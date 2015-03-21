brtapsauce

Browserify TAP test runner for SauceLabs

Extending sauce-tap-runner with automatic Browserify bundling, test queueing and execution and SauceLabs passed-status setting. brtapsauce can be used for automated tests with Travis-CI, Drone.io, or other CI system.

Usage

Assuming you have a browserifyable file that bundles and executes tap tests (see tape).

Create a test.js file something like this:

const user = process.env.SAUCE_USER , key = process.env.SAUCE_KEY , path = require ( 'path' ) , brtapsauce = require ( 'brtapsauce' ) , capabilities = [ { browserName : 'chrome' , platform : 'Windows 8' , version : '' } , { browserName : 'firefox' , platform : 'Windows 8' , version : '' } , { browserName : 'internet explorer' , platform : 'Windows 8' , version : '10' } , { browserName : 'internet explorer' , platform : 'Windows 7' , version : '9' } , { browserName : 'internet explorer' , platform : 'Windows 7' , version : '8' } , { browserName : 'internet explorer' , platform : 'Windows XP' , version : '7' } , { browserName : 'internet explorer' , platform : 'Windows XP' , version : '6' } , { browserName : 'safari' , platform : 'Windows 7' , version : '5' } , { browserName : 'opera' , platform : 'Windows 7' , version : '' } , { browserName : 'ipad' , platform : 'OS X 10.8' , version : '6' } , { browserName : 'android' , platform : 'Linux' , version : '4.0' , 'device-type' : 'tablet' } ] if (!user) throw new Error ( 'Must set a SAUCE_USER env var' ) if (!key) throw new Error ( 'Must set a SAUCE_KEY env var' ) brtapsauce({ name : 'Project Name' , user : user , key : key , brsrc : path.join(__dirname, 'browserify.js' ) , capabilities : capabilities })

Then in your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test-local" : "brtapsauce-local test/browserify.js" "test" : "test/sauce.js" }

You can then use npm test to execute your tests on SauceLabs or use npm run-script test-local to start a local server that you can run local browsers on.

For CI (Travis, Drone.io or other), you just need to set the SAUCE_USER and SAUCE_KEY environment variables and let npm test do its thing.

Be aware that the first run will take longer as Sauce-Connect.jar is downloaded if it's not available. Also, the tests run in series due to a limitation in sauce-tap-runner.

License

brtapsauce is Copyright (c) 2013 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.