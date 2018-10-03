A Node.js wrapper for the BrowserStack tunnel client. On first run this will download the appropriate binary for your platform from BrowserStack. On Windows this will be a Jar file and you will need to have Java already installed.
npm install browserstacktunnel-wrapper
var BrowserStackTunnel = require('browserstacktunnel-wrapper');
var browserStackTunnel = new BrowserStackTunnel({
key: YOUR_KEY,
hosts: [{
name: 'localhost',
port: 8080,
sslFlag: 0
}], // optionally set hosts
osxBin: 'your_bin_dir', // optionally override the default bin directory for the OSX binary
linux32Bin: 'your_bin_dir', // optionally override the default bin directory for the Linux 32 bit binary
linux64Bin: 'your_bin_dir', // optionally override the default bin directory for the Linux 64 bit binary
win32Bin: 'your_bin_dir', // optionally override the default bin directory for the win32 binary
localIdentifier: 'my_tunnel', // optionally set the -localIdentifier option
v: true, // optionally set the -v (verbose) option
proxyUser: PROXY_USER, // optionally set the -proxyUser option
proxyPass: PROXY_PASS, // optionally set the -proxyPass option
proxyPort: PROXY_PORT, // optionally set the -proxyPort option
proxyHost: PROXY_HOST, // optionally set the -proxyHost option
force: false, // optionally set the -force option
forcelocal: false, // optionally set the -forcelocal option
onlyAutomate: false, // optionally set the -onlyAutomate option
enableLoggingForApi: true // optionally set the -enable-logging-for-api option
});
browserStackTunnel.start(function(error) {
if (error) {
console.log(error);
} else {
// tunnel has started
browserStackTunnel.stop(function(error) {
if (error) {
console.log(error);
} else {
// tunnel has stopped
}
});
}
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using
npm test.
Copyright © 2014 Peter Halliday
Licensed under the MIT license.