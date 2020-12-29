openbase logo
bcf

bs-custom-file-input

by Johann-S
1.3.4

A little plugin for Bootstrap 4 custom file input

Readme

bs-custom-file-input

A little plugin which makes Bootstrap 4 custom file input dynamic with no dependencies.

You can use it on React and Angular too because this plugin is written with the most used JavaScript framework: VanillaJS.

Demo

Features:

  • Works with Bootstrap 4
  • Works without dependencies and jQuery
  • Display file name
  • Display file names for multiple input
  • Reset your custom file input to its initial state
  • Handle form reset
  • Allow custom selectors for input, and form
  • Allow to drag and drop files
  • Allow you to change the default display with a child in the <label> element
  • Built in UMD to be used everywhere
  • Small, only 2kb and less if you gzip it

Install

With npm

npm install bs-custom-file-input --save

CDN

CDNLink
jsDelivrhttps://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-custom-file-input/dist/bs-custom-file-input.js
jsDelivr, minifiedhttps://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-custom-file-input/dist/bs-custom-file-input.min.js

How to use it

You should wait for the document ready event and call the init method to make your custom file input dynamic. We expose one global variable available everywhere: bsCustomFileInput

$(document).ready(function () {
  bsCustomFileInput.init()
})

Use it with npm

import bsCustomFileInput from 'bs-custom-file-input'

For more examples check out this file.

This library is UMD ready so you can use it everywhere.

Methods

init

Finds your Bootstrap custom file input and will make them dynamic.

Parameters

  • inputSelector

    • default value: .custom-file input[type="file"]
    • type: string

    You can pass a custom input selector, but be sure to pass a file input selector

  • formSelector

    • default value: form
    • type: string

    Allows you to pass a custom form selector, but be sure to pass a form selector

destroy

Removes this plugin from your Bootstrap custom file input and restore them at their first initial state

Compatibility

bsCustomFileInput is compatible with:

  • IE10+
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Chrome
  • Safari
  • Chrome Android
  • Safari iOS

You can find our BrowserStack list of browsers here.

License

MIT

