Browserify TAP test runner for SauceLabs
Extending sauce-tap-runner with automatic Browserify bundling, test queueing and execution and SauceLabs passed-status setting. brtapsauce can be used for automated tests with Travis-CI, Drone.io, or other CI system.
Assuming you have a browserifyable file that bundles and executes tap tests (see tape).
Create a test.js file something like this:
const user = process.env.SAUCE_USER
, key = process.env.SAUCE_KEY
, path = require('path')
, brtapsauce = require('brtapsauce')
// list of browsers & versions that you want to test
, capabilities = [
{ browserName: 'chrome' , platform: 'Windows 8' , version: '' }
, { browserName: 'firefox' , platform: 'Windows 8' , version: '' }
, { browserName: 'internet explorer' , platform: 'Windows 8' , version: '10' }
, { browserName: 'internet explorer' , platform: 'Windows 7' , version: '9' }
, { browserName: 'internet explorer' , platform: 'Windows 7' , version: '8' }
, { browserName: 'internet explorer' , platform: 'Windows XP', version: '7' }
, { browserName: 'internet explorer' , platform: 'Windows XP', version: '6' }
, { browserName: 'safari' , platform: 'Windows 7' , version: '5' }
, { browserName: 'opera' , platform: 'Windows 7' , version: '' }
, { browserName: 'ipad' , platform: 'OS X 10.8' , version: '6' }
, { browserName: 'android' , platform: 'Linux' , version: '4.0', 'device-type': 'tablet' }
]
if (!user)
throw new Error('Must set a SAUCE_USER env var')
if (!key)
throw new Error('Must set a SAUCE_KEY env var')
brtapsauce({
name : 'Project Name'
, user : user
, key : key
, brsrc : path.join(__dirname, 'browserify.js')
, capabilities : capabilities
})
Then in your package.json:
"scripts": {
"test-local" : "brtapsauce-local test/browserify.js"
"test" : "test/sauce.js"
}
You can then use
npm test to execute your tests on SauceLabs or use
npm run-script test-local to start a local server that you can run local browsers on.
For CI (Travis, Drone.io or other), you just need to set the
SAUCE_USER and
SAUCE_KEY environment variables and let
npm test do its thing.
Be aware that the first run will take longer as Sauce-Connect.jar is downloaded if it's not available. Also, the tests run in series due to a limitation in sauce-tap-runner.
brtapsauce is Copyright (c) 2013 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.