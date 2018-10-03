A Node.js wrapper for the BrowserStack tunnel client. On first run this will download the appropriate binary for your platform from BrowserStack. On Windows this will be a Jar file and you will need to have Java already installed.

Installation

npm install browserstacktunnel-wrapper

API

var BrowserStackTunnel = require ( 'browserstacktunnel-wrapper' ); var browserStackTunnel = new BrowserStackTunnel({ key : YOUR_KEY, hosts : [{ name : 'localhost' , port : 8080 , sslFlag : 0 }], osxBin : 'your_bin_dir' , linux32Bin : 'your_bin_dir' , linux64Bin : 'your_bin_dir' , win32Bin : 'your_bin_dir' , localIdentifier : 'my_tunnel' , v : true , proxyUser : PROXY_USER, proxyPass : PROXY_PASS, proxyPort : PROXY_PORT, proxyHost : PROXY_HOST, force : false , forcelocal : false , onlyAutomate : false , enableLoggingForApi : true }); browserStackTunnel.start( function ( error ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { browserStackTunnel.stop( function ( error ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { } }); } });

Roadmap

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using npm test .

License

Copyright © 2014 Peter Halliday

Licensed under the MIT license.

