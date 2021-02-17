Brunch Skeletons

This is a registry of Brunch skeletons. Human-readable version: http://brunch.io/skeletons

Adding your skeleton

Simply edit skeletons.json file and add a new entry to the top of the file, but below official Brunch skeletons:

{ "title" : "Brunch with Exim" , "url" : "hellyeahllc/with-exim" , "alias" : "exim" , "technologies" : "Babel, ES6, React, Exim" , "description" : "Very useful for Cordova apps. A simple skeleton that uses HTML5 boilerplate, React and Exim framework." }