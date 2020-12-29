A plugin which detect Bootstrap 4 breakpoints and emit when there is a change.
You can use it on React and Angular too because this plugin is written with the most used JavaScript framework: VanillaJS.
Features:
npm install bs-breakpoints --save
// yarn
yarn add bs-breakpoints
|CDN
|Link
|jsDelivr
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-breakpoints/dist/bs-breakpoints.js
|jsDelivr, minified
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bs-breakpoints/dist/bs-breakpoints.min.js
You should wait for the document ready event and call the
init method to detect breakpoint changes.
We expose one global variable available everywhere:
bsBreakpoints
Vanilla JS
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
bsBreakpoints.init()
})
With jQuery
$(document).ready(function () {
bsBreakpoints.init()
})
import bsBreakpoints from 'bs-breakpoints'
For more examples check out this file.
This library is UMD ready so you can use it everywhere.
Will detect the current breakpoint and emit
init.bs.breakpoint event.
It'll add a listener on the window
resize event and emit
new.bs.breakpoint event.
Detect the current breakpoint and return it.
Return the current breakpoint.
Emitted just once when
bsBreakpoints.init() is called.
This event contains the current breakpoint in the detail attribute in VanillaJS and for those who use jQuery we add a
breakpoint key in jQuery's events.
This event is emitted when there is a breakpoint changes.
This event contains the current breakpoint in the detail attribute in VanillaJS and for those who use jQuery we add a
breakpoint key in jQuery's events.
