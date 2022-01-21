Statically typed DSL for writing css in reason.
The bs-css library contains type css core definitions, it has different implementations:
ReactDOMRe.Style.t (reason-react)
If you know another implementation that can be added, send a link in an issue or create a PR.
npm install --save bs-css-emotion
or
yarn add bs-css-emotion
In your
bsconfig.json, include
"bs-css" and
"bs-css-emotion" in the
bs-dependencies.
You can replace
bs-css-emotion with
bs-css-dom in the above instructions if you prefer
to use React styles, or
bs-css-fela for a different runtime.
module Theme = {
let basePadding = CssJs.px(5)
let textColor = CssJs.black
}
module Styles = {
/*
Open the Css module, so we can access the style properties below without prefixing them with Css.
You can use either Css or CssJs: Css module is using lists, CssJs is using arrays.
If you're targeting js and/or using Rescript, prefer CssJs
*/
open CssJs
let card = style(. [
display(flexBox),
flexDirection(column),
alignItems(stretch),
backgroundColor(white),
boxShadow(Shadow.box(~y=px(3), ~blur=px(5), rgba(0, 0, 0, #num(0.3)))),
// You can add non-standard and other unsafe style declarations using the `unsafe` function, with strings as the two arguments
unsafe("-webkit-overflow-scrolling", "touch"),
// You can place all your theme styles in Theme.re and access as normal module
padding(Theme.basePadding),
])
let title = style(. [
fontSize(rem(1.5)),
lineHeight(#abs(1.25)),
color(Theme.textColor),
marginBottom(Theme.basePadding),
])
let actionButton = disabled =>
style(. [
background(disabled ? darkgray : white),
color(black),
border(px(1), solid, black),
borderRadius(px(3)),
])
}
@react.component
let make = () =>
<div className=Styles.card>
<h1 className=Styles.title> {React.string("Hello")} </h1>
<button className={Styles.actionButton(false)} />
</div>
Global css
You can define global css rules with
global
open CssJs
global(. "body", [margin(px(0))])
global(. "h1, h2, h3", [color(rgb(33, 33, 33))])
Keyframes
Define animation keyframes;
open CssJs
let bounce = keyframes(. [
(0, [transform(scale(0.1, 0.1)), opacity(0.0)]),
(60, [transform(scale(1.2, 1.2)), opacity(1.0)]),
(100, [transform(scale(1.0, 1.0)), opacity(1.0)]),
])
let styles = style(. [
animationName(bounce),
animationDuration(2000),
width(px(50)),
height(px(50)),
backgroundColor(rgb(255, 0, 0)),
])
// ...
<div className=styles> {React.string("bounce!")} </div>
Css attributes
For some CSS parameters (like setting padding on an input field), one needs to use CSS attributes like so:
input[type="text"] {
padding:20px;
}
The
selector function can be used:
open CssJs
let styles = style(. [selector("input[type='text']", [padding(px(20))])])
You should avoid trying to merge styles in the same list of rules or by concatinating lists. A list of rules is converted into a JS object before being passed to Emotion where every property becomes a key in the object. This means you lose any earlier rule if you have another rule with the same property later in the list. This is especially noticable when writing sub-selectors and media queries
Trying to merge styles by just using
List.concat can result in unexpected results.
This example:
let base = Css.[
padding(px(0)),
fontSize(px(1))
];
let overrides = Css.[
padding(px(20)),
fontSize(px(24)),
color(blue)
];
let media1 = Css.[
media("(max-width: 768px)", [
padding(px(10))
])
];
let media2 = Css.[
media("(max-width: 768px)", [
fontSize(px(16)),
color(red)
])
];
let mergedStyles = [base, overrides, media1, media2]->List.concat->Css.style;
generates the following:
.css-1nuk4bg {
padding: 20px;
font-size: 24px;
color: #0000ff;
}
@media (max-width: 768px) {
.css-1nuk4bg {
font-size: 16px;
color: #ff0000;
}
}
As you can see both properties from
base are overwritten (as opposed to overridden in css) and the media query in
media1 is also lost because the media query from
media2 overwrites it.
merge method
merge safely merges styles by name. Uses Emotion’s
cx method.
open CssJs
let mergedStyles = merge(. [
style(. [padding(px(0)), fontSize(px(1))]),
style(. [padding(px(20)), fontSize(px(24)), color(blue)]),
style(. [media("(max-width: 768px)", [padding(px(10))])]),
style(. [media("(max-width: 768px)", [fontSize(px(16)), color(red)])]),
])
Generates the following:
.css-q0lkhz {
padding: 0px;
font-size: 1px;
padding: 20px;
font-size: 24px;
color: #0000ff;
}
@media (max-width: 768px) {
.css-q0lkhz {
padding: 10px;
}
}
@media (max-width: 768px) {
.css-q0lkhz {
font-size: 16px;
color: #ff0000;
}
}
Nothing is lost and everything ends up in the final stylesheet where normal overrides apply.
First you need to use a provider in your Jsx:
let renderer = createRenderer()
switch ReactDOM.querySelector("#app") {
| None => ()
| Some(dom) =>
ReactDOM.render(<CssReact.RendererProvider renderer> ... </CssReact.RendererProvider>, dom)
}
Then, you need to use the useFela hook in your Jsx:
module Styles = {
/*
Open the Css module, so we can access the style properties below without prefixing them with Css.
You can use either Css or CssJs: Css module is using lists, CssJs is using arrays.
If you're targeting js and/or using Rescript, prefer CssJs
*/
open Css
let card = style(. [
display(flexBox),
flexDirection(column),
alignItems(stretch),
backgroundColor(white),
boxShadow(Shadow.box(~y=px(3), ~blur=px(5), rgba(0, 0, 0, #num(0.3)))),
// You can add non-standard and other unsafe style declarations using the `unsafe` function, with strings as the two arguments
unsafe("-webkit-overflow-scrolling", "touch"),
// You can place all your theme styles in Theme.re and access as normal Reason module
padding(Theme.basePadding),
])
let title = style(. [
fontSize(rem(1.5)),
lineHeight(#abs(1.25)),
color(Theme.textColor),
marginBottom(Theme.basePadding),
])
let actionButton = disabled =>
style(. [
background(disabled ? darkgray : white),
color(black),
border(px(1), solid, black),
borderRadius(px(3)),
])
}
@react.component
let make = () => {
let {css, _} = CssReact.useFela()
<div className={css(. Styles.card)}>
<h1 className={css(. Styles.title)}> {React.string("Hello")} </h1>
<button className={css(. Styles.actionButton(false))} />
</div>
}
Global css
You can define global css rules with
global
open Css
let renderer = createRenderer()
renderGlobal(. renderer, "body", [margin(px(0))])
renderGlobal(. renderer, "h1, h2, h3", [color(rgb(33, 33, 33))])
Use style instead of classname, for example:
module Styles = {
// Open the Css module, so we can access the style properties below without prefixing them with Css
open CssJs
let card = style(. [
display(flexBox),
flexDirection(column),
alignItems(stretch),
backgroundColor(white),
boxShadow(Shadow.box(~y=px(3), ~blur=px(5), rgba(0, 0, 0, #num(0.3)))),
// You can add non-standard and other unsafe style declarations using the `unsafe` function, with strings as the two arguments
unsafe("-webkit-overflow-scrolling", "touch"),
// You can place all your theme styles in Theme.re and access as normal Reason module
padding(Theme.basePadding),
])
let title = style(. [fontSize(rem(1.5)), color(Theme.textColor), marginBottom(Theme.basePadding)])
let actionButton = disabled =>
style(. [
background(disabled ? darkgray : white),
color(black),
border(px(1), solid, black),
borderRadius(px(3)),
])
}
@react.component
let make = () =>
<div style=Styles.card>
<h1 style=Styles.title> {React.string("Hello")} </h1>
<button style={Styles.actionButton(false)} />
</div>
You can check out Css_Js_Core.rei and Css_Legacy_Core.rei.
Thanks to emotion which is doing all the heavy lifting.
Thanks to bs-glamor which this repo was forked from.
Thanks to elm-css for dsl design inspiration.