

Methods

init

Finds your Bootstrap custom file input and will make them dynamic.

Parameters

inputSelector default value: .custom-file input[type="file"] type: string You can pass a custom input selector, but be sure to pass a file input selector

formSelector default value: form type: string Allows you to pass a custom form selector, but be sure to pass a form selector



destroy

Removes this plugin from your Bootstrap custom file input and restore them at their first initial state

Compatibility

bsCustomFileInput is compatible with:

IE10+

Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Chrome Android

Safari iOS

You can find our BrowserStack list of browsers here.

Support me

If you want to thank me, you can support me and become my Patron

Thanks

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers!

License

MIT