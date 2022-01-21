Statically typed DSL for writing css in reason.

The bs-css library contains type css core definitions, it has different implementations:

bs-css-emotion is a typed interface to Emotion

bs-css-fela is a typed interface to Fela (react)

bs-css-dom is a typed interface to ReactDOMRe.Style.t (reason-react)

If you know another implementation that can be added, send a link in an issue or create a PR.

Installation

npm install --save bs-css-emotion or yarn add bs-css-emotion

In your bsconfig.json , include "bs-css" and "bs-css-emotion" in the bs-dependencies .

You can replace bs-css-emotion with bs-css-dom in the above instructions if you prefer to use React styles, or bs-css-fela for a different runtime.

Usage for bs-css-emotion

module Theme = { let basePadding = CssJs.px(5) let textColor = CssJs.black } module Styles = { /* Open the Css module, so we can access the style properties below without prefixing them with Css. You can use either Css or CssJs: Css module is using lists, CssJs is using arrays. If you're targeting js and/or using Rescript, prefer CssJs */ open CssJs let card = style(. [ display(flexBox), flexDirection(column), alignItems(stretch), backgroundColor(white), boxShadow(Shadow.box(~y=px(3), ~blur=px(5), rgba(0, 0, 0, #num(0.3)))), // You can add non-standard and other unsafe style declarations using the `unsafe` function, with strings as the two arguments unsafe("-webkit-overflow-scrolling", "touch"), // You can place all your theme styles in Theme.re and access as normal module padding(Theme.basePadding), ]) let title = style(. [ fontSize(rem(1.5)), lineHeight(#abs(1.25)), color(Theme.textColor), marginBottom(Theme.basePadding), ]) let actionButton = disabled => style(. [ background(disabled ? darkgray : white), color(black), border(px(1), solid, black), borderRadius(px(3)), ]) } @react.component let make = () => <div className=Styles.card> <h1 className=Styles.title> {React.string("Hello")} </h1> <button className={Styles.actionButton(false)} /> </div>

Global css

You can define global css rules with global

open CssJs global(. "body", [margin(px(0))]) global(. "h1, h2, h3", [color(rgb(33, 33, 33))])

Keyframes

Define animation keyframes;

open CssJs let bounce = keyframes(. [ (0, [transform(scale(0.1, 0.1)), opacity(0.0)]), (60, [transform(scale(1.2, 1.2)), opacity(1.0)]), (100, [transform(scale(1.0, 1.0)), opacity(1.0)]), ]) let styles = style(. [ animationName(bounce), animationDuration(2000), width(px(50)), height(px(50)), backgroundColor(rgb(255, 0, 0)), ]) // ... <div className=styles> {React.string("bounce!")} </div>

Css attributes

For some CSS parameters (like setting padding on an input field), one needs to use CSS attributes like so:

input [type="text"] { padding : 20px ; }

The selector function can be used:

open CssJs let styles = style(. [selector("input[type='text']", [padding(px(20))])])

Merging styles

You should avoid trying to merge styles in the same list of rules or by concatinating lists. A list of rules is converted into a JS object before being passed to Emotion where every property becomes a key in the object. This means you lose any earlier rule if you have another rule with the same property later in the list. This is especially noticable when writing sub-selectors and media queries

Trying to merge styles by just using List.concat can result in unexpected results.

This example:

let base = Css.[ padding(px(0)), fontSize(px(1)) ]; let overrides = Css.[ padding(px(20)), fontSize(px(24)), color(blue) ]; let media1 = Css.[ media("(max-width: 768px)", [ padding(px(10)) ]) ]; let media2 = Css.[ media("(max-width: 768px)", [ fontSize(px(16)), color(red) ]) ]; let mergedStyles = [base, overrides, media1, media2]->List.concat->Css.style;

generates the following:

.css-1nuk4bg { padding : 20px ; font-size : 24px ; color : #0000ff ; } @ media (max-width: 768px ) { .css-1nuk4bg { font-size : 16px ; color : #ff0000 ; } }

As you can see both properties from base are overwritten (as opposed to overridden in css) and the media query in media1 is also lost because the media query from media2 overwrites it.

The merge method

merge safely merges styles by name. Uses Emotion’s cx method.

open CssJs let mergedStyles = merge(. [ style(. [padding(px(0)), fontSize(px(1))]), style(. [padding(px(20)), fontSize(px(24)), color(blue)]), style(. [media("(max-width: 768px)", [padding(px(10))])]), style(. [media("(max-width: 768px)", [fontSize(px(16)), color(red)])]), ])

Generates the following:

.css-q0lkhz { padding : 0px ; font-size : 1px ; padding : 20px ; font-size : 24px ; color : #0000ff ; } @ media (max-width: 768px ) { .css-q0lkhz { padding : 10px ; } } @ media (max-width: 768px ) { .css-q0lkhz { font-size : 16px ; color : #ff0000 ; } }

Nothing is lost and everything ends up in the final stylesheet where normal overrides apply.

Usage for bs-css-fela

First you need to use a provider in your Jsx:

let renderer = createRenderer() switch ReactDOM.querySelector("#app") { | None => () | Some(dom) => ReactDOM.render(<CssReact.RendererProvider renderer> ... </CssReact.RendererProvider>, dom) }

Then, you need to use the useFela hook in your Jsx:

module Styles = { /* Open the Css module, so we can access the style properties below without prefixing them with Css. You can use either Css or CssJs: Css module is using lists, CssJs is using arrays. If you're targeting js and/or using Rescript, prefer CssJs */ open Css let card = style(. [ display(flexBox), flexDirection(column), alignItems(stretch), backgroundColor(white), boxShadow(Shadow.box(~y=px(3), ~blur=px(5), rgba(0, 0, 0, #num(0.3)))), // You can add non-standard and other unsafe style declarations using the `unsafe` function, with strings as the two arguments unsafe("-webkit-overflow-scrolling", "touch"), // You can place all your theme styles in Theme.re and access as normal Reason module padding(Theme.basePadding), ]) let title = style(. [ fontSize(rem(1.5)), lineHeight(#abs(1.25)), color(Theme.textColor), marginBottom(Theme.basePadding), ]) let actionButton = disabled => style(. [ background(disabled ? darkgray : white), color(black), border(px(1), solid, black), borderRadius(px(3)), ]) } @react.component let make = () => { let {css, _} = CssReact.useFela() <div className={css(. Styles.card)}> <h1 className={css(. Styles.title)}> {React.string("Hello")} </h1> <button className={css(. Styles.actionButton(false))} /> </div> }

Global css

You can define global css rules with global

open Css let renderer = createRenderer() renderGlobal(. renderer, "body", [margin(px(0))]) renderGlobal(. renderer, "h1, h2, h3", [color(rgb(33, 33, 33))])

Usage for bs-css-dom

Use style instead of classname, for example:

module Styles = { // Open the Css module, so we can access the style properties below without prefixing them with Css open CssJs let card = style(. [ display(flexBox), flexDirection(column), alignItems(stretch), backgroundColor(white), boxShadow(Shadow.box(~y=px(3), ~blur=px(5), rgba(0, 0, 0, #num(0.3)))), // You can add non-standard and other unsafe style declarations using the `unsafe` function, with strings as the two arguments unsafe("-webkit-overflow-scrolling", "touch"), // You can place all your theme styles in Theme.re and access as normal Reason module padding(Theme.basePadding), ]) let title = style(. [fontSize(rem(1.5)), color(Theme.textColor), marginBottom(Theme.basePadding)]) let actionButton = disabled => style(. [ background(disabled ? darkgray : white), color(black), border(px(1), solid, black), borderRadius(px(3)), ]) } @react.component let make = () => <div style=Styles.card> <h1 style=Styles.title> {React.string("Hello")} </h1> <button style={Styles.actionButton(false)} /> </div>

Where is the documentation?

You can check out Css_Js_Core.rei and Css_Legacy_Core.rei.

Thanks

Thanks to emotion which is doing all the heavy lifting.

Thanks to bs-glamor which this repo was forked from.

Thanks to elm-css for dsl design inspiration.