openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bw

browserstacktunnel-wrapper

by Peter Halliday
2.0.4 (see all)

A Node.js wrapper for the BrowserStack java tunnel client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-BrowserStackTunnel

Build Status Dependency Status

A Node.js wrapper for the BrowserStack tunnel client. On first run this will download the appropriate binary for your platform from BrowserStack. On Windows this will be a Jar file and you will need to have Java already installed.

http://www.browserstack.com/

Installation

npm install browserstacktunnel-wrapper

API

var BrowserStackTunnel = require('browserstacktunnel-wrapper');

var browserStackTunnel = new BrowserStackTunnel({
  key: YOUR_KEY,
  hosts: [{
    name: 'localhost',
    port: 8080,
    sslFlag: 0
  }], // optionally set hosts
  osxBin: 'your_bin_dir', // optionally override the default bin directory for the OSX binary
  linux32Bin: 'your_bin_dir', // optionally override the default bin directory for the Linux 32 bit binary
  linux64Bin: 'your_bin_dir', // optionally override the default bin directory for the Linux 64 bit binary
  win32Bin: 'your_bin_dir', // optionally override the default bin directory for the win32 binary
  localIdentifier: 'my_tunnel', // optionally set the -localIdentifier option
  v: true, // optionally set the -v (verbose) option
  proxyUser: PROXY_USER, // optionally set the -proxyUser option
  proxyPass: PROXY_PASS, // optionally set the -proxyPass option
  proxyPort: PROXY_PORT, // optionally set the -proxyPort option
  proxyHost: PROXY_HOST, // optionally set the -proxyHost option
  force: false, // optionally set the -force option
  forcelocal: false, // optionally set the -forcelocal option
  onlyAutomate: false, // optionally set the -onlyAutomate option
  enableLoggingForApi: true // optionally set the -enable-logging-for-api option
});

browserStackTunnel.start(function(error) {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error);
  } else {
    // tunnel has started
    
    browserStackTunnel.stop(function(error) {
      if (error) {
        console.log(error);
      } else {
        // tunnel has stopped
      }
    });
  }
});

Roadmap

  • Nothing yet

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using npm test.

License

Copyright © 2014 Peter Halliday
Licensed under the MIT license.

Donate Bitcoins

17LtnRG4WxRLYBWzrBoEKP3F7fZx8vcAsK

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial