brunch-skeletons

by brunch
0.2.0 (see all)

Registry of Brunch skeletons

8.9K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Brunch Skeletons Build Status

This is a registry of Brunch skeletons. Human-readable version: http://brunch.io/skeletons

Adding your skeleton

Simply edit skeletons.json file and add a new entry to the top of the file, but below official Brunch skeletons:

{
  "title": "Brunch with Exim",
  "url": "hellyeahllc/with-exim",
  "alias": "exim",
  "technologies": "Babel, ES6, React, Exim",
  "description": "Very useful for Cordova apps. A simple skeleton that uses HTML5 boilerplate, React and Exim framework."
}
  • Title — Simple and concise title of your skeleton.
  • URL — Git URL. For GitHub repos, github.com/user/repo can be shortened to user/repo.
  • Alias — a short alias, so users would be able to use brunch new -s alias instead of specifying full Git URL.

