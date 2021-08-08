openbase logo
Readme

Brunch Weekly downloads Yearly downloads

Web applications made easy. Since 2011.

Fast front-end web app build tool with simple declarative config and seamless incremental compilation for rapid development.

Usage

Install Brunch with a simple node.js package manager command:

npm install -g brunch
  1. Create a new Brunch project: brunch new [--skeleton url]
    • skeleton specifies a skeleton from which your application will be initialized. The default skeleton (dead-simple) doesn't have any opinions about frameworks or libraries.
    • brunch.io/skeletons contains over 50 boilerplate projects, which you can use to init your app from.
  2. Develop with Brunch: brunch watch --server
    • tells Brunch to watch your project and incrementally rebuild it when source files are changed. The optional server flag launches a simple web server with push state support.
  3. Deploy with Brunch: brunch build --production
    • builds a project for distribution. By default it enables minification.

Learn

Contributing

See the CONTRIBUTING.md document for more info on how to file issues or get your head into the Brunch's internals.

  • To install edge version (from GitHub master branch): npm install -g brunch/brunch
  • To enable debug mode, simply pass -d flag to any command like that: brunch build -d
  • To create your own plugin, check out our plugin boilerplate as a starting point.

License

MIT license (c) 2021 Paul Miller paulmillr.com, Elan Shanker, Nik Graf, Thomas Schranz, Allan Berger, Jan Monschke, Martin Schürrer

See LICENSE file.

