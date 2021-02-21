openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ba

bs-axios

by Oleg Nechiporenko
0.0.43 (see all)

Bucklescript bindings for axios

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

985

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bs-axios npm version

Axios bindings for Bucklescript.

Installation

  1. Install bs-axios
$ yarn add bs-axios

or

$ npm install --save bs-axios
  1. Add "bs-axios" to "bs-dependencies" section of bsconfig.json

Examples

See usage examples in examples folder:

Simple request

Js.Promise.(
  Axios.get("/user?ID=12345")
  |> then_((response) => resolve(Js.log(response##data)))
  |> catch((error) => resolve(Js.log(error)))
);

Post requests

Js.Promise.(
  Axios.post("/user")
  |> then_((response) => resolve(Js.log(response##data)))
  |> catch((error) => resolve(Js.log(error)))
);

let user = {
  "username": "michel",
  "password": "12345678"
};

Js.Promise.(
  Axios.postData("/auth", {user})
  |> then_((response) => resolve(Js.log(response##data)))
  |> catch((error) => resolve(Js.log(error)))
);

Concurrency

Js.Promise.(
  Axios.all2((Axios.get("/users/1"), Axios.get("/users/1/friends")))
  |> then_(((user, friends)) => resolve(Js.log2(user##data, friends##data)))
  |> catch((error) => resolve(Js.log(error)))
);

Creating an instance

You can create a new instance of axios with a custom config.

open Axios;

let inst = Instance.create(makeConfig(~baseURL="https://example.com", ()));
Js.Promise.(Instance.get(inst, "/") |> then_((resp) => resolve(Js.log(resp##data))));

Error handling

external promiseErrorToJsObj : Js.Promise.error => Js.t('a) = "%identity";

Js.Promise.(
  Instance.get(inst, "/")
  |> then_(resp => resolve(Belt.Result.Ok(resp)))
  |> catch(error => {
       let error = error |> promiseErrorToJsObj;
       Js.log(error##response##status);
       resolve(Belt.Result.Error(error));
     })
);

Headers

let headers = Axios.Headers.fromObj({"Content-type": "application/json"});
Axios.getc("https://example.com", Axios.makeConfig(~headers, ()));

let headersDict =
  Js.Dict.(
    {
      let dict = empty();
      dict->set("Content-type", "application/json");
      dict;
    }
  );
let headers = Axios.Headers.fromDict(headersDict);
Axios.getc("https://example.com", Axios.makeConfig(~headers, ()));

Node.js HTTP/HTTPS Agent

Providing custom Node.js HTTP Agent allows for configuring connection persistence and reuse. For secure connections, HTTPS Agent allows security related configuration to be provided.

let httpsAgent =
  Axios.Agent.Https.(config(~rejectUnauthorized=false, ()) |> create);

Axios.getc(
  "https://insecure-example.com",
  Axios.makeConfig(~httpsAgent, ()),
);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial