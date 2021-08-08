Brunch
Web applications made easy. Since 2011.
Fast front-end web app build tool with simple declarative config and seamless incremental compilation for rapid development.
Usage
Install Brunch with a simple node.js package manager command:
npm install -g brunch
- Create a new Brunch project:
brunch new [--skeleton url]
- skeleton specifies a skeleton from which your application will be initialized.
The default skeleton (dead-simple) doesn't have any opinions about frameworks or libraries.
- brunch.io/skeletons contains over 50
boilerplate projects, which you can use to init your app from.
- Develop with Brunch:
brunch watch --server
- tells Brunch to watch your project and incrementally rebuild it when source files are changed.
The optional server flag launches a simple web server with push state support.
- Deploy with Brunch:
brunch build --production
- builds a project for distribution. By default it enables minification.
Learn
Contributing
See the CONTRIBUTING.md document for more info on how to file issues or get your head into the Brunch's internals.
- To install edge version (from GitHub
master branch):
npm install -g brunch/brunch
- To enable debug mode, simply pass
-d flag to any command like that:
brunch build -d
- To create your own plugin, check out our plugin boilerplate as a starting point.
License
MIT license (c) 2021 Paul Miller paulmillr.com, Elan Shanker,
Nik Graf, Thomas Schranz, Allan Berger, Jan Monschke, Martin Schürrer
See LICENSE file.