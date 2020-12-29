A little plugin which makes Bootstrap 4 custom file input dynamic with no dependencies.
You can use it on React and Angular too because this plugin is written with the most used JavaScript framework: VanillaJS.
Features:
multiple input
<label> element
npm install bs-custom-file-input --save
|CDN
|Link
|jsDelivr
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-custom-file-input/dist/bs-custom-file-input.js
|jsDelivr, minified
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-custom-file-input/dist/bs-custom-file-input.min.js
You should wait for the document ready event and call the
init method to make your custom file input dynamic.
We expose one global variable available everywhere:
bsCustomFileInput
$(document).ready(function () {
bsCustomFileInput.init()
})
import bsCustomFileInput from 'bs-custom-file-input'
For more examples check out this file.
This library is UMD ready so you can use it everywhere.
Finds your Bootstrap custom file input and will make them dynamic.
inputSelector
.custom-file input[type="file"]
string
You can pass a custom input selector, but be sure to pass a file input selector
formSelector
form
string
Allows you to pass a custom form selector, but be sure to pass a form selector
Removes this plugin from your Bootstrap custom file input and restore them at their first initial state
bsCustomFileInput is compatible with:
You can find our BrowserStack list of browsers here.
