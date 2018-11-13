openbase logo
bs-confirmation

by Octavian Ruda
1.0.7 (see all)

Confirmation for Bootstrap 3

Popularity

Downloads/wk

799

GitHub Stars

166

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Dialog

Readme

bootstrap-confirmation v1.0.7

This is a fork of ethaizone's original code

with some help from jibe914 and MisatoTremor

Confirmation plugin compatible with Twitter Bootstrap 3 extending Popover

Usage

Create your button or link with the data-toggle="confirmation".

<a href="http://google.com" class="btn" data-toggle="confirmation">Confirmation</a>

Enable plugin via JavaScript:

$('[data-toggle="confirmation"]').confirmation();

Add options when initialized:

<a href="http://google.com" class="btn" data-toggle="confirmation">Confirmation</a>
$('[data-toggle="confirmation"]').confirmation({
    placement: 'left'
});

Enable plugin on class instead of data attribute

<a href="http://google.com" class="btn bs-confirmation">Confirmation</a>
$('.bs-confirmation').confirmation();

Options

In addition to the standard bootstrap popover options, you now have access to the following options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
titlestring | function'Are you sure?'Default title value if none of these attribute isn't present (data-confirmation-title, data-title, title).
btnOkClassstring | function'btn btn-sm btn-danger'Class of confirm button. Default value if data-btn-ok-class attribute isn't present.
btnOkLabelstring | function'Delete'Label of confirm button. Default value if data-btn-ok-label attribute isn't present.
btnOkIconstring | function'glyphicon glyphicon-ok'Icon of confirm button. Default value if data-btn-ok-icon attribute isn't present.
btnCancelClassstring | function'btn btn-sm btn-default'Class of cancel button. Default value if data-btn-cancel-class attribute isn't present.
btnCancelLabelstring | function'Cancel'Label of cancel button. Default value if data-btn-cancel-label attribute isn't present.
btnCancelIconstring | function'glyphicon glyphicon-remove'Icon of cancel button. Default value if data-btn-cancel-icon attribute isn't present.
singletonbooleantrueSet true to allow only one confirmation to show at a time.
popoutbooleantrueSet true to hide the confirmation when user clicks outside of it.
onShowfunctionfunction(event, element) {}Callback when popup show.
onHidefunctionfunction(event, element) {}Callback when popup hide.
onConfirmfunctionfunction(event, element) {}Callback when confirm button is pressed.
onCancelfunctionfunction(event, element) {}Callback when cancel button is pressed.

Events

Event TypeDescription
show.bs.confirmationThis event fires immediately when the show instance method is called.
shown.bs.confirmationThis event is fired when the confirmation has been made visible to the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
hide.bs.confirmationThis event is fired immediately when the hide instance method has been called.
hidden.bs.confirmationThis event is fired when the popover has finished being hidden from the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
inserted.bs.confirmationThis event is fired after the show.bs.confirmation event when the popover template has been added to the DOM.
confirm.bs.confirmationThis event is fired when the user click confirmation button.
cancel.bs.confirmationThis event is fired when the user click cancel button.
$('[data-toggle="confirmation"]').on('confirm.bs.confirmation', function () {
    // do something…
})

Copyright (C) 2013 bootstrap-confirmation

Licensed under the MIT license.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Alternatives

boo
bootboxWrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
40K
bd
bootstrap4-dialogbootstrap4 compatible modal dialog based on nakupanda.github.io/bootstrap3-dialog
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
699
boo
bootbox4Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
51
bd
bootstrap3-dialogMake use of Twitter Bootstrap's modal more monkey-friendly.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
bw
bootstrap-waitingfor"Waiting for..." modal dialog with progress bar for Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
607
boo
bootbox5Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
84
