This is a fork of ethaizone's original code

with some help from jibe914 and MisatoTremor

Confirmation plugin compatible with Twitter Bootstrap 3 extending Popover

Usage

Create your button or link with the data-toggle="confirmation" .

< a href = "http://google.com" class = "btn" data-toggle = "confirmation" > Confirmation </ a >

Enable plugin via JavaScript:

$( '[data-toggle="confirmation"]' ).confirmation();

Add options when initialized:

<a href="http://google.com" class ="btn" data-toggle="confirmation">Confirmation</a> $( '[data-toggle="confirmation"]' ).confirmation({ placement: 'left' });

Enable plugin on class instead of data attribute

< a href = "http://google.com" class = "btn bs-confirmation" > Confirmation </ a > $('.bs-confirmation').confirmation();

Options

In addition to the standard bootstrap popover options, you now have access to the following options

Name Type Default Description title string | function 'Are you sure?' Default title value if none of these attribute isn't present ( data-confirmation-title , data-title , title ). btnOkClass string | function 'btn btn-sm btn-danger' Class of confirm button. Default value if data-btn-ok-class attribute isn't present. btnOkLabel string | function 'Delete' Label of confirm button. Default value if data-btn-ok-label attribute isn't present. btnOkIcon string | function 'glyphicon glyphicon-ok' Icon of confirm button. Default value if data-btn-ok-icon attribute isn't present. btnCancelClass string | function 'btn btn-sm btn-default' Class of cancel button. Default value if data-btn-cancel-class attribute isn't present. btnCancelLabel string | function 'Cancel' Label of cancel button. Default value if data-btn-cancel-label attribute isn't present. btnCancelIcon string | function 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove' Icon of cancel button. Default value if data-btn-cancel-icon attribute isn't present. singleton boolean true Set true to allow only one confirmation to show at a time. popout boolean true Set true to hide the confirmation when user clicks outside of it. onShow function function(event, element) {} Callback when popup show. onHide function function(event, element) {} Callback when popup hide. onConfirm function function(event, element) {} Callback when confirm button is pressed. onCancel function function(event, element) {} Callback when cancel button is pressed.

Events

Event Type Description show.bs.confirmation This event fires immediately when the show instance method is called. shown.bs.confirmation This event is fired when the confirmation has been made visible to the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete). hide.bs.confirmation This event is fired immediately when the hide instance method has been called. hidden.bs.confirmation This event is fired when the popover has finished being hidden from the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete). inserted.bs.confirmation This event is fired after the show.bs.confirmation event when the popover template has been added to the DOM. confirm.bs.confirmation This event is fired when the user click confirmation button. cancel.bs.confirmation This event is fired when the user click cancel button.

$( '[data-toggle="confirmation"]' ).on( 'confirm.bs.confirmation' , function ( ) { })

Copyright and license

Copyright (C) 2013 bootstrap-confirmation

Licensed under the MIT license.

