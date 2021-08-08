Brunch

Web applications made easy. Since 2011.

Fast front-end web app build tool with simple declarative config and seamless incremental compilation for rapid development.

Usage

Install Brunch with a simple node.js package manager command:

npm install -g brunch

Create a new Brunch project: brunch new [--skeleton url] skeleton specifies a skeleton from which your application will be initialized. The default skeleton (dead-simple) doesn't have any opinions about frameworks or libraries.

brunch.io/skeletons contains over 50 boilerplate projects, which you can use to init your app from. Develop with Brunch: brunch watch --server tells Brunch to watch your project and incrementally rebuild it when source files are changed. The optional server flag launches a simple web server with push state support. Deploy with Brunch: brunch build --production builds a project for distribution. By default it enables minification.

Learn

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.md document for more info on how to file issues or get your head into the Brunch's internals.

To install edge version (from GitHub master branch): npm install -g brunch/brunch

branch): To enable debug mode, simply pass -d flag to any command like that: brunch build -d

flag to any command like that: To create your own plugin, check out our plugin boilerplate as a starting point.

License

MIT license (c) 2021 Paul Miller paulmillr.com, Elan Shanker, Nik Graf, Thomas Schranz, Allan Berger, Jan Monschke, Martin Schürrer

See LICENSE file.