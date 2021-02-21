Axios bindings for Bucklescript.

Installation

Install bs-axios

$ yarn add bs-axios

or

$ npm install --save bs-axios

Add "bs-axios" to "bs-dependencies" section of bsconfig.json

Examples

See usage examples in examples folder:

Simple request

Js.Promise.( Axios.get("/user?ID=12345") |> then_((response) => resolve(Js.log(response##data))) |> catch((error) => resolve(Js.log(error))) );

Post requests

Js.Promise.( Axios.post("/user") |> then_((response) => resolve(Js.log(response##data))) |> catch((error) => resolve(Js.log(error))) );

let user = { "username": "michel", "password": "12345678" }; Js.Promise.( Axios.postData("/auth", {user}) |> then_((response) => resolve(Js.log(response##data))) |> catch((error) => resolve(Js.log(error))) );

Concurrency

Js.Promise.( Axios.all2((Axios.get("/users/1"), Axios.get("/users/1/friends"))) |> then_(((user, friends)) => resolve(Js.log2(user##data, friends##data))) |> catch((error) => resolve(Js.log(error))) );

Creating an instance

You can create a new instance of axios with a custom config.

open Axios; let inst = Instance.create(makeConfig(~baseURL="https://example.com", ())); Js.Promise.(Instance.get(inst, "/") |> then_((resp) => resolve(Js.log(resp##data))));

Error handling

external promiseErrorToJsObj : Js.Promise.error => Js.t('a) = "%identity"; Js.Promise.( Instance.get(inst, "/") |> then_(resp => resolve(Belt.Result.Ok(resp))) |> catch(error => { let error = error |> promiseErrorToJsObj; Js.log(error##response##status); resolve(Belt.Result.Error(error)); }) );

Headers

let headers = Axios.Headers.fromObj({"Content-type": "application/json"}); Axios.getc("https://example.com", Axios.makeConfig(~headers, ())); let headersDict = Js.Dict.( { let dict = empty(); dict->set("Content-type", "application/json"); dict; } ); let headers = Axios.Headers.fromDict(headersDict); Axios.getc("https://example.com", Axios.makeConfig(~headers, ()));

Node.js HTTP/HTTPS Agent

Providing custom Node.js HTTP Agent allows for configuring connection persistence and reuse. For secure connections, HTTPS Agent allows security related configuration to be provided.