This is a registry of Brunch skeletons. Human-readable version: http://brunch.io/skeletons
Simply edit
skeletons.json file and add a new entry to the top of the file, but below official Brunch skeletons:
{
"title": "Brunch with Exim",
"url": "hellyeahllc/with-exim",
"alias": "exim",
"technologies": "Babel, ES6, React, Exim",
"description": "Very useful for Cordova apps. A simple skeleton that uses HTML5 boilerplate, React and Exim framework."
}
github.com/user/repo can be shortened to
user/repo.
brunch new -s alias instead of specifying full Git URL.